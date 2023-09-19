Worcestershire Sauce Is The Hero Ingredient To Flavor Au Jus Without Pan Drippings

Let's say you're making a French dip sandwich from scratch — that means roasting your own beef — but when it comes time to make the all-important au jus, you realize you've already rinsed out your roasting pan. The savory pan drippings have literally gone down the drain. Or, you're using store-bought roast beef, ergo you have no drippings. Take heed, because there is a way to create an umami-driven, rich au jus without the need for the juices rendered from a perfectly roasted piece of beef. Just reach for a bottle of Worcestershire sauce.

The great thing about an au jus is that you can put your stamp on it, guiding it in any flavor direction you'd like. Here, we're going to assume that a fairly straightforward sauce is what's needed. Start by sautéing garlic, aromatics (like onion or shallot), and herbs (like thyme and rosemary) in a bit of butter or oil. Then add beef broth, which is the base of the au jus, and a tablespoon or two of Worcestershire sauce, depending on the quantity you're making. Dijon mustard, wine, and vermouth all make for wonderful finishing touches, as well. Bring it all to a boil and allow the sauce to reduce for a few minutes to strengthen the flavors. The consistency you're aiming for is just a bit thickened, not gravy-level viscosity. Feel free to strain the au jus if desired before serving with sandwiches or as a simple sauce for a roast beef entrée.