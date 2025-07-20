15 Coffee Cities Around The World You Should Know About

In a world plagued by political and military conflicts, economic uncertainty, daily violence, and rising workplace challenges, a coffee break is a welcome respite. Whether you enjoy it hot or cold, at home or in public, alone or in friendly company, this precious brew, in all its variations and additions, is sure to bring comfort and a much-needed energy boost.

How did coffee become such an important part of our lives? Though it was likely invented in the ninth century, experts actually recognize three main waves in modern coffee history, starting from the 1800s and spanning milestones like giant chains, specialty roasters, elaborate latte art, and practical drive-thrus.

As such, the coffee culture is prevalent in many countries, reflecting different traditions, techniques, and intents and spanning both reputable, quality coffee shops and modest, independent venues with a lot of heart. So, let's travel to some of the coolest coffee hubs across the continents and highlight their distinctive characteristics.