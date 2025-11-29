10 Best Bagel Spots In Seattle, According To A Local
Though New York is famous for its bagels, Seattle is perhaps the most idyllic city in which to enjoy them. The rainy mornings, cozy harbor, Scandi culture, bread-baking prowess, and perfect espresso that rule the Emerald City pair perfectly with warm bagels. Plus, with local dairy, seafood, and produce being so accessible, the toppings to go with these carby delights are pristine. It's just the perfect setup when it comes to a destination fit for breakfast and pastries. So, while I love the Big Apple's offerings, it's my local city of Seattle that has my attention as a travel and food writer looking into bagels.
Like Seattle's pizza, hot dogs, and other dishes that are considered classic and routine elsewhere, the bagels served around the city are unique. They're often topped with fresh salmon caught right out of the Pacific or topped with cream cheese crafted by dairy giants that call the region home. In the summer, it's common to see Seattleites carrying hearty bagels covered in massive slices of gleaming heirloom tomatoes. In the winter, Puget Sound seems to tuck into its Nordic heritage, embracing all things hygge, rye, and cardamom — the bagels are no exception. Plus, much to the delight of locals, they're equally fit for outdoor adventures as they are for cozy days indoors, thanks to being both portable and heartwarming. Here are some of the bagel shops most worth visiting, all of which boast chewy and crunchy bagels, fresh schmears, and excellent flavor and topping diversity.
Mt. Bagel
Mt. Bagel is one of the best bagel shops in America thanks to its creations' perfectly blistered crusts, fluffy insides, and classics done well. It's the quintessential stop for Seattleites looking for reliably great bagels. So, if the line looks long, just know it's well worth the wait (and it moves quickly, in my experience). The menu is succinct and features only top-notch picks, so it's great for those who struggle with decision-making. Hungry customers can pick from the plain, sesame, poppy, salt, garlic, onion, or everything bagels. You can also order an 8-ounce container of cream cheese in either plain, scallion, or spicy scallion varieties.
Just note that Mt. Bagel's team doesn't slice or toast their bagels, so if that's important to you, get them to go and dress them up at home. But, they really don't need it (and that's coming from a staunch believer in toasted, extra-crispy bagels). You can just order them as-is and tear them to dip bagel pieces into the cream cheese. I recommend ordering the sesame bagel with spicy scallion cream cheese for something bright and textured. I love the contrast between the nutty bread and the condiment's heat. But, if you want something more umami, order the onion bagel with regular scallion cream cheese. You'll still have the freshness of the scallions, but the focus will be less on the heat and more on the savory notes.
801 26th Ave E, Seattle, WA 98112
Backyard Bagel
With three locations across the city (Fremont, Laurelhurst, and the impeccable Ballard Farmers Market), Backyard Bagel's bouncy yet crispy creations are absolutely divine Seattle stand-outs. The gleaming bagels are boiled and baked daily, meaning they're fresh as can be. Aside from rotating flavors, the menu includes sesame, jalapeño cheddar, poppy salt, naked (plain), onion, salt, and everything bagels. Don't expect these to be toasted, but like any good bagel worth its salt around here, they don't need it.
The sesame, poppy salt, and salt bagels are supreme, so I encourage you to opt for one of these flavors with whichever schmear catches your eye. I cannot recommend the capers and dill schmear enough, as it reads "luxurious seaside brunch" in the best way. But the garlic and chive option is also absolutely delicious if you're all about savory, umami goodness. And, you won't want to miss the bagel sandwiches, which are stuffed with some iconic Washington state foods like lox, heirloom tomatoes, pickled produce, and locally-caught tuna. I love how towering these sandwiches are, and for that reason, they're perfect for those seeking a meal rather than a snack.
Multiple locations
Hey Bagel
Hey Bagel is one of the biggest Seattle foodie gems, in my opinion. It's no secret to locals, and the line is always nuts, but I've yet to come across a tourist here. So, if you're visiting, don't be intimidated by the crowd. There's a reason we flock here. Come for a hot and crunchy-on-the-outside bagel, and stay for the creative schmear selection.
I love that its bagels are made entirely with organic flour, 50% of which is from Washington. In true West Coast fashion, they're all sourdough and often coated in things like organic poppy or sesame seeds. Plus, except for the cheese varieties, all of them are vegan and both peanut- and soy-free. This even goes for the plant-based schmear, which is made with coconut-based cream cheese. Needless to say, this spot is very inclusive and true to the local food culture here (we love our sustainable and vegan ingredients).
Hey Bagel's pumpernickel is my favorite, but the salted sesame and the garlic are also delectable picks. I love spreading mine with "The Whole Lox" — the bagelry's schmear that's basically just spreadable brunch — which consists of cold-smoked lox, capers, dill, and onions. But the vegan scallion or spicy scallion is great for something more traditional. If you're looking for something sweet, get the salted poppy with the Biscoff, chocolate, and espresso bean schmear for what I can only describe as a fusion between a bagel and a cookie.
(206) 517-9962
4610 Village Ct NE, Seattle, WA 98105
Old Salt Fish and Bagel
As the name suggests, Old Salt Fish and Bagel is famous for both its seafood and its breakfast, and I can't think of anything more classically Seattle than that. It's everything we locals love under one roof: great bread, outstanding fish, and a meal that's both portable enough for outdoor adventures and cozy enough to enjoy inside on a rainy morning. The result is a mecca for nautical-themed, schmear-coated sandwiches.
Old Salt Fish and Bagel reads very northern, and it makes sense — this eatery has locations in both Fremont and Ballard, one of which is famous for the presence of trolls and the other known as the Scandi hub of Seattle. As someone with Nordic roots, I really appreciate the bagelry's high-quality gravlax, one of those iconic Scandinavian dishes everyone should work into their regular rotation.
I don't think I can pick between the plain, white sesame, poppyseed, everything, and black sesame Aleppo pepper bagels. They're each packed with flavor, and are as fresh as could be. But between the plain, herb, veggie, chili, and smoked fish spreads, the herb or smoked fish is the way to go. Get the former if you want something bright and fresh-tasting. The latter is best if you're craving umami, coastal flavors, or just want something heartier. Old Salt Fish and Bagel also serves superb sandwiches with its namesake ingredients, so I recommend coming with an appetite.
Multiple locations
Bloom Bistro & Grocery
Situated on the south side of Seattle, Bloom Bistro & Grocery bakes some of the city's best bagels every day. This underrated spot promotes what it calls "from seed to plate," meaning it partners with local purveyors of fruits, vegetables, teas, and animal products. The result is ultra-fresh, regionally informed bagel concoctions that are worthy of any trek south. I've noticed this still flies under the radar despite the impeccable goodies being served (perhaps because of it being further out from the bustling center of the city). That said, if you're searching for a hidden gem of a bagel, this is where to find it.
I'm a big fan of the rotating specialty bagel flavors, such as the furikake offering, which leans into a Japanese seasoning that's beloved around the city. Other bagel flavors, like the pumpernickel or the rosemary sea salt varieties, are likewise fantastic. And the accoutrements are just as good, from the housemade cultured butter to the schmears and the produce.
Meanwhile, the espresso menu is a perfect example of why Seattle is one of the world's absolute best coffee cities. These drinks are ideal bagel companions, so make sure not to skip a beverage when you come this way.
(206) 518-7031
6601 Carleton Ave S, Seattle, WA 98108
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos
Rachel's Bagels and Burritos is a favorite eatery, thanks to its quirky vibes, imaginative combinations, and gorgeous coffee drinks. The bagels here have the best chew and shiniest crust — you'll be hard-pressed to find bagels with a better balance of crunch, fluff, and bite. And the spreads to top them with are so fun, and are inclusive of flavors like black truffle and huckleberry, a common ingredient in West Coast comfort foods. If you're seeking tried-and-true classics, the scallion or wild-caught lox cream cheeses pack quite the punch without being overpowering.
I love the Elliott Bay Brewing spent grain bagel, which is named after a local waterway. It's got the best chew and wholesome crunch, thanks to the grains. And it's equally great as a sweet treat with the jam and butter or as a base for something savory. But the za'atar, togarashi, cherry, and sesame are also really fabulous and super unique picks that can please salt-chasers and those who, like me, adore fruity bread. It should also be noted that the bagel sandwich selection and seasonal drink menus are divine, so I recommend coming with a big appetite or friends to do some serious sampling.
Multiple locations
Salmonberry Goods
Salmonberry Goods' bagels are gorgeous. They pop up at Seattle farmers' markets and are now sold at the Salmonberry Green Grocer, a dedicated brick-and-mortar in Ballard. And it makes sense. The people behind this are focused on crafting hyperlocal, sustainable, and wholesome bites in collaboration with farmers around the region. The two Seattleites behind the venture really emphasize the importance of green eats, slinging baked goods with small ecological footprints that promote biodiversity. Plus, they taste amazing.
The sourdough bagels, for example, are exemplary for their long fermentation and organic fresh-milled grains sourced from Walla Walla and Skagit Valley. Or, try Salmonberry Goods' version of the black-and-white, which is divided down the middle just like the namesake cookie. But instead of frosting, one side is made of Mediterranean poppy and the other features sesame — and it's all finished with flake salt. Either bagel is as fresh as it can get, thanks to the ingredients, and is packed with flavor, has a great chew, and offers an extra crackly crust.
If you catch the bagels at the Ballard farmers market, you're in for a treat. Expect perfect bagel sandwiches piled with seasonal ingredients, from sprouts, carrots, and nasturtiums during the warmer seasons to salmon belly and greens when during autumn and winter.
Multiple locations
Bagel Oasis
Bagel Oasis seems to run with Seattle-based East Coasters like my partner in mind. Since 1988, this joint has been churning out New York-style bagels with skill, making for perfectly crackly offerings crafted the old-fashioned way. They're simple, well-made, and don't hide behind toppings. That said, if you want to dress your order up, this spot serves plenty of reliable bagel sandwiches that shine. For example, the Space Needle, served with eggplant, marinara sauce, Parmesan, and provolone on your choice of bagel, is the best lunch for a rainy afternoon, and offers a whole meal in your hand.
As far as bagel variations go, I love the pumpernickel best, and think it might be the best in the city, as well as the cinnamon raisin and sesame. The go great with the lox, strawberry, or sun-dried tomato with basil cream cheese flavors, respectively. Bagel Oasis also features bialys, including those that put a twist on Seattle dogs. It all feels very Old World in the best way, despite being situated on the West Coast in a pretty tech-forward city. If you're feeling nostalgic or just want something without distracting bells and whistles, Bagel Oasis is the dream.
(206) 526-0525
2112 NE 65th St, Seattle, WA 98115
Loxsmith Bagels
This shop is built around the goal of revolutionizing Seattle's bagel scene, and is the best place in town if you're someone who craves both imaginative and nostalgic flavors. Locksmith Bagels is where the authenticity and tradition that have long defined bagel-making meet the West Coast's love of originality and trailblazing. Expect snappy and creative concoctions, from the sesame nori bagel to the honey almond raisin vanilla cream cheese. I recommend this bagelry for anyone who's wishing for something refreshing that can cut through the monotony of breakfast, while being just as high-quality as tried-and-true staples.
I love the high-quality seafood selection, from the namesake Locksmith to the whitefish salad and the pickled herring. This is really a gem for those who love umami, marine-inspired flavors, and a bite of Seattle's famous oceanic ingredients. If that sounds like you, order the "I Used to Live in Brooklyn" sandwich, a more classic concoction that comes with the lot: pickled herring, whitefish, nova lox, scallion schmear, tomato, capers, and onion on an everything bagel. Otherwise, I think the cinnamon raisin bagel with classic cream cheese is among the most heartwarming things this city serves, and it's crave-worthy during the dark season. Get it with the aforementioned honey almond raisin vanilla cream cheese if you want to go full dessert.
Multiple locations
Zylberschtein's Deli
This is the place to come if you're in the mood for comfort food. Out of all of the eateries in Seattle, Zylberschtein's Deli reads the most New York. It hand-rolls, boils, and bakes its bagels fresh, smokes its meat, and cures its pickles. I recommend this place to anyone wanting something hand-crafted and old-school in the best way.
These bagels pack a punch, featuring great chew, hefty crust, and fabulous flavors. The cranberry, pumpernickel, onion, cinnamon raisin, and sesame bagels are the best because of their textures and crisp exteriors. Plus, if you love Jewish deli sandwiches, Zylberschtein's Deli offers beautiful picks like whitefish salad or egg and cheese sandwiches on your choice of bagel. For those wanting a Pacific Northwest sandwich, try The Camano, a bagel sandwich that features hot smoked salmon, chive cream cheese, crisp cucumber, and fresh apple slices. But the bagels are so good, you could just order one with butter and still be blown away.
(206) 403-1202
11752 15th Ave NE, Seattle, Washington 98125
Methodology
For this story, I reviewed my very favorite bagel shops around the city. I'm lucky enough to be a local to the Seattle area. Though I'm from a little bit of everywhere, this part of Western Washington is home. After years away, I've moved back to the area and am lucky enough to have constant access to the Seattle food scene. I know the culinary landscape here intimately well, and as a massive bagel fanatic, I'm especially well-versed in the best bakeries, breakfast spots, and bagelries.
As a travel and food writer covering this topic, I look for great chew, diverse flavor options, high-quality schmears or spreads, and unique offerings when assessing a bakery. For this particular story, I also considered the presence of bagel sandwiches, lots of toppings to choose from, quality coffee, a cozy atmosphere, or regional ingredients as perks, since those add to the overall experience for me.