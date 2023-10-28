What Sets Maryland Crab Cakes Apart From Regular Ones

You can find crab cakes on restaurant menus and in grocery stores basically anywhere. The tasty, fresh crab meat dish is delicious on its own as an appetizer or on a sandwich, but no matter how you eat it, there are some states that will claim their version is supreme. For example, Maryland crab cakes are known to be far superior compared to regular ones found in other states. There are many reasons why these crab cakes have a unique taste, but one major difference that most Marylanders can agree on is their use of Maryland blue crabs.

These blue crabs are found off the Maryland coast, specifically in the Chesapeake Bay. The bay's brackish water allows this species to thrive, where they are harvested by locals and professionals with pots and nets. In case you haven't tasted them, blue crabs have a milder, sweeter flavor compared to other varieties like King and Dungeness, thanks to the environment where they live. They also have a firmer texture and buttery notes after they're cooked, that's similar to lobster meat.