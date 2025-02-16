Why Large Food Pans Can Be A Red Flag At A Buffet

When you think of a buffet, the phrase "all-you-can-eat" probably comes to mind. But it wasn't always mountains of mashed potatoes, trays of salads, and baskets of buns. The concept for the buffet came from 16th-century Sweden. During feasts, people would pile tables with an assortment of local foods, including cheeses, breads, and cold meats. The more modern concept is associated with the 1940s — when enterprising gambling establishments in Las Vegas began offering round-the-clock, endless cheap eats.

In the years since we've collectively gotten smarter about proper buffet navigation, and now know that overflowing food pans are not all they're cracked up to be. Unless you see the staff at the buffet replenishing a tray that's low on food, chances are the ones that are full-to-the-brim haven't been touched in a while — which can be a bad thing. In general, prepared food should not sit out for more than two hours because after this point dangerous bacteria may have proliferated so much that the food is no longer safe to eat.