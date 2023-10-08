The Unconventional Crab Cake Toppings Andrew Zimmern Swears By

Sweet and briny or savory and nutty, classic Maryland crab cakes are traditionally served with a wedge of lemon, a creamy and tangy remoulade sauce made of mayonnaise, spicy mustard, and herbs, or a delicious tartar sauce; however, "Bizarre Foods" host Andrew Zimmern has a different take on the toppings he uses for this traditional seafood. Zimmern bucks culinary conventions, opting for Russian dressing and tomato. On his website, he states, "If you haven't eaten a cold crab cake on toast with sliced tomato and Russian dressing, then you're missing out."

What is it about the tomato and Russian dressing on top of a crab cake that gets Zimmern salivating? Russian dressing has a unique flavor profile that perfectly complements the taste of a crab cake. This dressing, made using ketchup, mayo, pimento peppers, chili sauce, and horseradish, adds both depth and layers of smack your mouth will appreciate. The combo of sweet and spicy ingredients creates a sauce that is creamy and sugary, but also tangy with a little heat. It is popular to serve when making a Reuben sandwich, and as luck would have it, Russian dressing tastes amazing on a crab cake.