NYC Has The Most Michelin Stars Of Any US City — But How Many Does It Have?

A Michelin star has long been the ultimate mark of excellence for a fine dining restaurant, and no place in the United States can lay claim to more than New York City. With legendary spots like Per Se and Le Bernardin to new showstoppers like the Korean restaurant Jungsik, the Big Apple has set the standard for American dining decade after decade. But while there is no denying that NYC is the reigning king of American restaurant scenes, what does that actually look like? How impressive is New York's dominance in local Michelin stars?

As of 2025, New York City boasts 72 restaurants that have earned at least one Michelin star. Of course that number, and the number of stars each restaurant earns, can change from year to year as the publication continually reassesses the excellence of each spot. Case in point, in 2024, New York had 74. Dividing up the restaurants by ranking, the city has five spots with the highest level of three Michelin stars, 13 with two, and 54 with one.

The three-star restaurants on the list include the aforementioned Per Se, Le Bernardin, and Jungsik, as well as Eleven Madison Park and the Japanese restaurant Masa. It's worth noting that New York has more than double the Michelin-starred restaurants than the second-place city, San Francisco, which has earned 30 total. However, San Francisco's number actually may be more impressive when you consider New York has more than 10 times the California city's population.