12 Best Seafood Buffets Across The US
Dining at a buffet can be an exciting and convivial experience, whether you're out with your significant other, your children, or a few friends. This versatile restaurant sector may have declined during the COVID-19 pandemic, but SmartScrapers reports that there are still over 6,600 buffet restaurants in the United States as of January 2025, with the highest concentrations being in Texas, California, Florida, New York, and Georgia, respectively. So, there are plenty of places out there to get your grub on.
For a certain fee, you get to load up on a wide selection of appetizers, salads, dishes, desserts, and, sometimes, beverages — spanning multiple dietary and culinary preferences. Even better, there are enough types of buffets for all tastes and occasions, from themed to brunch to the (highly coveted) all-you-can-eat formula. And, don't forget about seafood.
While some of the most extravagant and eclectic displays can be found in Las Vegas hotels, for instance, what about seafood-centered feasts? We've done the homework to round up some of the highest-rated seafood buffets across the nation based on variety, freshness, replenishment pace, and ratings from regular patrons on various review sites. In these well-located establishments, you'll be offered numerous meaty, juicy, and flavorful choices, from shrimp wontons to premium sushi, snow crab legs, and Cajun boil. So, put your gloves on, pour yourself a local brew, and dig in.
The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina
Myrtle Beach is a popular vacation community on the Atlantic, renowned for its seafood joints as much as its miles of beaches and mini golf courses. The Original Benjamin's Calabash Seafood is practically an institution there. Founded in 1986, this family-friendly venue can seat 1,000 guests and is considered one of the most massive all-you-can-eat buffets in the U.S. Not only does it claim to have commercialized Calabash-style seafood (i.e., lightly battered and deep-fried) in the area, but the place itself doubles as a marine and nautical museum with model ships, naval uniforms and antiques, a dry sea aquarium, and even a pirate's corner. Location, location, location.
Once you're warmly welcomed in, you'll feast your eyes on a selection of more than 170 items, from steamed oysters to Cajun crab legs, maple bourbon salmon, fish cakes, fried scallops and calamari, clam chowder, seafood wontons, and some good old shrimp and grits. Even better, this popular buffet also offers group rates, on-site parking, and a to-go option. Unfortunately, though, it's unable to accommodate parties of more than 20 people.
Regulars keep returning for the consistency in freshness over the years and the friendly service, while newcomers have marveled over the diverse cooking methods, the spotless and brightly lit space, and the appropriate food temperature.
(843) 449-0821
9593 N Kings Hwy, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572
Cafe Sierra Seafood Buffet in Los Angeles, California
Los Angeles has no shortage of versatile eateries, buffets included. Located at the Hilton, just minutes from Universal Studios, Cafe Sierra, for example, offers all-you-can-eat fresh and locally caught seafood. And for an extra fee, you can wash them down with bottomless wine, beer, and champagne.
This renowned upscale buffet has earned a health score of A, and for good reason. Hefty price aside, there are a lot of tantalizing dishes to enjoy, such as king crab legs, whole live steamed Maine lobsters, mussels, oysters, salmon, sushi, and more. Not to mention the house's delicious specialties, namely the shrimp boil, crushed lobster claws, and BBQ pork buns. Apparently, the chocolate fountain and unlimited lobster and king crab alone are worth the trip and money. As for those who dislike or are unable to have seafood, they could always visit the pasta section or the meat-carving station.
Cafe Sierra seems to be a coveted spot for special occasions like birthdays, too, thanks to its comfortable space, high glass ceiling, courteous service, massive dessert selection, and live music acts.
(818) 509-2030
55 Universal Hollywood Dr, Universal City, CA 91608
The Nordic in Charlestown, Rhode Island
The Nordic is a little less accessible than the other excellent seafood buffets across the U.S. That's because this high-end lakeside restaurant only operates from late April to mid-December. Fridays and Saturdays are for walk-ins (except for groups of over 20 people), while Sundays are reserved for prepaid reservations. As for the dress code, it's proper casual, which means that beach attire and tank tops are typically frowned upon.
This elaborate and elegant smorgasbord offers appetizers, sides, desserts, and meats, but the "from the sea" section is what makes it such a coveted destination. The selection features both classic and unique items, from New England clam chowder to jumbo scallops wrapped in smoked bacon with a maple syrup glaze, steamed clams sourced from Narragansett Bay, lobster bisque, local oysters, scallop scampi, and steamed snow crab legs.
In short, The Nordic is bound to be a memorable, albeit pricey, family or romantic experience. Some returning patrons go as far as to name it the best buffet in the U.S. overall, given the constantly replenished trays, clean indoor and outdoor spaces, and sufficient staff-to-guest ratio.
(401) 783-4515
178 Nordic Trl, Charlestown, RI 02813
Whale Harbor Seafood Feat in Islamorada, Florida
Surely, Islamorada, dubbed the Sportfishing Capital of the World, is bound to offer fresh, diverse seafood, some of which can be sampled at the Whale Harbor Seafood Feast. The latter is part of a complex that is located on the full-service Whale Harbor Marina and also includes a rooftop bar and a section for events. The aptly named Feast is actually considered one of the most affordable quality seafood buffets across the Florida Keys. Fortunately for passing visitors, it opens seven days a week from noon and is always ready to accommodate large parties. Since the last seating is at 9 p.m., though, arriving by 8:30 p.m. is highly recommended.
As for the 60+ items offered, they include fresh oysters, stuffed clams with bacon, seafood paella, bayou crawfish, tomato Parmesan mussels, spicy fried catfish, and fried rice with shrimp. The ceviche, in particular, is generally deemed tender and bursting with flavor, and, despite the crowds, tables are promptly cleared and cleaned in between your trips to the buffet. Overall, customers find the Whale Harbor Seafood Feast good value for money, considering all the options offered — and the sufficient snow crab serving per person.
(305) 664-4940
83413 Overseas Hwy, Islamorada, FL 33036
Yukai Japanese and Seafood Buffet in Virginia Beach, Virginia
"Yukai" means "pleasant" in Japanese, which aptly describes the Yukai Japanese and Seafood Buffet located inside Virginia Beach's Regency Hilltop Shopping Center. Granted, buffets in malls tend to have a bad reputation, but this particular venue has been amply praised for its spotless and neatly decorated space, spacious private room, prompt service, free parking, great value, and convenient proximity to the beach.
The lunch, dinner, and carry-out buffets are reasonably priced and will give you access to 40 kinds of freshly prepared sashimi and sushi, more than 100 hot entrees, a hibachi station, and unlimited crab legs (dinner and weekends only). You'll be able to enjoy steamed flounder, blue crab, snow crab legs, sticky rice wrapped in lotus leaves, cheesy crab rangoon, coconut shrimp, dim sum, and the fluffiest desserts. Don't forget to pair your meal with a domestic or imported beer, some sake, or the house's specialty cocktails.
(757) 428-3330
1952 Laskin Rd #511, Virginia Beach, VA 23454
Hollis Seafood Buffet in Spearsville, Louisiana
Spearsville, LA may not be on every tourist's radar, but it's a convivial destination with fishing, hunting, and hiking opportunities. It's also home to the Hollis Seafood Buffet, a family-owned establishment that prides itself on serving the finest whole Louisiana catfish, locally sourced produce, and house-made desserts. It's the type of welcoming and roomy venue that may just be worth the trip from other cities — and would make a suitable choice for a lively birthday celebration.
Keep in mind, though, that the place can get very crowded on Saturday, given the wider selection of items offered on that day. Don't leave without sampling standout items like the spicy catfish filet, blackened catfish, etouffee (a vegetable and brined shrimp stew), stuffed crab, frog legs, peach dumplings, and coconut cream pie.
(318) 548-0722
113 Hwy 3265, Spearsville, LA 71277
100's Seafood Grill Buffet in San Diego, California
Seafood dining is thriving in San Diego, a vibrant tourist city lying on the Pacific coast of Southern California. Centrally located in Camino del Rio South, 100's Seafood Grill Buffet proposes an eclectic selection of Asian seafood, sushi, a hibachi station, and desserts. Simply put, it boldly claims to serve the best seafood in all of San Diego, which is no light statement. Is it because of its wide-ranging display, which includes lobster, snow crab legs, jumbo shrimp, scallops, salmon, crawfish, clam, squid, and oysters? Or is it because the temaki, nigiri, sashimi, and special rolls are all freshly prepared at the sushi station?
Customers, for their part, have voiced their fondness of the Asian decor, ample space, and prompt service. They've also singled out the garlic-steamed scallops served with glass noodles, the surprisingly extensive gelato bar, and the 44-inch-tall chocolate fondue tower. All excellent reasons to visit that establishment, not to mention that some guests particularly appreciate the availability of two lemon sections. That's because lemon juice is essential for brightening the flavor of fish and seafood dishes.
(619) 906-4886
2828 Camino del Rio S, San Diego, CA 92108
Mizumi Buffet and Sushi in North Miami Beach, Florida
Celebrated for its fabulous beaches, shops, and eateries, North Miami Beach also boasts fantastic seafood restaurants, including Mizumi Buffet and Sushi. For a reasonable price, this laid-back establishment proposes all-you-can-eat Chinese and Japanese specialties, over 100 sushi rolls, and a hibachi grill. The selection may slightly differ between the lunch and dinner buffets, but it features irresistible items like peel-and-eat shrimp, scallop ceviche, Szechuan crawfish, curry mussels, salt-and-pepper calamari, and baked salmon.
Nevertheless, keep in mind that this buffet enforces strict hours. The last seating for lunch is at exactly 3:30 p.m.; the hibachi station, sushi bar, and kitchen are then closed, and the displayed food is no longer replenished and will soon be cleared. Come 5 p.m., the dinner buffet will offer new guests another selection of fresh and hot dishes.
This venue may often be jam-packed, but happy patrons keep returning, if only for the extensive sushi section, meaty and juicy snow crabs, and overall friendly vibe. Others simply deem the deal of great value and find the ambiance perfectly suitable for hungry foodie couples.
(305) 705-2059
3207 NE 163rd St, North Miami Beach, FL 33160
Ocean Grill Buffet in Virginia Beach, Virginia
Minutes from the Town Center shopping mall and only a short drive from the Boardwalk lies the Ocean Grill Buffet, which brands itself as the ultimate seafood destination in Virginia Beach. It offers fresh seafood, sushi, and fruits, as well as a hibachi grill, Chinese dishes, and desserts. Small and big parties are equally welcome, and a private space can be booked for up to 150 seated guests.
Three factors would make your trip to this specific seafood buffet worthwhile: the all-you-can-eat snow crab legs (no limited serving per person!), the steamed shrimp that is apparently delectable all on its own, even without the dipping sauce; and the availability of Florida stone crabs, a rarity in buffets. Florida stone crabs are generally harvested from mid-October to the beginning of May, and they stand out from other crustaceans for their unusually sweet flavor.
(757) 828-6828
3877 Holland Rd #416, Virginia Beach, VA 23452
Plumeria Beach House in Honolulu, Hawaii
Hawaiian delicacies are so aesthetic that they're all over Instagram, from stick donuts to poke bowls and colorful shaved ice. The Aloha State is also blessed with an abundance of delicious tropical fish like mahi mahi, many of which can be sampled at Honolulu's enchanting hotels. The Kahala Hotel and Resort, for example, offers various dining options, including the Plumeria Beach House, a casual venue with indoor and outdoor terraces, panoramic ocean views, and live entertainment. This charming restaurant proposes a unique seafood buffet on Fridays and Saturdays, meat carving and pasta station included.
Yes, the selection may not be as extensive as other seafood buffets across the U.S., but the quality and originality of the items make it worthwhile. Plus, the latter are labeled gluten-free, dairy-free, nut-free, and egg-free to cater to your dietary restrictions.
There's ahi (bigeye and yellowfin tuna) sashimi, spicy tako (octopus) poke, shrimp with wasabi cocktail sauce, Cajun seafood boil with Portuguese sauce, steamed snow crab, smoked salmon, and misoyaki butterfish (black cod in white miso, mirin, and sake). As for the desserts, they're no less delectable and include coconut tapioca and bread pudding with creme anglaise (i.e., vanilla custard sauce).
(808) 739-8760
5000 Kahala Ave, Honolulu, HI 96816
Crab House in New York City, New York
With two locations in New York City, one in Manhattan and the other in Brooklyn, Crab House can be singled out for its contactless, all-you-can-eat concept. The house justifies this buffet choice by stating loud and clear that any fresh or cooked seafood that is laid out on trays couldn't possibly remain fresh or hot after 30 minutes.
Here's how what the experience entails: for a fixed price and an unlimited number of times, guests can pick their desired items from a disposable menu, and the dishes are then freshly prepared and brought directly to their table. This means that customers with anxiety or haphephobia, for example, wouldn't have to stand in long lines to enjoy unlimited seafood. This exceptional restaurant might be difficult to access on weekends, though, as it's popular for both friendly gatherings and romantic dates. Still, it's worth the hype, if only for the exquisite vibe and music and the strong and generously poured cocktails.
Here are some standout dishes to try: the pan-seared scallops, mussels with black bean sauce, Dungeness crab, lobster cake, blue crab with Cajun butter, and hand-breaded shrimp.
(212) 933-0264
135 E 55th St, New York, NY 10022
Shiki Seafood Buffet in Temple City, California
Located on Rosemead Boulevard, Shiki Seafood Buffet is a casually elegant and brightly lit venue offering classic pan-Asian fare, happy hour specials, and takeout options. It's especially renowned for its caviar, sushi, snow crab legs, and abalone (a rare and expensive shellfish everyone should try at least once).
Satisfied customers have also gushed over the jumbo prawns, grilled squid, masago (capelin fish roe), scallops with vermicelli, and fish maw soup. Additionally, they've enjoyed ice cream flavors that aren't typically found at buffets, such as pineapple coconut.
Overall, this deal is good value for money considering the variety of dishes offered, not to mention that seniors automatically get a 10% discount. It's not every day you find a buffet with enough space between tables, comfortable seats, and a wait staff that automatically refills your sodas without you having to repeatedly ask for it.
(626) 286-8399
5535 Rosemead Blvd, Temple City, CA 91780
Methodology
In order to put together a list of the United States' best seafood buffets, there are various factors to take into consideration. The most obvious requirements are a diverse selection of both fresh and cooked seafood items and constantly replenished trays and pans. The next prerequisite is the availability of dishes that particularly stand out. For instance, shrimp cocktail may be a worldwide crowd-pleaser, but abalone, shrimp etouffee, fish maw soup, or scallops with smoked bacon and maple syrup aren't exactly offered everywhere.
Finally, the abovementioned venues cater to all budgets and types of foodies, from couples to families with children and groups of friends. They have secured high ratings on reputable review sites from repeat customers, who have complemented their cleanliness, generosity, friendly service, and flavorful food.
As with any buffet, keep in mind that some items may be seasonal or wouldn't suit your dietary requirements. Moreover, these types of restaurants are usually packed on weekends and during holidays. Therefore, contacting the venue and securing a reservation, especially for a large party, may be the move for an optimum experience.