12 Top-Rated Spots For Crab Cakes In Baltimore

From chefs to civilians, Marylanders agree on a few basic principles. The crab cake should be mostly crab, with just enough binder (white bread or saltines) to hold it together. Old Bay is non-negotiable, and Worcestershire sauce is optional. Before dangerous declines in crab stocks, most Maryland natives agreed the crab meat must come from the Chesapeake Bay, but these days, most restaurants acknowledge that's not possible in the off-season (December to March). Even the best restaurants source crab from out of state, typically North Carolina or the Gulf of Mexico (but occasionally Vietnam). The style of a Maryland crab cake is the same regardless of where the crab is from.

Let's get this out of the way: I am a native Marylander. I spent two weeks every month in the summer growing up on Chesapeake Bay's eastern shore, catching crabs off a dock with a rotting chicken neck tied to a string. Summer isn't complete without at least one O's game and one backyard crab feast. I have lived in Baltimore for over a decade, and I have some strong opinions about what makes a Maryland crab cake. Here are 12 places in the Baltimore area that deserve your time and money. Each of these has a reliably excellent crab cake. You may have to travel outside the city limits, but only just, and it's worth the trip for the joints on this list.