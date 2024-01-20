Dutch Baby: The Origin Story Behind The Breakfast Treat

Ask someone from the Netherlands about making a Dutch baby, and you'll likely get a quizzical expression landing somewhere between surprise and amusement. That's because a Dutch baby pancake appears to be an American creation — at least when it comes to the name. The story behind the indulgent sweet breakfast treat is a bit more nuanced than it appears from the outset, requiring a deeper dive into the origins of such a quirkily named and deeply loved dish.

The first thing to clear up is that an American Dutch baby is an enormous and deliciously fluffy pancake that's baked in a sizzling hot skillet, preferably one made of cast iron. It comes to life inside an oven rather than on a stovetop burner. It's sweet — really sweet — due to creamy custard-style filling, which sometimes includes apples or caramelized pears, and a generous dusting of powdered sugar on top, often tempered somewhat by a twist of lemon juice.

This is nothing like a traditional Dutch pancake made in the Netherlands. Known as a pannenkoeken, it's also quite large but typically features crispy bacon, melted cheese, and toppings such as berries, apples, or raisins. As the contemporary story goes, Dutch baby pancakes originated in the kitchen of a Seattle diner. As such, the name was likely a misunderstanding tied to a much older pancake tradition from a faraway continent.