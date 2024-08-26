11 Best Vegan Restaurants In Los Angeles, According To A Local

Los Angeles is a popular travel destination in the United States, garnering over 50 million visitors a year according to the Los Angeles County Economic Development Corporation. Where there is tourism, entertainment, cultural attractions, and a large population with money to spend, there are bound to be great restaurants. These spots not only have to stay on top of trends, but also start them.

While some of the iconic dishes from Los Angeles, like the California roll and French dip sandwich, are not vegan, Los Angeles is surely a trailblazer for the vegan restaurant scene and community as it is the home to some of the first and most popular vegan restaurants in the country.

Los Angeles is known for its diversity and year-round sunshine, which contributes to a thriving, multicultural restaurant scene with many opportunities to dine on a patio for a leisurely work lunch or bottomless brunch. These restaurants were selected based on my own personal experiences, as well as reviews and recommendations from plant-based eaters. Whether you have lived in Los Angeles for over 20 years, like I have, just moved to the city, or are only there for a few days, there is a restaurant on this list for everyone.