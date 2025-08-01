The 20 Best Pizzerias In Every New York City Borough
I've been to New York City countless times. Despite being a nature fanatic to my core, I've always been really drawn to this city. Perhaps as a travel and food writer, this supposed contradiction isn't surprising — regardless, I'm there a lot, and every time I am, I always make a point of fitting pizza in. At this point, I, like countless others who visit this pie capital, have many favorites, from coal oven masterpieces at timeless joints to fusion sweethearts of modern dining.
I've narrowed down the 20 best pizzerias across New York City boroughs. This collection is based on both my aforementioned top picks and locally loved staples. Whether you're a first-time visitor struggling to narrow it down or a local just craving something new, this list is for every kind of Big Apple pizza connoisseur.
Arturo's Coal Oven Pizza
If someone asked me to pick the top three best restaurants in New York City, Arturo's would be on that list (right up there with Supper in East Village and Jin Mei Dumpling in Chinatown). In business since 1957, this Greenwich Village fixture serves unforgettably perfect coal oven pies. Each has the perfect char on the crust, number of toppings, and creamy yet salty cheese. It's flawless. I'm a massive fan of the Margherita, but getting the Green Pepper & Onion and topping it with arugula and white truffle oil is also outstanding. You can't go wrong, especially since you can enjoy it surrounded by bright red walls decked out in art, year-round Christmas lights, the sound of live jazz, and framed photographs of celebrity fans going back decades.
arturoscoaloven.com
(212) 677-3820
106 West Houston St, New York, NY 10012
Ops
Named after the Roman goddess of the harvest, Ops is located in both East Village and Bushwick. Head to the Bushwick site for gorgeous exposed brick, wood-beamed ceilings, strung lights, and outdoor seating. It really is the best of Brooklyn. The newer East Village pizzeria is modern and sleek, bringing a fresh face to an old-school neighborhood.
They source from Mid-Atlantic and New England farmers, celebrating the bounty of the region. If you love onions, get the Cicero pie, topped with onions, sharp provolone, preserved tomatoes, and oregano. Or, get the Juno, which dazzles with broccoli rabe, potatoes, provola, and ricotta salata for a unique New York pizza. And, like any pizzeria worth its salt, Ops does its Margherita flawlessly.
opsbk.com
Multiple locations
Una Pizza Napoletana
This neon-signed Lower East Side restaurant has amassed a globally recognized reputation for itself, having even been featured in the likes of the Michelin Guide. In fact, many consider Una Pizza Napoletana to be the best pizza in the world. And their pies really are immaculate, made with naturally leavened dough and crafted by owner Anthony Mangieri before being wood-fired in the three-pizza oven and sliced up.
I love the quirky setting here, from the white tile, name-branded oven to the ceramic plant pops shaped like vegetables. Order the Sicilian sea salted Margherita for something classic and the tomato-studded Filetti for something fruity yet decked out in buffalo mozzarella. Make sure to try the pizzeria's made-daily ice cream!
unapizza.com
(646) 476-4457
175 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Milkflower
I spent a brief period working in the city, and this was my favorite weeknight dinner spot. Astoria's Milkflower is both a hip and underrated place to enjoy pizza — you won't run into tourists here. It's got a romantic atmosphere with dim lighting in the evening and exposed brick during the day, so it's also a great date night spot.
And the pies are just unbelievable. The Chico Verde is so earthy yet bright with its lacinato kale, lemon, and pangrattato. Meanwhile, the Stun Dunn's mix of caramelized onion, gruyère, red onion, and scallion is an umami-lover's dream. But the real showstopper is the truffle oil-drenched Van Dammer, a pizza I think about on a weekly basis. Heaped high with Brussels sprouts, mozzarella, and a runny egg, I have a hard time ordering anything else.
milkflowernyc.com
(718) 204-1300
34-12 31st Ave, Astoria, Queens 11106
B Side Pizza Bar
If you're looking for the best pizza place near Times Square, this brick pizzeria is where it's at. Like all of my favorite New York restaurants, B Side Pizza Bar is often decked out in twinkly lights, and the food is pure art. Using seasonal ingredients and an authentic Pavesi wood-burning oven, the pizzeria states that it combines "New York innovation and Italian flair."
Slathered in house marinara, the Marge is perfect, and the bread-crumb-topped Shrimp Scampi and Tie-Dye Pie are real winners as well. I also think the Don Ho, which masterfully uses both pickled Fresno chiles and roasted pineapple, is phenomenal, especially when roasted mushrooms replace prosciutto for an ultra-smoky bite. Honestly, the whole menu is gush-worthy, so you'll just need to keep coming back or (with a giant group) to sample everything.
bsidepizzabar-nyc.com
(646) 679-7225
370 W 51st St, New York, NY 10019
Jonny's Pizza
Open until 3:30 a.m. on Fridays and Saturdays, this Lower East Side is a favorite for night owls. In true New York spirit, there aren't tons of tables. So, while this isn't a big sit-down place, this is an awesome place to make friends and bond over great pizza into the wee hours of the night.
The menu is short and sweet, with pizzas that are done extremely well. The Cheese Pie is everything a cheese pizza should and could be. It's made with local mozzarella and organic tomatoes, making it both wholesome and delicious. And the Vodka Pie is made with vodka sauce that was slow-cooked in-house as well as local Fior di Latte and aged Parmigiano Reggiano. You can't go wrong with either.
jonnyspizzanyc.com
(347) 470-1886
173 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Kesté Pizza e Vino
This might just be the best place in New York City to get a gluten-free pizza, as every menu item can be crafted with gluten-free ingredients. And the outdoor seating, splashes of tile, and gorgeous interior design touches make it an even better date night spot. The owner is the U.S. President of PAF Pizza Academy Foundation, which provides Neapolitan pizza-making education and certification, so this classic style of pie is professional-grade.
Menu highlights include the Montanara, a wood-fired pizza that's been lightly fried and smothered in signature tomato sauce, smoked buffalo mozzarella straight from Italy, and basil. The Bianca with arugula is also so good with the fresh cheese and peppery greens.
kestepizzeria.com
(212) 693-9030
77 Fulton St, New York, NY 10038
L'industrie Pizzeria
Located in the West Village and Williamsburg, this best-of-Manhattan pizza joint serves up incredible thin-crust by the pie or the slice. It's always hopping, so consider coming during an off hour between mealtimes, like 3 p.m. or later in the evening; both locations are open until 10 p.m.
Try the Burrata Pie for an unctuous bite or the White Pie if you're a dairy-lover. If you're even remotely a fan of mushrooms, order the Tartufo Pie, which comes with braised cremini mushrooms, ricotta, mozzarella, and truffle oil. It's so decadent, chock-full of umami, and all balanced by the creamiest cheeses. Those with room for dessert should definitely get the olive oil cake, which is delicate and spongy all at once.
lindustriebk.com
Multiple locations
Scarr's
Scarr's is a real star of the Lower East Side. I love that it celebrates pizza's true diversity, selling everything from Sicilian to "grandma" to round pies. Plus, it's vegan-friendly, as this pizzeria sells vegan garlic knots, Caesar salads with cashew dressing, and vegan cheese-topped creations. The dough is made with 100% all-natural, stone-milled flour, so the crust here is fabulous.
Nothing is cozier than getting Scarr's Grandma Cheese pizza on a rainy day in New York. The fresh garlic and perfectly caramelized crust will warm you up, while the basil is so brightening. The Large Sicilian Vegan pizza impresses with its plant-based cheese and will delight any dairy lover. The Large Round Margherita is also great, especially if you're like me and judge a pizzeria by its margherita.
scarrspizza.com
(212) 334-3481
35 Orchard St, New York, NY 10002
Lucali
Brooklyn's Lucali has a cult following and is a favorite amongst celebrities. Beyonce and Jay-Z famously dined here instead of attending the 2012 Grammys, and it even has a mention in Kendrick Lamar's track, "6:16 in L.A." Despite the limited seating and infamously long waits, these stars were onto something — making everything to order, this cash-only, BYOB institution is now among the best pizza shops in Brooklyn and New York City at large.
I recommend getting the Large Pie with Basil, their singular menu item, with shallots, onions, and artichoke hearts. Just make sure to get there early. Lucali has a first-come, first-served policy, and they start putting names on their waitlist and taking to-go orders at 4 p.m.
lucali.com
(718) 858-4086
575 Henry St, Brooklyn, NY 11231
Denino's Pizzeria & Tavern
Located on Staten Island, Denino's has been in business since 1937, when it was a tavern. In 1951, pizzas entered the business model, and it's been churning them out ever since. As everything is made from scratch, this is a fabulous place to come if you're craving both pizza and a home-cooked Italian meal. I'd recommend this to anyone who's moved to the city and is missing dinners with their families. It really has a lot of heart.
There's a lot to love on the menu. Some must-tries include the Clam Pie, Broccoli Rabe Pie, and Denino's Margarita Pie. The Cheese Pie and White Broccoli Pie are also excellent, with the latter tasting like broccoli cheese soup on a perfectly baked crust.
deninossi.com
(718) 442-9401
524 Port Richmond Ave, Staten Island, NY 10302
See No Evil Pizza
Beloved by the Michelin Guide, this underground Times Square pizzeria is the perfect spot for any sightseeing day. See No Evil Pizza describes itself as a "subway station with an 80s punk vibe," so you know you're in for a good time. In a city known for its Michelin Stars, it's refreshing to see an award-winner with such a casual and speakeasy-style atmosphere.
When you make it down here, get the Nepo Pie and add arugula. With cetera anchovies, garlic, capers, Calabrian chili, oregano, and pecorino, it's perfectly balanced, spicy, and zippy. The Early Summer Babe is another highlight, topped with local zucchini, peas, ricotta, pesto, and caciocavallo. Otherwise, try the Robert Eggplant, Broccoli Rabe, or Margherita.
seenoevilpizza.com
(212) 401-4253
210 West 50th St, New York City, NY, 10019
Totonno's
If you're on Coney Island, Totonno's is a must-visit. Operating since 1924, it's officially over a century old. The team clearly knows what they're doing, having won all kinds of accolades. Totonno's is often named as the best pizzeria in New York City and even the United States. As a massive "Somebody Feed Phil" fan, I'm especially thrilled that this joint was featured on the show. Phil Rosenthal oozed about the pioneering spirit alive and well here.
The menu features either a Totonno's Traditional or a White Pizza: simple and sweet. Try topping the Totonno's Traditional Pizza with basil, red onions, and garlic for an herbaceous and zippy bite. If white-style pizza is more of your thing, consider adding a little anchovy.
totonnosconeyisland.com
(718) 372-8606
1524 Neptune Ave, Brooklyn, NY 11224
Bleecker Street Pizza
This green-tiled eatery is slicing pies in the heart of Greenwich Village. Opened in 2004, it seems to always be on best-of lists and accruing awards. The founders' family recipes are the foundation on which this joint was built, creating some of their best-selling pies like the Nonna Maria.
There are plenty of pizzas to choose from, but the Grandma, White, and Nonna Maria are the best. The latter, as mentioned, is one of the original pizzas sold back in 2004. This thin crust creation comes with fresh mozzarella, homemade marinara sauce, Parmesan, and fresh basil. The Grandma is great for anyone who's a fan of square pies and classic flavors. Topped with homemade marinara sauce, mozzarella, Parmesan, olive oil, and fresh garlic, the Grandma pizza impresses with thick old-world crust. As for the White? It's just the greatest summer slice.
bleeckerstreetpizza.com
(212) 924-4466
69 7th Ave S, New York, NY 10014
Norma
I love how Norma's food brings the Sicilian foodway to life. Calling itself an "organic space reflective of nature-inspired cuisine," each of the three locations is beautiful. Situated in Murray Hill, Hell's Kitchen, and Turtle Bay, the original is the Murray Hill spot. However, each features exposed brick, tile work, and warm hues that make all of them fantastic picks for date nights and afternoons with friends alike.
I recommend ordering the Pizza Regina Con Bufala and the Pizza Napoletana to share. The former is essentially a perfect margherita but with grape tomatoes. The latter comes with tomato sauce, mozzarella, anchovies, and oregano. Don't miss dessert here — the Torta della Nonna, a shortcrust cake with lemon creme and toasted nuts, is divine.
normarestaurant.com
Multiple locations
Patsy's
This joint has long held the world's attention. Open since 1933, Patsy's was Frank Sinatra's favorite pizzeria. In more modern times, it had a starring role in the 2024 blockbuster, "A Quiet Place: Day One." The old-world, family-owned shop is just a timeless fixture within the New York City pizza scene. Originally founded in Harlem, there are now 16 locations across the city.
I recommend ordering the Old School Round with arugula or with lots of mushrooms and onions. Either of these two creations reads classic New York. For something earthier, consider the White Pie with broccoli, sun-dried tomatoes, and broccoli rabe. Either is outstanding when served with the Arugula & Fennel salad, which comes with tomato, pine nuts, shaved Parmigiano Reggiano, and a bright citrus honey vinaigrette.
patsyspizzeria.us
Multiple locations
John's of Bleecker Street
This is another joint that's had over a century to perfect its pie game. Established in 1929, I love the old photographs on the wall, bright colors, art deco floors, wooden booths with initials carved into them, and devotion to the Greenwich spirit of a historic yet artsy aesthetic. I love that after all of this time, it's still family-owned and operated.
The menu features all kinds of delicious pizzas baked in the restaurant's coal-fired brick ovens. If you love tomatoes, try The Boom Pie, which comes with mozzarella, tomato sauce, roasted tomatoes, ricotta, garlic, and fresh basil. I highly recommend adding kalamata olives if you're a salt fiend. The Sasso, a two-cheese pizza dusted in oregano and black pepper, is also great. Add red onions for a punch.
johnsofbleecker.com
(212) 243-1680
278 Bleecker St, New York, NY 10014
Louie & Ernie's Pizza
This Bronx gem is a true neighborhood staple. Founded in 1947 in Harlem, it was eventually moved to the Bronx's Pelham Bay in 1959. Today, Louie & Ernie's Pizza slices up some of the best. There's an outdoor patio, which is great during the warm weather months. Otherwise, indoor seating is first-come, first-served.
If you're there for their slices, get the $5 Fresh Tomato & Mozzarella Slice. If you're there for a whole, you can't go wrong with the Large Onion Pie. You can also opt for a two-topping pie, in which case, I'd recommend ordering peppers and olives.
louieanderniespizza.com
(718) 829-6230
1300 Crosby Ave, Bronx, New York, New York 10461
Philomena's
Sunnyside's food scene doesn't get enough love, and Philomena's, a neighborhood pizzeria, celebrates it well. Between the fermented dough, plant-filled outdoor dining space, and creative toppings, the imaginative yet down-to-earth pizzas here bring to life the reasons I love Queens. Its vibrant and friendly personality shines in the form of savory pies.
You'll have a hard time narrowing down what to get; the Pesto & Mushrooms, Vegetarian Turtle, Broccoli Rabe, Neapolitan Margherita, Bianca & Arugula, and Spicy Mikey are all pies that everyone must try at least once. The Broccoli Rabe is vegan and comes with crème di ceci (chickpea purée with truffle oil) and a splatter of olive oil and red pepper flakes. It's a really outstanding pick regardless of your dietary preferences.
philomenasqueens.com
(718) 255-1778
41-16 Queens Blvd, Sunnyside, NY 11104
Joe & Pat's Pizzeria & Restaurant
In true Staten Island fashion, this pizzeria is a no-nonsense joint that focuses on the quality of its pies over ornate decor or flashy interiors. Open since 1960, Joe & Pat's is famous for its thin crust, vodka sauce, and perfectly dispersed and creamy mozzarella. A true taste of New York pizza: to the point, understated, and award-winningly good.
Get the Vodka to try out the famous sauce, paired with mozzarella and basil. Otherwise, the Arugula or the Pesto are great options as well, thanks to their bright flavors, earthy toppings, and condiments. The Margherita is also fabulous. Try pairing it with vegan cheese if you're plant-based or just want a sustainable supper.
joeandpatsny.com
(718) 981-0887
1758 Victory Blvd, Staten Island, NY 10314
Methodology
This article highlights personal favorites, coming from someone who's obsessed with good pizza and New York City. I always have so much fun wandering through the different boroughs and sniffing out my next pie — I really do, quite literally, follow my nose rather than looking up reviews most of the time. I love finding places that are flying under the radar that way. Otherwise, I'm lucky enough to have some pizza-loving connections who call the city home. Asking a local is usually what I recommend to people trying out the best pies, so I'm fortunate to have a network of them.
Reviews do have their place, though. For this story, I turned to online reviews on Yelp and Google to fill in the gaps. I selected the pizzerias based on the best quality of the food, setting, and menu, but service also factored in. Anywhere with consistently bad reviews about the service wasn't given a spot on this list.