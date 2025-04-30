The 150-Year-Old Watering Hole For Presidents In Washington DC

It may be one of the physically smallest areas in the continental U.S., but the District of Columbia is no less mighty for its size. Washington D.C. is home to some of the best steakhouses and more than 20 Michelin-starred restaurants. But, where D.C. truly shines is its bar scene — a tradition centuries in the making.

The year was 1856 when the Old Ebbitt Grill first opened its doors to the public. In 1856, James Buchanan was elected the 15th president of the United States, and Thomas Edison wouldn't patent the lightbulb for another 23 years. The Ebbitt started as a boarding-house-slash-saloon run by the eponymous William E. Ebbitt. The then-called Ebbitt House Hotel (and its then-nameless restaurant within) served regulars from President Ulysses S. Grant to Andrew Johnson, Grover Cleveland, Theodore Roosevelt, and Warren G. Harding. Per the lore, President McKinley even lived at the Ebbitt boarding house during his time serving as a Congress member. Years later, the Old Ebbitt Grill has remained important to American history, serving as the setting of a pivotal lunch meeting during the Iran–Contra affair of 1986. However, the name "Old Ebbitt Grill" didn't even come about until 1926, after the boarding house portion of the business closed.