The Secret To Prime Rib's Tenderness Lies In Where It Comes From On A Cow

When you need to go all-out on a special occasion, few entrees can draw as many "wowzas" as a prime rib roast. And yet, despite its famously rich and buttery flavor with melt-in-your-mouth texture, few people actually know what a prime rib is or why it's so wonderfully tender.

Prime rib comes from exactly where you might expect — the rib section of the cow. Specifically, it's often cut from ribs six through 12, in what butchers call the "rib primal," located just under the front of the backbone. Do note, however, that the word "prime" here isn't a reference to the USDA beef grading system (Prime, Choice, or Select) that you often see on beef packaging. Instead, it refers to "primal cut," so-called because it's often the first major section of meat that's carved from the animal.

So, why does that matter, you ask? Well, it turns out that the location on the cow is the reason why prime rib has such a tender texture and rich flavor!