How Prime Rib Became A Vegas Buffet Staple
Not long after becoming the first U.S. state to legalize gambling in 1931, Nevada transformed Las Vegas into America's adult playground. The Vegas Strip quickly became synonymous with glitz, glamour, and abundance. Among the many indulgences the city had to offer, one culinary staple rose to legendary status: prime rib. Today, nearly every flashy Vegas hotel and resort has a neon sign plastered near the entrance highlighting their buffet and prime rib special. Vegas' devotion to prime rib started early and only grew over time.
The juicy, tender bone-in roast comes from the cow's rib section and is well known as one of the most succulent cuts available — but with the average hefty weight, it is incredibly time-consuming to prepare. Given the tedious process, prime rib isn't a casual, weeknight dinner in most households, which makes it all the more exciting to order — and Vegas venues are well aware of the hold they have on patrons.
El Rancho, the strip's original casino, was the first to entice guests with a 24-hour buffet back in the mid-1940s, but The Last Frontier was the first to offer a table-side prime rib dinner. It was a huge step up from El Rancho's sub-par offerings of cold cuts and salads, and it wasn't long before other establishments were forced to follow suit, setting off fierce competition. Casino owners quickly realized that making their customers feel like a million bucks, through upscale meals and never-ending cocktails, often made them want to spend a million bucks.
Nothing says Vegas like prime rib
The Last Frontier's prime rib feast was only a buck fifty back in 1942, complete with a baked potato, salad, rolls, and coffee to keep gamblers going. That entire meal only equates to under $30 in 2025, meaning the price has hardly wavered over the last 80+ years – with plenty of prime rib dinners going for even less today. Offering high-class meals for next to nothing creates a sense of wealth, and a happy, well-fed guest is far more likely to keep throwing money at the craps table. By handing out cheap, delicious prime rib dinners, resorts know they're making a small investment toward a hefty payout at the end of the night.
Aside from being a crowd-pleaser, prime rib is a cost-effective choice for buffet-style service. Given the labor and high yield of a standing rib roast, a lot of restaurants refrain from giving prime rib a permanent place on the menu. Smaller eateries can't guarantee they'll sell 20 orders of prime rib on any given night, which is why it's typically offered as a special, but in Vegas it's the standard. The all-you-can-eat style of dining tends to get a bad rep, often associated with sub-par food, but just because the options are endless doesn't mean it's not delicious. Anyone, regardless of status symbol or what's in their wallet, can go to Las Vegas and feel like a star.