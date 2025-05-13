Frank Sinatra's Last Meal Was As Classic As It Gets
Have you ever thought about what your last meal would be? It can be a bit of a morbid topic, but if you don't think about it purely in end of days terms, it can be a study in what we care about when it comes to a memorable eating experience. While you may assume that Frank Sinatra's final meal couldn't have been anything short of steak, lobster, and clams casino, you would be sorely mistaken. Despite Sinatra's long list of favorite restaurants — mostly steakhouses — around the U.S., and his generally impressive appetite, on the evening of May 14, 1998, Sinatra's last meal wasn't opulent or over the top. Start spreading the news: it was none other than a humble grilled cheese sandwich.
So, why a grilled cheese sandwich? Why not a New York strip, a Caesar salad, and an over-sized bowl of creamy fettuccine Alfredo? Why not even a bowl of tomato soup on the side? Well, it's hard to say. We don't know exactly why he opted for this uncomplicated classic, although if you're a grilled cheese sandwich fan, you know that despite its simplicity, this melty, cheesy creation is hardly unimpressive. Knowing how much he loved a glass of Jack Daniel's with only a few ice cubes and a splash of water, perhaps he just wanted to enjoy an effortless American classic.
These celebrities have all decided what their last meals would be, and no two are alike
Talking about last meals happens more often than you may think. Chef and YouTuber Josh Scherer of Mythical Kitchen has devoted an entire channel to interviewing celebrities about what their last meals would be, and either providing the exact dish or closely recreating it. He starts every episode with a heavy metal riff and an insightful statement: "Every person has exactly two things in common. We all gotta eat, and we're all gonna die." As Ol' Blue Eyes would say, that's life.
Just like Sinatra's last meal was a delightful mixture of Americana and childhood taste, actor and contraband dancer Kevin Bacon's last meal is on a similar wavelength. Bacon's Last Meal includes a margherita pizza, grilled broccoli raab, spicy fish tacos, a Philly cheesesteak with a pint of beer, a green salad, and a cheeseburger from the restaurant All Time Out in Los Angeles.
On a different and noticeably more upscale end of the celebrity last meal spectrum is Tony Hawk, legendary skateboarder and renowned Tony Hawk lookalike. His last meal has a bit more of an upscale vibe to it than Sinatra's, consisting of rolled tacos topped with guac, a barbecue plate inspired by The Barbecue Pit in San Diego, black snapper sashimi from Sushi Zo in Los Angeles, spicy rock shrimp tempura from Matsuhisa in Beverly Hills, and pork tonkatsu inspired by Katsukara in Tokyo.