What To Eat With 24 Hours In Los Angeles

Spending 24 hours in Los Angeles is as much of a gift as it is a challenge. If you were to ask an Angeleno what to eat in Los Angeles with a one-day visit, you would most likely get a laugh before getting asked where you are staying for the night, as traffic in Los Angeles is no joke, before you were offered recommendations.

The key to making the most of your time in Los Angeles is to group your itinerary by neighborhoods. A suggested itinerary could be starting with Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and gradually heading towards Hollywood and Downtown L.A. for your evening events and eats.

Our selection was chosen based on a few criteria: recommendations from local staff, local press reputation, and my experience as an Angeleno of 20-plus years. This list will include cafes for the budget-friendly traveler, classic eateries for the history lover, and restaurants that have drawn recent attention from your favorite celebrities and publications. Whether you want to spend your time feeling like an influencer at the hottest late-night spot or hope to get mistaken for an Angeleno at a classic breakfast place, this list will assist you.

