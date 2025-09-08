10 Best Farm-To-Table Restaurants In Virginia
Virginia boasts fertile soil, thriving wine country, crustacean-filled bays, trout-woven rivers, and plenty of peanuts to go around. Perhaps it's no wonder then that it's given birth to some of the strongest slow food movements in the country, led by in-state visionaries such as Susan Watkins and Barbara Kingsolver — seriously, Kingsolver's 2007 book "Animal, Vegetable, Miracle: A Year of Food Life" was what got many people, including my mom, into sustainable eating in the first place (it's among the best books for food lovers). With this context in mind, Virginia is, unsurprisingly, truly a mecca for farm-to-table dining.
Though I'm from the Pacific Northwest, I've lived in the state on and off since I was seven years old. It's where I, as an adult, met my partner, went back to school, and worked as a chef for a time. Paired with having spent some time as a kid living on a working communal farm, I'm extremely familiar with Virginia's agricultural and dining scene. And the farm-to-table restaurants that sit in the middle of that are glorious. Think gleaming heirloom tomato appetizers, stone fruit cobblers, and smoked fish entrees. Here, the bounty of Appalachia, the Chesapeake, and the vineyard hills come together for a diverse and produce-forward foodway.
So, in case you want to sample some of this fantastic fare, here are the best farm-to-table restaurants in Virginia. I've included my personal favorites as someone who has long frequented these institutions and locations that were highly rated on various platforms.
Bloom Restaurant & Wine Bar in Roanoke
If I were going to suggest just one restaurant, I'd immediately recommend Bloom. I ate here with my partner one summer and, upon feasting on the most gorgeous plates of consciously-crafted, vegetable-forward delights, asked the owner if I could cook there — I just had to be a part of something so magical. So, as an ex-chef of Bloom, I can confidently say that everything was sourced, prepared, and plated with more care than you can imagine. It was a regular routine for those who caught the fish or grew the flowers to come in before service, and I loved picking the herbs and sprouts in the gardens for plating.
The food is thoughtful, rotating constantly to reflect what's in season. My advice is to start with the Marinated Olives and the state's most iconic snack: peanuts. They might be folded into a snack mix, but being so addictive, they're worth inquiring about. Then, order one of the Cheese & Charcuterie plates, which dazzle with pickled goodies, local cuts, and perfect sauce work. Everything is served tapas style, so a table of two should order at least three other items. Get one of the salads, which will be bathed in drinkable dressings, and the season's Bocadillo sandwich selection. Then choose at least one other savory pick. If you're vegan like I was when I worked there, know that they're masters at crafting plant-based creations. Just don't skip dessert, especially the fruity ones, as these selections are beyond imaginative.
(540) 566-3891
31109 Main Street SW, Roanoke, VA 24015
Field & Main in Marshall
If you want Virginia produce and local farm-to-table ingredients, but you're craving international flavors, come to Field & Main, a restaurant housed within a 200-year-old residence. The inspiration comes from local produce and international cuisines, resulting in menus that are perfect for anyone afraid of getting bored.
The biggest challenge here will be narrowing down what to eat, as the appetizer menu alone is packed with not-to-be-missed dishes. You can choose from the classic dinner menu or The Present Menu, the latter being a five-course meal reflective of what's in season. Otherwise, the standard menu is brimming with dishes featuring seasonal ingredients as well.
I recommend ordering the Hearth Bread Board to share, and one of the salads to begin, so you can feast on that famous Virginia produce. Follow it up with a fish dish or the vegetarian option, as both are sure to show off the best of the region. Just don't skip dessert, and whatever you choose to eat, make sure to request seating in the outdoor cabanas, which are each named after a local producer that provides the eatery's produce, meat, or other ingredients. And, if you're dining with a canine, check out the dog menu. I love that the chefs concoct wholesome dishes just for animal companions, making it the most inclusive restaurant in this array.
(540) 364-8166
8369 W Main St., Marshall, VA 20115
Waterwheel Restaurant in Warm Springs
I love the restaurants throughout Virginia that repurpose old mills, saving these historic structures and turning them into a place of great food and warm company. Waterwheel Restaurant, which sits within a more than 100-year-old grist mill, upholds what it calls the modern approach to farm-to-table in Bath County. Open since 1973, the sense of heritage is strong here. If you're looking for a meaningful meal out in the Allegheny Mountains of Virginia, this is where you need to come.
Like any farm-to-table restaurant, the menu is always changing based on what's available. For example, in the summertime, you can expect things like succotash, pea purees, cornmeal-crusted catches, hard-boiled eggs, pickled root vegetables, stone fruit salads, and pan-fried trout. Everything served feels like the most quintessential Virginian cuisine, somehow capturing the romanticism of the state's long-standing dishes and the vibrancy of its modern tablescape at the same time. For this reason, I suggest coming here if you want to understand the region's food traditions. The restaurant is attached to an inn filled with antiques, so if you want a little more time to enjoy this portion of the George Washington National Forest, consider staying the night.
(540) 839-2231
132 Old Mill Rd, Warm Springs, VA 24484
The Wine Kitchen in Leesburg
This is my favorite place to eat in Leesburg, a town that looks straight out of a Revolutionary War history textbook. I lived here on and off for years, and my partner was born here, so we love dining somewhere that's not only filled with great restaurants, but that's also nostalgic. So, though there's another location nearby, I highly recommend coming to the Leesburg address. It offers the best outdoor dining on the historic main street, and the menus are just the best.
Offering seasonal fare comprised of goodies grown or raised by local farmers and ranchers, The Wine Kitchen has produced some of the best meals of my life. I still dream about their summertime panzanella, piled high atop a sheet of goat cheese, as well as the leafy salads, sustainable wines, and desserts. I love that the chef uses Virginia ingredients to craft Italian-inspired food, as Mediterranean cuisine makes for perfect outdoor dining picks. And, in the case of The Wine Kitchen, it's served on centuries-old premises — the building dates back to the 1840s.
I've never had anything here that wasn't at least extraordinary. In that spirit, make sure to order lots to share and sample everything. Just be prepared for classic Virginia treats like rhubarb butter, popped sorghum, and breadcrumbs on everything. If you're a big fan of pasta, consider ordering the pasta tasting menu, which is available on some days of the week.
Multiple locations
Market Table Bistro in Lovettsville
This feels like the place to go if you want to understand Virginian ingredients through an international lens. Think handfuls of herbs on most dishes, a generous bread service, and vegetable-forward dishes that transform with the seasons set against Scandinavian, Latin American, and Asian plates. Market Table Bistro just celebrated 15 years of service, and there's a reason it's been so lasting. The food is incredible.
I recommend starting with the bread service, which comes with different breads such as garlic confit flatbread, seasonal produce like heirloom tomatoes, and various unctuous additions like burrata, basil, or olive oil. Follow it up with salad, which will masterfully align with Virginia's current bounty. Get the fish entree before tucking into something sweet. It'll be a well-balanced, locally-crafted, globally informed meal.
Keep in mind that the hours here are 5:00 PM to 9:00 PM, and the restaurant is only open on Fridays and Saturdays for dinner. So make sure to plan ahead.
(540) 822-3008
13 E Broad Way, Lovettsville, VA 20180
Vermilion in Alexandria
Alexandria is my favorite, mainly for galleries, rich history, and the waterfront. It's a massive shame that so many visit Washington, D.C. and skip this town, despite it being mere minutes from the city. The dining is also outstanding, and Vermilion stands out for its food that reflects the daily availability of the region's produce, seafood, and other goodies.
I'm obsessed with the classic Virginia ingredients that show up on every season's menus. The August lineup, for example, includes heirloom tomato salads, chilled sweet corn soups, and cornmeal fried blue catfish. It leans into something more specific than the generic Southern fare that's perhaps easier to market or more recognizable. Instead, Vermilion serves Mid-Atlantic and Southeast Appalachian food, or Virginia's foodway. While Southern food might conjure up visions of fried chicken buckets, creamy mashed potatoes, and lard-bathed collard greens, this segway involves ingredients that scream resilient people with access to waterways and mountains.
Think land-and-bay-based products like sorghum, black walnuts, pawpaws, wild game, cornmeal desserts, and a severe obsession with preserves and any kind of bean. My partner, whose Appalachian roots are deep on both sides, grew up with this. His grandma pickles her eggs, his mother doles out honey like medicine, and his uncle hunts in the woods. At Vermilion, this heritage that so many in the region share is honored and elevated, complete with sorghum buttered yeast rolls, the nearby Chesapeake watershed's offerings, and a great glass of wine.
(703) 684-9669
1120 King Street, Alexandria, VA 22314
Magnolia's At The Mill in Purcellville
I worked at Magnolia's At The Mill when I lived in Purcellville, a town smack-dab in the middle of Northern Virginia's wine country. As the name suggests, this is another one of those farm-to-table Virginian restaurants that's housed in an old mill. Fully restored, it's by far the most impressive place I've worked when it comes to the interiors — the high ceilings soar, wooden beams gleam, and there seems to be no shortage of seating, as tables are sprinkled throughout the many levels of the mill.
Behind the scenes, I know just how much attention is paid to presenting the best of what's in season — I can't tell you how many lengthy meetings we had before service that involved us tasting the morning's sustainably-caught fish, local berries, and squash harvested nearby before deciding which was most flavorful to put on the menu. And, the wine list here is absolutely amazing, filled with Virginia wines everyone should try.
I recommend coming for dinner and requesting an outdoor table. Order a bottle of wine (I like the Virginia red selection) and both the fried green tomatoes and charcuterie board for the table, complete with local honey. The rest of the menu rotates a ton, but make sure to order a salad (the ones that include stone fruit or tomatoes are the best), and the fish special or brick oven pizza. For dessert, the brick oven cookies are phenomenal, but seasonal pies and cakes are also unreal.
(540) 338–9800
198 North 21st Street, Purcellville, Virginia 20132
Harper's Table in Suffolk
I'm so impressed with the amount of attention paid to the tidewater region's provisions at Harper's Table. Even the setting honors the locale, incorporating pine wood from the old Suffolk Peanut Company warehouse, making for a distinctly Virginian feast. With seafood from the coast, meats from local farmers, and produce grown across the area, diners get to sample a taste of the Virginia landscape. That's such a special opportunity, and it's all paired with some pretty cool and colorful cocktails — as a Pacific Northwesterner, I'm in love with the Rhubarb Rumor, a tasty drink that includes vodka, rhubarb, lemon, St. Germain, orange, and bitters.
On top of the gorgeous beverages, consider ordering two starters, including a salad, to get a taste for what's in season at your table. Seafood entrees are ridiculously good, incorporating the best of the Chesapeake region's specialties like shrimp, crab, and Appalachian freshwater fish like trout. The fries here are also outstanding. And there are plenty of iconic desserts to choose from.
(757) 539-2000
122 N Main St., Suffolk, VA, 23434
The West End in Purcellville
Purcellville is famously packed with renowned restaurants, so it would be remiss of me not to also include a second pick from this wine country town. The West End is a gem, tucked away in the lush landscape and offering the best patio dining in the state thanks to the flowers and secret garden vibes. The restaurant's exterior is also stunning, situated in a historic yellow home surrounded by greenery. It's the perfect spot to order some fine wine, enjoy locally-sourced bites, and take in the wine country landscapes from the terrace.
And the food is phenomenal. I took my partner here for the first birthday that we celebrated together, and it's since become a favorite of ours thanks to the classic small plates. Fixtures include the Fried Green Tomatoes, Cheese Board, Steamed P.E.I. Mussels, West End Salad, and Country Green Beans. We like to order these and new seasonal items to share. Everything is fresh, local, and stunning, capturing the magic of Virginia's farm-to-table restaurant scene.
(540) 441-7896
36855 W Main St., Purcellville, VA 20132
Broadcloth Restaurant in Charlottesville
As an ex-resident of Charlottesville, I know just how big the farm-to-table movement is in this lush area. And it makes sense, with the town being surrounded by fertile hills covered in orchards, berry-studded mountains, and farmland. It's the place I recommend to visitors who want to explore the state's countryside, get lost in cottagecore inns and villages, enjoy rural life, relax at cideries, pick their own fruit, and feast on great food.
Broadcloth, set in an old textile mill, offers a weekly tasting menu to ensure that everything served is reflective of what's freshest. The menus are posted on the restaurant's Instagram account, so make sure to check that out before you come in. Or, leave it as a surprise — anything you're served will be absolutely delicious, and familiarize you with Virginia's foodways. Expect hyperlocal selections and a true taste of what the state's current season is producing.
(434) 270-0555
1837 Broadway St., Charlottesville, VA 22902
Methodology
I've lived in Virginia on-and-off since I was seven years old, so despite being a Washingtonian, I'm very familiar with the state and its cuisine. I've worked in multiple farm-to-table restaurants that specialize in fine dining, so I'm thrilled to get to highlight what I've learned as an insider and as a diner. Some of these places, such as Bloom, were spots where the dining experience was so exquisite that's what drove me to go work there — I'll never forget taking my partner to the Roanoke gem for his birthday and just having my mind blown by the food served by Chef Nate Sloan. This wasn't just farm-to-table dining. It was a vision of the ingredients growing around the state that I loved so deeply, seen through an imaginative and rich lens. Restaurants like these are inspiring to me not only as a chef, diner, and food writer, but as a member of the Virginian tapestry. I may not have been born and raised there, but seeing the seasons of the state honored in this way strikes a chord in me, and it was really special to see that my favorite places are thriving.
The rest of the inclusions have at least four stars on online platforms like Yelp and Google Reviews. I specifically targeted those with lots of local reviewers who spoke highly of them.