25 Unique Themed Cafes In Seoul, South Korea

Enjoying a great meal is only part of dining out, the ambiance, social aspect, and service play a big role as well. Dining at a Michelin-star restaurant is like a fanciful getaway from reality. Just as easily, a small-town staple can teleport you to a bygone era. Whether humble mom-and-pop eateries or nationwide franchises, the right setting can make dining out a delicious escape. That's especially true of South Korea's themed cafe culture. Immersive and experientially unique, cafes there have evolved to become much more than places to grab a quick cup of joe. They are aesthetic playgrounds for locals and tourists alike.

Suppose you enjoy getting your caffeine fix while in the company of live animals, Korea has it. If you have a concerning Hello Kitty obsession, fret not, there's a themed cafe for you. There are countless imaginative and Instagram-worthy cafes to experience in South Korea, and here are a few that we recommend.