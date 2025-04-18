How Prime Rib Became A Vegas Buffet Staple

Not long after becoming the first U.S. state to legalize gambling in 1931, Nevada transformed Las Vegas into America's adult playground. The Vegas Strip quickly became synonymous with glitz, glamour, and abundance. Among the many indulgences the city had to offer, one culinary staple rose to legendary status: prime rib. Today, nearly every flashy Vegas hotel and resort has a neon sign plastered near the entrance highlighting their buffet and prime rib special. Vegas' devotion to prime rib started early and only grew over time.

The juicy, tender bone-in roast comes from the cow's rib section and is well known as one of the most succulent cuts available — but with the average hefty weight, it is incredibly time-consuming to prepare. Given the tedious process, prime rib isn't a casual, weeknight dinner in most households, which makes it all the more exciting to order — and Vegas venues are well aware of the hold they have on patrons.

El Rancho, the strip's original casino, was the first to entice guests with a 24-hour buffet back in the mid-1940s, but The Last Frontier was the first to offer a table-side prime rib dinner. It was a huge step up from El Rancho's sub-par offerings of cold cuts and salads, and it wasn't long before other establishments were forced to follow suit, setting off fierce competition. Casino owners quickly realized that making their customers feel like a million bucks, through upscale meals and never-ending cocktails, often made them want to spend a million bucks.