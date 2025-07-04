16 Best Pizza Joints In Washington DC

Out of all of the dishes out there, pizza has the potential to bring about world peace. Its mix of bread, cheese, sauce, and any manner of toppings is the ultimate unifier, presenting something for everyone. As someone who grew up in a family of seven, pizza joints were one of the few places where we could all find something we enjoyed. To this day, I think of pizza and it brings to mind visions of unity, togetherness, and the art of sharing a meal.

Washington, D.C.'s pizza scene encapsulates this harmonious identity perfectly. The sheer amount of options available frequently lands it on roundups of the best destinations for pie. For example, a 2024 study from Mandoe Media ranked 80 of "America's Top Pizza Cities." D.C. made it into the top 20, placing well above major East Coast hubs like Baltimore, Philadelphia, and Atlanta. And, for a city known for being expensive, its pizzas are usually quite affordable. In other words, if you're looking for a pizza city, D.C. is accessible, diverse, and definitely worth your time.

I'm digging into the 16 best pizza joints in Washington, D.C. As a food and travel writer who's lived in the D.C. area on-and-off since I was seven, I've included some long-standing personal favorites, as well as some newer hotspots beloved by online reviewers.