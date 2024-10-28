What To Eat With 24 Hours In Los Angeles
Spending 24 hours in Los Angeles is as much of a gift as it is a challenge. If you were to ask an Angeleno what to eat in Los Angeles with a one-day visit, you would most likely get a laugh before getting asked where you are staying for the night, as traffic in Los Angeles is no joke, before you were offered recommendations.
The key to making the most of your time in Los Angeles is to group your itinerary by neighborhoods. A suggested itinerary could be starting with Beverly Hills and West Hollywood and gradually heading towards Hollywood and Downtown L.A. for your evening events and eats.
Our selection was chosen based on a few criteria: recommendations from local staff, local press reputation, and my experience as an Angeleno of 20-plus years. This list will include cafes for the budget-friendly traveler, classic eateries for the history lover, and restaurants that have drawn recent attention from your favorite celebrities and publications. Whether you want to spend your time feeling like an influencer at the hottest late-night spot or hope to get mistaken for an Angeleno at a classic breakfast place, this list will assist you.
Breakfast
République quickly became a cornerstone of the Miracle Mile neighborhood after its opening in 2013. The restaurant's building was built in 1929 by Charlie Chaplin and operated as many popular restaurants over the years, including La Brea Bakery. Its co-owner and chef, chef Margarita Manzke, is a James Beard Award winner and works alongside her husband and business partner, chef Walter Manzke, who has also earned a reputation for showcasing exemplary contemporary French cuisine. Breakfast is served until 2 p.m. and offers options as light as chia pudding and as indulgent as short rib burritos.
Located at the iconic Farmer's Market and steps from The Grove, Du-par's has been one of the most comforting places to have breakfast in Los Angeles since it opening in 1938. Its pancakes are its bestsellers, which uses an unchanged original recipe. Du-pars is a classic diner-style restaurant that makes a great option for budget travelers, families, and those who want to visit the museums in the Fairfax area.
Old Sasoon Bakery is the ideal breakfast destination for those on a budget, for those uninterested in a traditional American breakfast, or those who are starting their trip at The Huntington Library. This Middle Eastern bakery — originally founded in 1948 in Aleppo, Syria — has been known for its flatbreads, ma'amoul cookies, and its khachapuri, a boat-shaped flatbread topped with cheese and a cracked egg. It's been open in Pasadena since 1986.
Lunch
For a taste of Taiwanese street food culture that will make you think you're roaming around a night market in Taipei, JOY is the ideal spot for you. Its menu includes affordable dishes inspired by both Taiwanese classics and northern-style Chinese favorites that features soups, sandwiches, sweets, and drinks for pairing at this counter-service destination in Highland Park. Expect to see dishes such as minced pork on rice, forbidden rice pudding, thousand layer pancake, and dan dan noodles.
If you're looking to treat yourself to one of the best plant-based restaurant experiences in the country, Crossroads Kitchen is a must-visit. Its menu offers upscale Mediterranean cuisine crafted by chef Tal Ronnen, the creator of Oprah's 21-Day Cleanse and co-founder of Kite Hill Foods. Since its opening in 2013, this restaurant has become synonymous with excellent vegan restaurants in Los Angeles and has become a top recommendation by locals and an instant classic. Make this your lunch spot of choice if you are looking for a leisurely lunch around Melrose Avenue.
For those visiting Exposition Park, the Mercado La Paloma is around the corner in a building that holds eight restaurants in the space of a converted garment factory. Pronounced "hole-bosh," Holbox is a buzzy Mexican seafood restaurant that spotlights specialties such as ceviche and aguachiles from coastal areas of Mexico utilizing local ingredients. Despite its unassuming food hall setting, Holbox has earned a Michelin star, L.A. Times Restaurant of the Year in 2023, and its owner, chef Cetina, is a James Beard Finalist for Best Chef in California.
Midday snack
Perilla L.A. is a budget-friendly Korean banchan restaurant that has been nationally recognized by the New York Times and Los Angeles Times. Banchan is a style of Korean cuisine that serves small dishes that often complement each other and is served with rice, making it a wonderful opportunity to try a variety of dishes with your party. Its location is ideal for those visiting Downtown L.A., especially Chinatown or Dodger Stadium.
Third Street is a wonderful stop for a break if your itinerary includes a taping at CBS Studios or West Hollywood. One of the most beloved places in this neighborhood is none other than Joan's on Third, a L.A. mainstay since its inception in 1995. Owner Joan McNamara has been featured in countless media, including the Los Angeles Times and Bon Appetit, and can be seen in the cafe, if you're lucky. Its restaurant space is a marketplace and cafe allowing you to stop in for a quick smoked salmon bagel, baked good, or salad to go.
Urth Caffé is one of Los Angeles's favorite local cafes with locations in Downtown L.A., Pasadena, Melrose, Beverly Hills, and Santa Monica. Open since 1989, Urth Caffé is visited for its extensive menu of health-conscious food that serves a range of dietary requirements. Its bakery also still generates buzz for its wide selection of cakes, pies, and cheesecakes, and rivals its popularity for its blended drink menu that can be supplemented with boba.
Dinner
Coffee is in its name, but is no longer on the menu. Sapp Coffee Shop is a low-cost local Hollywood favorite that started as a coffee shop by day and Thai restaurant at night in a space connected to a Hollywood motel in the 1970s. Today, Sapp Coffee Shop has kept the name but only operates as a Thai restaurant in a new space a few blocks down from the motel. When you add Sapp to your itinerary, you not only get to enjoy authentic Thai cuisine, but also get to support an institution that was one of the first-known businesses in the area to embrace the LGBTQ+ community.
If you are looking to visit an elite restaurant that has been frequented by Hollywood royalty, including Dolly Parton and George Lucas, Spago is the place to choose. Spago is the flagship restaurant of multiple James Beard Award-winning chef Wolfgang Puck. Its early signature dishes are still major draws today, including its pizza topped with salmon and caviar. Choose an elegant entrée for your dinner or indulge in the chefs multi-course California Tasting Menu.
If you are looking for bona fide Italian cuisine in the urban setting of a refurbished Downtown L.A. warehouse, then Bestia is for you. Its popular menu lists wood-fired pizzas, handmade pasta, and creamy desserts, including its honey punch pluot crostata. Since its opening in 2012, it has become renowned for its versatility as being both the ideal place for an elevated pizza and beer to a celebration spot to enjoy a four-course dinner.
Dessert
A vegan donut shop with late-night hours? Count us in! This 100% plant-based donut and ice cream shop was founded by pop-punk producer, Mark Trombino, who has worked with big names including Jimmy Eat World and Blink 182. With locations in Highland Park, Downtown L.A., and Silverlake, Donut Friend offers an extensive range of donuts for affordable prices, including the Green Teagan and Sara matcha donut and Jimmy Eat Swirl cinnamon roll. Visitors can also indulge in sundaes, milkshakes, coffee, and ice cream-stuffed donuts.
Diddy Riese has been a favorite of UCLA students since its opening in 1983 for its affordable cookies, ice cream sandwiches, and sundaes. If you are looking for classic flavors like double chocolate, oatmeal raisin, and peanut butter and like the option to mix and match your cookies in your sandwich, this is the place to visit. Its Westwood location is easily accessible for visiting UCLA families as well as those near Brentwood, Santa Monica, and Beverly Hills.
Quarter Sheets Pizza in Echo Park has built a following since its founding in 2022 not only for its elaborate pizza menu, but also for its gourmet desserts and cakes by co-owner and chef Hannah Ziskin. These sheet cakes have been recognized by the press including the Los Angeles Times and Food & Wine Magazine. Past cake flavors have included pineapple chiffon, triple berry cheesecake twister, and spumoni ice cream cake.
Cocktails
Those attending a show at the Pantages or wanting to get a drink after exploring the Hollywood Walk of Fame will want to pause at one of the most famous dive bars in Hollywood, The Frolic Room. This bar has a historic line of ownership since its opening in 1941, having Howard Hughes as one of its first owners, and historic customers including Frank Sinatra and Judy Garland. If you're looking for a more affordable place to grab a classic martini or a few shots, rather than experience the latest mixology trend, this is the place for you.
If you're trying to get away from Universal City or want a drink after seeing a long studio taping, The Rendition Room is just the place to class up your Los Angeles experience. This classic speakeasy requires a dress code— either business casual or 1930s-style garb — that adds to the overall thematic experience. Its menu offers infused spirits made in house, barrel-aged cocktails, specialty cocktails, a few entrees, and desserts. Enter this sophisticated space through a bookshelf that magically opens inside of Vitello's Restaurant.
For a five-star experience that just happens to be in one of Elizabeth Taylor's favorite restaurants, The Polo Lounge at The Beverly Hills Hotel is as iconic as its palm trees, candy-striped ceiling, and pink façade. Dress for the occasion to try one of the Polo Lounge classic cocktails, mocktails, or even frozen lattes alongside of its legendary McCarthy salad, a classic order since the 1940s.
Late night eats
What started as a single truck is now a fleet of 12 that is spread out all over the L.A. area. Leo's Taco Truck is best known for its accessible late night eats, as some trucks are open as late as 3 a.m., offering some of the most beloved al pastor tacos made in Los Angeles, and other Mexican specialties. Leo's Taco Truck has been featured on Netflix's "Taco Chronicles" and in many major media outlets including Telemundo, Eater, and the Food Network.
When visiting the Beverly Hills area, you can rarely go wrong by selecting a Jewish deli, especially if your choice is Canter's Deli. This institution has been a iconic establishment in the Fairfax neighborhood since 1931 and has had celebrity visitors including Mick Jagger, President Obama, and Ryan Gosling. Stop in for its classic hot pastrami, chopped liver, or brisket sandwiches, as well as all-day breakfast, malts, black and white cookies, and so much more.
In-N-Out has expanded beyond California in the last 15 years; however, it is still considered a California institution as most of its locations are still in Southern California. In-N-Out technically fulfills all categories: budget-friendly, classic, and a celebrity favorite. Come in to try its famous Double-Double burger, animal-style fries, or its Neapolitan milkshake — the latter two of which are only on its not-so-secret menu. Don't be surprised if you run into big names, like Julia Roberts or Reese Witherspoon, as its a Hollywood tradition to grab a burger after an award show.
Methodology
It is very rare to meet someone who lives in Los Angeles who was also born and raised there, but I am one of the few that has stayed. I also come from a long line of Angelenos, many of whom have dined, held luncheons, and celebrated business deals at some of the restaurants mentioned above. I have personally made many memories dining at In-N-Out, Canter's, Diddy Riese, Donut Friend, Urth Caffé, Joan's on Third, and Du-par's.
These choices were selected based on my twenty-plus years of experience living in Los Angeles, working with publications in Los Angeles, and working with celebrities. We also took into consideration other staff expert recommendations and local favorites by L.A. publications. Our list honors many neighborhoods within Los Angeles including Downtown L.A., Koreatown, Silverlake, Hollywood, West Hollywood, Fairfax, and Beverly Hills. Regardless of whether you're visiting Los Angeles with the family, adding on a day to a wedding trip, or visiting on business, this list will surely leave you with wonderful memories of iconic eats, kind service, and Instagrammable ambiance.