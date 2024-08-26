11 Best Vegan Restaurants In Los Angeles, According To A Local
Los Angeles is a popular travel destination in the United States, garnering over 50 million visitors a year according to the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Where there is tourism, entertainment, cultural attractions, and a large population with money to spend, there are bound to be great restaurants. These spots not only have to stay on top of trends, but also start them.
While some of the iconic dishes from Los Angeles, like the California roll and French dip sandwich, are not vegan, Los Angeles is surely a trailblazer for the vegan restaurant scene and community as it is the home to some of the first and most popular vegan restaurants in the country.
Los Angeles is known for its diversity and year-round sunshine, which contributes to a thriving, multicultural restaurant scene with many opportunities to dine on a patio for a leisurely work lunch or bottomless brunch. These restaurants were selected based on my own personal experiences, as well as reviews and recommendations from plant-based eaters. Whether you have lived in Los Angeles for over 20 years, like I have, just moved to the city, or are only there for a few days, there is a restaurant on this list for everyone.
Crossroads Kitchen
Long-time fans of Crossroads Kitchen will feel their mouths start to water at just the mention of artichoke oysters and stuffed zucchini blossoms. It's one of the first vegan restaurants in the country to show the restaurant scene that a plant-based restaurant can be so much more than a menu of buddha bowls and veggie burgers. Plant-based cuisine can be upscale and award-winning and appreciated by celebrity fans including the Kardashians, Travis Barker, Katy Perry, Mya, Kevin Smith, and Lizzo.
Crossroads Kitchen opened in 2013 and is considered to be one of the best fine dining restaurants in the country and is the first vegan restaurant in Los Angeles to also have a full bar. Its menu is described as "upscale Mediterranean" by chef Tal Ronnen, who is the creator of Oprah's 21-Day Cleanse and one of the co-founders of Kite Hill Foods.
Diners can visit Crossroads Kitchen for weekend brunch, daily lunch and dinner, or late-night bar service. Prices range from relatively affordable for an appetizer to a splurge for The Crossroads Experience: a seven-course menu accompanied by a glass of Champagne, a signed cookbook, and a meet and greet with chef Ronnen. Reservations are encouraged.
Crossroads Kitchen was originally designed to look like an Upper West Side steakhouse and makes a perfect date night spot. Its location is also steps away from the famous Hollywood Improv and Melrose Place.
(323) 782-9245
8284 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Âu Lạc
After a delightful evening listening to the Los Angeles Philharmonic at the Walt Disney Concert Hall or rejoicing in the beauty of a ballet at the Music Center, hungry folks can walk across the street for a plant-based meal at Âu Lạc. Its first location in Fountain Valley preceded its downtown location by 18 years, making Âu Lạc one of the first and longest-running plant-based establishments in Los Angeles. Its downtown location has been holding strong since 2015 with a menu featuring traditional Vietnamese dishes, as well as fusion flavors and probiotic-rich foods. Its Living Food menu features raw vegetables, nuts, and grains cultured with probiotics to add more nutrition. However, you can absolutely still partake in cooked signature Vietnamese dishes such as its barbecue pork roll, phở, and mai bánh mì.
Âu Lạc is closed every Monday and has limited parking. It's also closed every day between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to reset for dinner service. Regardless of whether you're enjoying a long brunch with your family or hoping to dine quickly before your evening concert, its seating plan can accommodate your needs with both a bar and table service.
(213) 617-2533
710 W 1st St, Los Angeles, CA 90012
Chaumont Vegan
Chaumont Vegan's luxurious French-style pastries are a must-try in Los Angeles. Upon walking into the café, you are greeted with a stunning pink-tiled counter overflowing with pastries stuffed with cream, drizzled with chocolate, or topped with berries. What's extra special about this café is that it makes its own butter in house, named the Proud Vegan butter.
Chaumont Vegan technically has two locations — one in Santa Monica and one in Beverly Hills. Its Santa Monica location is called Chaumont Bakery & Café and has plenty of its vegan pastries mixed in with its omnivorous menu items. Its Beverly Hills location has two separate storefronts: Chaumont Bakery & Café and Chaumont Vegan.
Although the venue is smaller, Chaumont Vegan still has a handful of places to sit. You can stop by for coffee, pastries, or sandwiches between the hours of 6:30 a.m. and 3 p.m. every day except Sunday when it opens at 7:30 a.m. Parking is available on the street, or there are a few parking garages within walking distance.
Chaumont Vegan's Beverly Hills location is steps away from the world-famous Via Rodeo and the Beverly Wilshire, aka the "Pretty Woman" hotel. Its pastries and breakfast items are on-par with the average for Los Angeles, making it a relatively affordable option compared to luxury establishments standing mere feet away from this café.
(310) 274-5683
145 S Beverly Dr, Beverly Hills, CA 90212
Green Table Café
It's always wonderful when the places we want to eat at are a few steps away from the attractions we want to see. But sometimes it's nice to eat at a place away from the noise, especially if you prefer to dine in a quiet space.
The Green Table Café is only a few minutes away from the Los Angeles County Museum of Art and the La Brea Tar Pits. It's also adjacent to Beverly Hills and has easy-to-find street parking. Its interior is bright and decorated with plants and wood paneling for a natural, clean, and inviting atmosphere. It also has both indoor seating and shaded outdoor seating for you to enjoy the weather.
The owners are life partners who created a vegan, mostly raw menu that utilizes locally grown and organic produce. Visitors can order a rejuvenating smoothie or superfood bowl, savor a hearty burger, or indulge in a delectable dessert, including lemon meringue pie and blondie cake.
What I particularly love about Green Table Café is that it is one of the few vegan cafés open for breakfast and everything I have ever ordered from it is made with love. While its offerings may have a short ingredient list, these dishes are anything but simple and forgettable. It's fare is so flavorful that it makes me want to slow down even on my most rushed days.
(323) 424-4129
5998 W Pico Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90035
Planta Cocina
Planta has multiple locations across the country, including two in Los Angeles. One of its locations is in Brentwood, which is quite stunning and has a decent menu, but the location in Marina Del Rey is a real showstopper.
Get comfortable by sinking into Planta's cushioned outdoor seating as you sip on a cocktail while admiring the boats on the periphery. You can also choose to sit indoors surrounded by greenery and its full bar in its expansive barrel-vaulted dining room.
Planta prides itself on being plant-based and planet-first, so much so that both produce and supplies arrive at the restaurant in 100% compostable containers and leftovers also leave the premises in compostable packaging. Its menu is what I would describe as "California fusion," as it features Californian, Mexican, and Japanese-inspired dishes. This includes the ahi watermelon nigiri and the al pastor taco bowl.
Prepare to spend a bit more at Planta than other spots on this list. However, there are plenty of ways to save money on a trip to this restaurant. Planta offers Pour Decision Wednesday for half-priced bottles of wine all day, weekend brunch with bottomless mimosas and sake sangria, and maki Monday for either reduced-priced maki rolls or an unlimited maki roll offer. Reservations are recommended and valet parking is available.
Multiple locations
Shojin
Shojin is not in a location that would be easily stumbled upon by visitors. It's in Culver City — located roughly 10 minutes between both Sony Pictures and the Venice Canals. But it's worth the extra drive, especially if you are a sushi enthusiast.
Shojin's cuisine can be described as vegetable-forward Japanese fare. It prides itself on having a menu free from artificial ingredients, white or brown sugar, and table salt. It also has one of the most allergy-friendly menus on this list, as many items are soy-free, gluten-free, and can be made without onion, garlic, nuts, and sesame.
These well-crafted dishes, like the truffle California roll and the spiced baked scallop roll, come with a higher price tag than other sushi restaurants with a simpler menu. Most rolls are priced more moderately.
The ambiance is great for those seeking a low-sensory dining experience, as the lighting is less intense and the space isn't as large as Crossroads or Planta. Reservations are taken online only and are recommended because its hours are limited. Shojin has street parking only and is open for dinner 5:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday through Thursday. It's also open for lunch from 12 p.m. to 2:30 p.m. on Saturday before dinner service, and is open from 12 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Sunday.
(310) 390-0033
12406 Washington Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90066
Pura Vita
Spearheaded by head chef Tara Punzone, Pura Vita is a woman-owned business that opens its doors in 2018 in West Hollywood. It is the first fully plant-based Italian restaurant and wine bar in the country. Its menu features New York-inspired Southern Italian cuisine. The WeHo location opens at 12 p.m. daily, stays open a little later until 11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and is closed always on Monday.
It's no surprise that Pura Vita has earned recognition from many major vegan publications in the U.S. Its menu features natural and biodynamic wines and iconic Italian cocktails alongside fan-favorite entrées like eggplant Parmesan, cacio e pepe, and Neapolitan pizza. Technically, Pura Vita Pizzeria is next door, but the two storefronts run together as one restaurant and you can get pizza at both spots.
You'll feel yourself transported to a New York pizzeria, thanks to Pura Vita's rich and warm, yet casual dining room decorated with brick and tile adornments. Its location makes it an easy spot to dine at before visiting The Comedy Store, shopping on Melrose Avenue, or learning about queer history in West Hollywood. Valet parking is not available, but there is sporadic street parking and a few available lots nearby.
(323) 688-2303
8274 Santa Monica Blvd, West Hollywood, CA 90046
Gracias Madre
Gracias Madre is another restaurant destination where you might just dine alongside your favorite stars. This upscale Mexican restaurant is a favorite of Jessica Chastain, Miley Cyrus, and Selena Gomez.
Gracias Madre is known for its seasonal menus that highlight organic, sustainably sourced ingredients. Its passion for sustainability doesn't end with the food menus; its bar showcases independent and small-batch distillers and partners with ecoSPIRITS to reduce its use of single-use glass bottles.
Located in West Hollywood, Gracias Madre is minutes away from the Beverly Center, Melrose Place and Avenue, the club scene in West Hollywood, and other attractions. Its ambiance is the epitome of Southern California chic; it utilizes natural light, a mix of soft fabrics and natural textures in its furniture, reclaimed wood floors, and a welcoming patio with shade provided by olive trees in the summer. It's even heated in the winter.
Stop by for happy hour or for taco Tuesday for special deals, or visit between 11 a.m. and 9 p.m. daily. Gracias Madre is open until 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. Valet parking is available, or you can try your luck with street parking.
(323) 978-2170
8905 Melrose Ave, West Hollywood, CA 90069
Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine
Ethiopian cuisine has many vegetarian options, but finding vegan fare can be difficult. At Rahel Ethiopian Vegan Cuisine, everything is vegan, 90% of the menu is gluten-free, and its menu, sans some desserts, is made without nuts — thus making it an allergy-friendly spot. Even the injera, an Ethiopian flatbread, is available gluten-free, which is a rarity for Ethiopian restaurants.
You can take advantage of its daily all-you-can-eat buffet from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. It's also open for regular lunch and dinner service until 10 p.m. The restaurant is situated in none other than Little Ethiopia and is a few short blocks away from Museum Row. Street parking can be difficult but is the only option for this area of town.
Sit under green and black umbrellas hung overhead and surround yourself with decor in the colors of the Ethiopian flag. You can choose to sit outdoors or indoors, but those seeking a quieter dining experience will want to sit inside to avoid the noise from the street traffic. If your schedule allows, take advantage of the opportunity to sit for the Ethiopian coffee ceremony. The beans are roasted, ground by hand, and brewed on-site. Note that this whole ceremony can take a few hours, so this is by no means a quick espresso to end your meal. Instead, it's a memorable experience that can be enjoyed by both locals and tourists.
(323) 937-8401
1047 S Fairfax Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90019
Satdha
Satdha has been holding it down as the place to go for vegan Thai food in Los Angeles since 2013. Located only 1½ miles away from the world-famous Santa Monica Pier, this is not only a great restaurant for vacationers' itineraries, but also a quiet enough destination for locals to enjoy on a weekly basis.
Satdha's decor is simple yet classy, which allows you to focus on your party and the food. Its menu offers Thai classics like pad Thai, tom kha, and mango sticky rice, as well as innovative plant-based dishes like kabocha cream soup and mung bean croquettes. Chef Gunn Pankum's entire menu is made without plant-based meats and is instead vegetable-forward. You'll also find tons of gluten-free options.
Satdha offers one of the most accessibly priced menus on this list. It has indoor dining only and is open on Tuesday through Sunday from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. and is always closed on Mondays. Diners can choose to park in the adjacent lot or on the street.
(310) 450-6999
2218 Lincoln Bvld, Santa Monica, CA 90405
Sugar Taco
Sugar Taco is the place to go if you are looking for a dopamine-boosting experience. Its Melrose location is decorated to the very last inch of space with vibrant pinks, teals, and yellows. The walls are covered from floor to ceiling in murals, wallpaper, plants, and flowers, which makes it feel like each one has a different texture.
Sugar Taco features vegan Mexican cuisine and offers burritos, tacos, quesadillas, and nachos with other treats thrown in — like loaded fries and churro donuts. Even with a carb-loaded menu, there are still plenty of gluten-free options. It is truly a great bang for your buck as the burritos, especially, are quite large and priced similar to Chipotle. Get a few tacos and a burrito to satisfy a party of two, and you'll walk out thrilled that you don't have to splurge at every stop on Melrose.
Dog-friendly patios and a kid-friendly menu also make this a wonderful spot for families of all kinds. Parking can be tricky as it's mostly metered parking on the street, but it isn't impossible to find. Don't be surprised if you bump into celebrity investors Daniella Monet or Alicia Silverstone while you visit.
(310) 526-8004
7257 Melrose Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90046
Methodology
As a former Los Angeles resident of 20-plus years and vegan of seven years who has written for multiple plant-based publications, I have had the opportunity to visit hundreds of vegan and vegan-friendly restaurants across the United States and Canada. Restaurants like Kati in Portland, Oregon, Franchia Vegan Café in Manhattan, and The Herbivorous Butcher in Minneapolis have all left an impression on me and I understand how great food can change someone's diet, mind, and life. Great food can make living in a new neighborhood feel like home and make a vacation unforgettable.
All of these restaurants on this list have left an impression on me or reviewers just like you out there looking to try new vegan versions of their old favorite dishes, or who want to have their mind blown by world-class chefs. Some of the factors I took into account were the quality of the menu, if it featured either classic cultural dishes, California fare, or a trendy menu, if the atmosphere was inviting, spacious, or had a memorable view, if it had a celebrity chef or following, and its overall cost. In a city like Los Angeles, meals can be pricy, but I wanted to highlight spots where you could potentially find a great affordable meal, too.
Overall, Los Angeles is also an incredible destination for vegan dining. Whatever your preference of cuisine, budget, or dietary requirement, Los Angeles will cater to you.