Why Large Food Pans Can Be A Red Flag At A Buffet
When you think of a buffet, the phrase "all-you-can-eat" probably comes to mind. But it wasn't always mountains of mashed potatoes, trays of salads, and baskets of buns. The concept for the buffet came from 16th-century Sweden. During feasts, people would pile tables with an assortment of local foods, including cheeses, breads, and cold meats. The more modern concept is associated with the 1940s — when enterprising gambling establishments in Las Vegas began offering round-the-clock, endless cheap eats.
In the years since we've collectively gotten smarter about proper buffet navigation, and now know that overflowing food pans are not all they're cracked up to be. Unless you see the staff at the buffet replenishing a tray that's low on food, chances are the ones that are full-to-the-brim haven't been touched in a while — which can be a bad thing. In general, prepared food should not sit out for more than two hours because after this point dangerous bacteria may have proliferated so much that the food is no longer safe to eat.
Other buffet red flags to look out for
It's hard for buffets to keep food at a safe temperature. Cold food like fruits or salads should be kept below 40 degrees Fahrenheit, and hot food should be which shows it's kept above 140 degrees Fahrenheit. Anything in between puts your dish in the so-called "danger zone" that breeds bacteria. Without knowing how long untouched trays sat out, you can't be too sure they were kept out of that unsafe range. However, a well-run buffet will either have temperature readers next to their dishes or someone going around and consistently checking with a thermometer
Some other red flags to look out for when visiting a buffet are dirty, or disorganized trays. Buffets are a child-friendly, cost-effective way to sample a variety of cuisines. However, this also means that they're prone to food scraps falling from plates and landing in other trays or the serving table. A good buffet will have staff on hand to look out for and clean up after an inevitable disorganized patron (or two) passes through the food line. In general, food, itself, will let you know when it's being mistreated; if you see bruised fruit, rubbery or crusty eggs, and rock-hard buns it might be best to grab a meal somewhere else.