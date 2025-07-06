Frank Sinatra's Favorite Pizza Place Is Still Open In Harlem

Patsy's Pizzeria was opened in 1933 by Pasquale "Patsy" Lancieri in East Harlem, a neighborhood which, at the time, was known to host a large Italian-American population. Patsy ran the restaurant alongside his wife, Carmella, until he passed away in the early 1970s, when she took over operations completely. The beloved pizzeria was purchased by Frank Brija in 1991, who worked alongside Carmella for many years before he took over operations, and he still runs the restaurant today. Patsy's Pizzeria is widely credited with being the first to sell pizza slices in the city, but even though that fact is still debated, we ranked Patsy's Pizzeria as one of the 15 best slice shops in Manhattan.

The pizza joint never forgot Frank Sinatra's support, though it was also a favorite of other celebrities like Dean Martin and Joe DiMaggio. It was even a favorite spot for the cast of "The Godfather," who frequented the pizzeria around the time that the movie was filmed. Patsy's Pizzeria eventually grew into a franchise with locations across the country, but the original storefront in East Harlem still stands. Much of the equipment is still original from the 1930s, such as the dough machine and the coal-fired oven, though it's of a dying breed, as the city began cracking down on emission laws. While it may not have been Sinatra's choice for his final meal, his adoration of the pizzeria turned it into a mecca for pizza fans of all ages.