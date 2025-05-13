Frank Sinatra's Last Meal Was As Classic As It Gets

Have you ever thought about what your last meal would be? It can be a bit of a morbid topic, but if you don't think about it purely in end of days terms, it can be a study in what we care about when it comes to a memorable eating experience. While you may assume that Frank Sinatra's final meal couldn't have been anything short of steak, lobster, and clams casino, you would be sorely mistaken. Despite Sinatra's long list of favorite restaurants — mostly steakhouses — around the U.S., and his generally impressive appetite, on the evening of May 14, 1998, Sinatra's last meal wasn't opulent or over the top. Start spreading the news: it was none other than a humble grilled cheese sandwich.

So, why a grilled cheese sandwich? Why not a New York strip, a Caesar salad, and an over-sized bowl of creamy fettuccine Alfredo? Why not even a bowl of tomato soup on the side? Well, it's hard to say. We don't know exactly why he opted for this uncomplicated classic, although if you're a grilled cheese sandwich fan, you know that despite its simplicity, this melty, cheesy creation is hardly unimpressive. Knowing how much he loved a glass of Jack Daniel's with only a few ice cubes and a splash of water, perhaps he just wanted to enjoy an effortless American classic.