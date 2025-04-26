The Washington Café Behind Twin Peaks' Legendary Cherry Pie

In the pilot episode of the iconic television series "Twin Peaks," FBI agent Dale Cooper (played by the equally iconic actor Kyle MacLachlan, who shared his opinions on coffee and wine with us in 2021) utters the immortal words "they've got a cherry pie there that'll kill ya." Agent Cooper's love for the fictional RR Diner's cherry pie, matched with his appreciation of the diner's "damn fine cup of coffee," turned the real-life diner into a cherry pie Mecca for "Twin Peaks" fans.

Now known today as Twede's Cafe, the quaint diner that's nestled in the mountain range surrounding North Bend, Washington, has a history worthy of its own episode of "Twin Peaks." Roy Thompson originally built the cafe in 1940, but then moved it across the street a year later to its current location. Dubbed Thompson's Cafe, Roy's son Cecil took over operations when his father left to fight in World War II. Cecil also left for the war, and his wife then ran the café until it was bought in the 1950s by Frank Marcile and Don Tift, who, in a mashup of their names, renamed it the Mar-T Cafe.

It's unknown whether the two business partners had a tiff, but they both decided to move on, and over a flip of a coin, Marcile became the sole owner of Mar-T Cafe. He eventually sold it to Pat Cokewell, who was the proprietor when "Twin Peaks" director David Lynch stumbled upon it while scouting for locations in 1990. Renamed the Double R Diner for the show, the Mar-T joined the select few restaurants that David Lynch made famous in his films.