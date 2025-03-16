12 Best Seafood Buffets Across The US

Dining at a buffet can be an exciting and convivial experience, whether you're out with your significant other, your children, or a few friends. This versatile restaurant sector may have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but SmartScrapers reports that there are still over 6,600 buffet restaurants in the United States as of January 2025, with the highest concentrations being in Texas, California, Florida, New York, and Georgia, respectively. So, there are plenty of places out there to get your grub on.

For a certain fee, you get to load up on a wide selection of appetizers, salads, dishes, desserts, and, sometimes, beverages — spanning multiple dietary and culinary preferences. Even better, there are enough types of buffets for all tastes and occasions, from themed to brunch to the (highly coveted) all-you-can-eat formula. And, don't forget about seafood.

While some of the most extravagant and eclectic displays can be found in Las Vegas hotels, for instance, what about seafood-centered feasts? We've done the homework to round up some of the highest-rated seafood buffets across the nation based on variety, freshness, replenishment pace, and ratings from regular patrons on various review sites. In these well-located establishments, you'll be offered numerous meaty, juicy, and flavorful choices, from shrimp wontons to premium sushi, snow crab legs, and Cajun boil. So, put your gloves on, pour yourself a local brew, and dig in.