5 Restaurants You Can Visit From David Lynch Films

Yesterday, the world learned of filmmaker David Lynch's passing. And soon after, the internet collectively mourned the death of a visionary legend who shaped the cinematic landscape into a perplexing, vibrant, grimy, otherworldly universe that will forever inform the motion picture industry. Lynch's work often featured scenes within eye-catching diners, divey bars, seedy truck stops, and the unsettling banality of everyday places.

A Missoula, Montana, native who relocated to Los Angeles, California, to pursue his career, Lynch never let go of his fixation with Americana's iconography, and hybridized the squeaky image of suburbia with sordid underworlds in films like 1986's "Blue Velvet" and his 1990s television tour-de-force, "Twin Peaks" (which returned for a long overdue third season in 2017 as "Twin Peaks: The Return").

Lynch applied this same trope to L.A.'s brightly lit but darkly motivated milieu in 1997's eerie "Lost Highway" and his ingenue 2001 masterpiece, "Mulholland Drive." As cinephiles reflect on the career of an unparalleled icon, we compiled a short list of five restaurant and food-centric filming locations Lynch used for scenes in his unique and eminent oeuvre that fans can visit to honor a director that the film world will forever miss.

