Louisiana Crab Cakes Vs Maryland: What's The Difference?

Crab cakes are one of those foods that are seemingly all-American. Though there are certainly other varieties of seafood cakes or fishcakes found around the world, the crab cake is considered a part of the culinary canon of North America. With ample coastal waters crawling with a number of crustacean species, Native Americans captured, cleaned, and consumed crabs. In fact, it is speculated that indigenous people living around the Chesapeake Bay may have created the first crab cakes by combining meat picked from then-abundant blue crabs with other local ingredients (such as cornmeal and bear fat) to create patties.

As such, it's no surprise that crab cakes are closely associated with the state of Maryland, which is inextricably linked to the Chesapeake's culture and history. In Baltimore and elsewhere around Maryland, crab cakes are a popular specialty that garner serious devotion and stir up equally adamant arguments. Maryland locals know how they like their crab cakes and they know that other takes are just plain wrong.

But, Maryland isn't the only place with crab-filled waters and a taste for the cakes. Louisiana is actually the largest producer of blue crabs in the nation. That's why you'll find crab prepared in a number of ways, including Louisiana-style crab cakes. With two states offering two styles, let's break down how they differ and how they reflect the cultures of where they are derived.