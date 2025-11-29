10 Best Bagel Spots In Seattle, According To A Local

Though New York is famous for its bagels, Seattle is perhaps the most idyllic city in which to enjoy them. The rainy mornings, cozy harbor, Scandi culture, bread-baking prowess, and perfect espresso that rule the Emerald City pair perfectly with warm bagels. Plus, with local dairy, seafood, and produce being so accessible, the toppings to go with these carby delights are pristine. It's just the perfect setup when it comes to a destination fit for breakfast and pastries. So, while I love the Big Apple's offerings, it's my local city of Seattle that has my attention as a travel and food writer looking into bagels.

Like Seattle's pizza, hot dogs, and other dishes that are considered classic and routine elsewhere, the bagels served around the city are unique. They're often topped with fresh salmon caught right out of the Pacific or topped with cream cheese crafted by dairy giants that call the region home. In the summer, it's common to see Seattleites carrying hearty bagels covered in massive slices of gleaming heirloom tomatoes. In the winter, Puget Sound seems to tuck into its Nordic heritage, embracing all things hygge, rye, and cardamom — the bagels are no exception. Plus, much to the delight of locals, they're equally fit for outdoor adventures as they are for cozy days indoors, thanks to being both portable and heartwarming. Here are some of the bagel shops most worth visiting, all of which boast chewy and crunchy bagels, fresh schmears, and excellent flavor and topping diversity.