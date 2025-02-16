Why Au Jus Is Considered The Definitive Sauce For Prime Rib
A perfectly cooked prime rib is already a show-stopping feast that's deeply flavorful, incredibly tender, and delightfully savory on its own. But of course, no prime rib is complete without au jus, its traditional sauce pairing. Adding au jus to a prime rib dinner completely elevates a revered protein to another level. The classic sauce, meaning "with juice" in French, uses the natural drippings created during the prime rib's roasting process as its flavor base.
While the exact origins of this beloved sauce are unknown, it's believed that au jus was invented sometime in the Middle Ages. Around that time, chefs creatively reduced their food waste by utilizing the roasting prime rib's juices, making a simple, yet flavorful sauce in the process. As the years went on, au jus continued to be the perfect pairing for prime rib, although nowadays, the sauce can be supplemented using beef stock and aromatics like carrot, onion, and celery. Sometimes, chefs will even use Worcestershire sauce to flavor au jus without pan drippings, creating a sauce with umami-rich flavors despite not using the actual juices from the meat.
Unlike your standard beef gravy, which is typically thickened using flour or corn starch, a rich au jus is lightly seasoned and reduced without heavy thickening agents. Because it's considerably thinner than gravy, au jus can also add supplemental moisture to an over-roasted prime rib. And, given its light seasoning, it allows the prime rib's natural flavors to shine without being too overpowering.
What else does au jus pair with?
With its easy preparation and versatile, savory flavor, au jus isn't just the perfect accompaniment to prime rib. You can enjoy just about any protein smothered in au jus, whether it's a slow-cooked beef short rib, roasted lamb chop, or a humble, pan-seared chicken breast. Depending on the protein, you can even supplement your au jus to include some other complementary flavorings, such as a splash of red wine or a sprig of fresh rosemary or thyme.
You can also enjoy au jus with a French dip sandwich. Despite its name, the French dip actually originated in the United States and is chock full of roasted beef, melty cheese, and jammy caramelized onions, all sandwiched between a crusty bread roll. To help soften the bread and add some savory richness to the sandwich, it's customary to dip each bite in au jus, creating an experience that's as warm and comforting as it is indulgent.
It's not just meat that pairs well with au jus either. The sauce is the ultimate addition to homemade mashed potatoes, adding an unparalleled, decadent flavor. It's a similar experience to eating mashed potatoes smothered with beef gravy, but given the sauce's thinness, it's best to mix in the au jus into the mashed potato mixture, rather than drizzling it on top. Even vegetables like roasted green beans or broccoli can benefit from the addition of au jus, adding a subtle, umami flavor.