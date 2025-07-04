16 Best Pizza Joints In Washington DC
Out of all of the dishes out there, pizza has the potential to bring about world peace. Its mix of bread, cheese, sauce, and any manner of toppings is the ultimate unifier, presenting something for everyone. As someone who grew up in a family of seven, pizza joints were one of the few places where we could all find something we enjoyed. To this day, I think of pizza and it brings to mind visions of unity, togetherness, and the art of sharing a meal.
Washington, D.C.'s pizza scene encapsulates this harmonious identity perfectly. The sheer amount of options available frequently lands it on roundups of the best destinations for pie. For example, a 2024 study from Mandoe Media ranked 80 of "America's Top Pizza Cities." D.C. made it into the top 20, placing well above major East Coast hubs like Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. And, for a city known for being expensive, its pizzas are usually quite affordable. In other words, if you're looking for a pizza city, D.C. is accessible, diverse, and definitely worth your time.
I'm digging into the 16 best pizza joints in Washington, D.C. As a food and travel writer who's lived in the D.C. area on-and-off since I was seven, I've included some long-standing personal favorites, as well as some newer hotspots beloved by online reviewers.
Il Canale
Tucked in the heart of Georgetown, my favorite neighborhood, Il Canale is a standout pizza destination. With a wood-fired oven imported directly from Napoli, it tracks that the Neopolitan pizza is as authentic as it is delicious. Il Canale is also D.C.'s only restaurant to receive a culinary honor from the National Institute of Tourism and the Italy-America Chamber of Commerce. Perhaps that's why it has become a hotspot for politicians and celebrities, from Hillary Clinton to Harrison Ford. Needless to say, this is a must-eat spot.
The menu is an ode to southern Italy, from the rich tomato dishes to the zippy appetizers. Start with the Margherita for a classic bite thanks to the balance of fresh tomato, mozzarella, and basil. The Siciliana is a great follow-up pie for those wanting something with depth — the goat cheese, sun-dried tomatoes, and crushed red pepper create a rich complexity. If indulgence is your thing, go with the truffle-drenched Tartufata.
Comet Ping Pong
Comet Ping Pong is just as much of a hangout as it is a pizzeria. Situated in upper Northwest D.C., I used to come here with my family when we lived in the area. Between the games and the colorful vibes, it was a perfect atmosphere for large families like mine and college kids looking to chill after class. So yes, come here for the pizza. But stay for the local music and laid-back competition.
The restaurant is one of the best D.C. restaurants, making its own tomato sauce from organic Pennsylvania tomatoes and, according to the pizzeria, farming and harvesting nearly all menu ingredients "in a sustainable manner." The pizzas reflect that care and creativity: the Steel Will, with creamy ricotta and briny Kalamata olives, is outstanding, while the Corn Hole Pie, topped with sweet corn, delivers a true taste of the Mid-Atlantic.
Side Door Pizza & Earlybird D.C.
Maybe it's because I spent most of my life in the Seattle area, where Detroit-style pizza is much beloved, but I'm a big fan of anywhere serving a solid square pie. Side Door Pizza & Earlybird D.C. does it perfectly, bringing each slice to life with excellent sauce work, inventive toppings, and caramelized crust.
Everything is good, but I recommend getting the Hawaiian. Substitute the speck ham for the roasted honey beech and maitake mushrooms for a truly umami bite. It pairs well with the pizza's roasted shallots, rehydrated ginger, pineapple, Korean hot sauce, and green onions. It's just a perfectly creative medley brought together on swirls of melted mozzarella and cheddar cheese. Otherwise, order the Margherita Pizza — I love that it's served with both sliced heirloom tomatoes and balsamic cherry tomatoes for a tangy yet sweet slice.
Andy's Pizza
This award-winning local chain is known for its neon signs, classic East Coast vibes, and fermented sourdough crust. Andy's Pizza has built up quite the cult following, with its cheese pie having won the Northeast division for the 2021 World Pizza Championship in Parma, Italy. The simple pizza continues to steal the hearts of practical D.C. locals. Try ordering it with either the Kale or Burrata Salad so you can pile one of them on top. It's a fun way that busy Capitol Hill commuters enjoy their salads, and it's probably the only way I've ever eaten a salad in the city.
If cheese pizza isn't your style, even with a mountain of greens on top, get the burrata Margherita. I always say you can judge a pizzeria by their Margherita, and Andy's Pizza holds up. Expect loads of basil and the perfect dose of olive oil.
L'Ardente
Calling itself a "glam Italian restaurant," L'Ardente certainly lives up to the hype. The opulent decor and high-end menu redefine wood-fired dining in the best, upscale way. While it doesn't fit in with the commuter-friendly D.C. food scene, it leans more into the city's love of luxury. Reservations are required, so just be prepared to book this in advance — it's popular for a reason.
The seafood here is excellent, but the exclusive pizza selection is out of this world. Do yourself a favor and order the Uovo, which is only available for brunch. Topped with farm eggs, feta, parmigiano, parsley, and espelette, it's spicy, unctuous, and fresh. I love how it leans into the region's love of farm-to-table dining and anything that's coated in herbs.
Boogy and Peel
Situated right in Dupont Circle, Boogy and Peel is an ideal location for both locals and tourists alike. And, if creative pies are your jam, you'll be obsessed with the food. Expect imaginative toppings and a casual yet cool atmosphere inside.
Among the craveable menu items is the Sweet Baby Christos. The meaty eggplant pairs perfectly with the garlic confit, pickled cherry peppers, herbs, feta, and a drizzle of honey. It's spicy, sweet, and totally unexpected. Nonna's Vodka Pie is another highlight, featuring loads of Vodka sauce and a perfect mixture of parmesan, fennel powder, and basil. It's ultra-filling, so be prepared to take home leftovers. Whatever you order, make sure to end the meal with a soda and ice cream float for dessert.
Old City Market and Oven
This might be D.C.'s best-kept secret, as only locals seem to have even heard of this place, let alone know where it is near Northeast Washington. Old City Market and Oven is just as much a gathering place as it is a pizzeria. Shop for vinyls while you wait for your pie, join a wine tasting, or play the communal piano. If you're down to stay a while, consider spending a few hours with locals to catch a movie on the in-house screen. I adore how much this joint leans into the idea of community, bringing together D.C. culture and food under one roof.
Consisting of slow-rise, ultra-cultured dough and fire-roasted in a domed brick oven, the pies are all just as fabulous as the vibes. My top pick is the Paired Pear — slathered in Bianca sauce, and studded with the namesake fruit, this pizza's mix of parmesan, goat, and mozzarella cheeses offers a perfectly creamy contrast to the tangy fig glaze. The Red Shrimp and No Conflict Middle East are other stand-outs.
Stracci Pizza
If you want to eat somewhere that, through its menu, captures the DMV region's love of all things handcrafted and seasonal, go to Stracci Pizza. Helmed by chef Thomas Cardarelli, this Alexandria restaurant serves up hearth-baked pizzas made with house-made cheeses, long-fermented dough, and local ingredients. And, it's all Roman-style — I cannot stress enough just how much I love this rustic rendition of pizza. If you were to create a pizza style ranking, Roman would come out on top.
Thanks to the "alla palla" baking technique, or when the pizza is placed directly in the hearth, Stracci Pizza's crisp and airy crust is the highlight of the offerings. The summer menu involves gems like the Three Cheese & 'Chovy, a pie topped with Sicilian anchovies and salsa verde. Get it with the seasonal salad of cherries, pistachios, goat cheese, agrodolce onions, and saba-garlic vinaigrette for a bright yet hearty meal.
Grazie Nonna
This downtown spot is great for date night or days when you just want to dress up and eat something great. Grazie Nonna features ornate chandeliers, an amazing bar, wall-hung porcelain, and, of course, beloved pizza. The best thing to order is the Diavolo Verde, topped with aged and fresh mozzarella, provolone, spicy spinach sauce, chile, and pecorino romano. Meanwhile, the Classic is a crowd pleaser with its aged and fresh mozzarella, provolone, DiNapoli tomatoes, basil, and pecorino romano.
It would be a crime not to order your pie with the La Luna salad of mixed greens, fresh mozzarella, shaved onion, white balsamic vinaigrette, and, in true DMV fashion, heirloom tomatoes. Don't be afraid to make like a local and put heaps of it on top of your pizza.
Pizzeria Paradiso Georgetown
Tucked among the cobbled charm of Georgetown, Pizzeria Paradiso is a classic pick for wood-fired pizza. Whenever I'm in D.C., this is my go-to spot for dinner due to its gorgeous colonial atmosphere, close proximity to the best dessert stops in the city, and, of course, the pies. Everyone I've taken here has been duly impressed, gushing about the beautifully charred crusts, roasted flavors, and cozy setting. I can't praise this D.C. pizza joint enough.
After getting your fill of the downstairs gameroom, order the Siciliana for the fresh variety of vegetables and zippy capers. Like any pizza joint worth its salt, the Margherita is also fantastic. Get an after-pie sweet treat there or wander over to nearby Georgetown Cupcake. Despite the touristy reputation, it really is just the best cake in the city — I always bring a drink with me that I can sip on while I wait in the long line, so consider getting a refreshment to go before you leave the historic D.C. restaurant.
La Casina
Eating at La Casina feels like you're stepping into a back alley trattoria in Rome — but it's nestled in the heart of D.C. The tile floors, brick walls, and outdoor seating make for the perfect summer stop. And it's not just the atmosphere that's great. The rustic yet refined pizzas are all masterpieces, each plated like a work of art.
The Mediterranea is stunning with its yellow sauce and roasted flavors, but the Vesuvio with its black lava salt and the La Margherita della Casina are must-try orders as well. Now, technically, they're all pinsa, which, compared to pizza, uses less yeast and is served in an oval shape. But it's close enough to make my top D.C. pizza picks.
Little Coco's
This Northwest Washington joint boasts rave-worthy service, vibrant vibes, and an eclectic menu. Think a built-out pasta section, East Coast-style appetizers, and a brunch menu to die for. The pizza, however, is the star. The Between Two Leaves pie is a highlight, sprinkled with toasted walnuts, chives, and braised cabbage, and drizzled with red wine pepper honey.
If you come for brunch, don't miss the smoked salmon pizza. Topped with pickled shallots, cream cheese, arugula, and smoked salmon, it's the perfect pie if you're like me and would die for a good bagel and lox. This might sound over the top, but I recommend starting with the lobster omelet before ordering this seafood lover's dream of a pie, and ending with the fried-to-order raspberry doughnuts. It's decadent, but you won't regret the feast.
The Little Grand
East Coast in all the best ways, the Little Grand slices up both New York round and Sicilian square pies from inside its brick-faced joint. It's hidden in an alley, but don't worry — it's clean and well-lit. Inside, the speakeasy aesthetic makes it feel like a true hidden D.C. gem.
On the menu, there's something for both vegans and omnivores alike, thanks to the inclusive offerings like plant-based meats. There's a feeling of community, and I'm sure it's because of the Little Grand's embrace of diverse palates. If you're an onion lover like me, you'll obsess over the smothered onion. However, the potato and the white are just as good. Honestly, this might just be the best place to get a New York-style pizza outside of New York.
(Not) Pizza from Yellow
This is another joint slinging up something that's technically not pizza, but it's close enough to make my list of favorites. And Yellow's (Not) Pizza menu is worth the inclusion. Imagined by Michelin-starred chef Michael Rafidi, the revelatory lineup of Levantine flavors includes various sourdough wood-fired flatbreads topped with Middle Eastern staples like sumac and labneh.
After indulging in the iconic smoked olives and fattoush mezze picks, it might be difficult to narrow down what (not) pizza to order. The harissa is a strong choice, featuring basil, burrata, and jibne for the ultimate bright bite. But my favorite is the smoked mushroom, which delights with burnt onion cream, green shatta, caciocavallo, and whipped ricotta. It's a perfect East-meets-West delicacy.
Sonny's
Slicing up square pies, Sonny's is a neighborhood favorite in Park View. And, with a romantic indoor dining space and a garden patio, it's ideal for literally any occasion. Dynamism is the name of the game here, as the menu also offers both by-the-slice and by-the-pie pizzas. So come with a group, a date, or solo — there's no wrong way to go.
If you're ordering just a slice, you must get the arugula and chili oil. I love the bite of the greens, and the earthiness is lifted by the creamy cheese and hot condiment on top. As for a whole pizza, I recommend the Pesky Mario. It's hearty thanks to an excessive amount of mushrooms, and the rapini adds such a nice crunch amidst blankets of mozzarella and Calabrian chili heat.
Della Barba
For one of the best Chicago-style pizzas outside of Chicago, come to Della Barba. I don't even like deep-dish pizza, yet this classy Capitol Hill joint could sell me on it. But deep-dish isn't all they sell — New York thin, Nonna, and Detroit thick pies are also on the menu.
If you want to go all-out, order the cornmeal-crusted Chicago pizza for the table. This knife-and-fork affair can be customized with toppings, but you might want to keep it simple to appreciate the artisanal nature of this pie. Otherwise, you can get the Chicago Mini if you're dining solo. For those who aren't in the deep-dish camp, the Detroit Popper and Nonna Double Mozzarella are also so good. Regardless of what you order, make sure you have your red-and-white checked napkin at the ready because each pie is truly decadent and messy in the best way.
Methodology
Most of this article's featured restaurants were picked based on my personal experiences with Wasington, D.C.'s pizza scene, having lived in the area on and off my whole life. I make it a point to try pizza in every major American city, and, having been to most of them, I can confidently say that D.C.'s pies are among the cream of the crop. I love the diverse menus, fun atmospheres, and focus on international flavors.
On top of my own favorites, I also turned to online reviews from the likes of Yelp and Google to check in on other spots that locals are enjoying. The taste of the pizzas, the atmosphere, the number of pizza options available, and the diversity of ingredients were all factors that I considered.