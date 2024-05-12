Wolfgang Puck's First Restaurant Is Still A Los Angeles Institution

Happening restaurants tend to have a short shelf life. They seem to burst on the scene — though that belies the tremendous work it takes to get one off the ground — and shine for a few golden years before fading away as the public moves on to a new fancy. But some defy the odds and continue to draw crowds for many years if not decades. Possibly the most famous example of this sort of outlier — and one of the vanguard of the celebrity chef trend — is Wolfgang Puck's flagship Spago.

Opened originally on Los Angeles' Sunset Strip in 1982, Spago is still serving up Puck's signature brand of fresh, ingredient-focused California cuisine. Here, the celebrity chef introduced the world to dishes that defied the norm, such as his famous pizza topped with smoked salmon, caviar, and crème fraîche. This risk-taking food, coupled with L.A.'s desire for food that was both whimsical and health-conscious, led to Spago — which has since moved to Beverly Hills — becoming the place to see and be seen among celebrities and other functionaries of Hollywood's media industry. But that doesn't mean Spago has rested on its laurels all these years.

Today, diners are treated to dishes that evidence Puck's dedication to his craft and ingredients. From crispy scale black bass with huitlacoche puree, morcilla, sunchoke confit, and jalapeño lime coulis to kohlrabi and stinging nettle soup, Spago's menu is rife with culinary creativity.