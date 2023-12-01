20 Unique Coffee Shops You Never Thought Existed
Cafes all over have embraced their own brand of uniqueness, offering visitors more than just a cup o' Joe. There are many must-visit coffee roasters across The United States, but when you start looking further afield, the world has seemingly endless opportunities for a one-of-a-kind coffee experience. While Starbucks may be a reliable go-to, some of the cafes out there are must-sees. As a traveling coffee-lover, I've spent the last ten months journeying around the globe and experiencing many weird and wonderful cafes off the beaten path.
All around the world, there are cafes with unusual locations or specialized brewing methods. Maybe they allow visitors to experience the area's unique coffee culture or immerse themselves in a quirky theme. Some of the world's most unique cafes hardly seem real, while others express the creativity and passion of their owners. The best cafes out there might even achieve all of these at once.
Truth Coffee in Cape Town, South Africa
Enter, Truth Coffee. This cafe is covered from wall to wall with steampunk-themed decor featuring copper-accented pipes, gears, and gadgets. The cafe's atmosphere sets the tone for its focus on the coffee brewing process, hinting at the science and attention to detail that goes into its roasting.
The shop values design and creates an atmosphere that rewards visiting customers with a focus on sourcing the highest quality beans ethically. Paired with the cafe's detailed art-deco atmosphere, it makes the experience enjoyable for both the eyes and the tastebuds. The menu is even reminiscent of a 1920s newspaper.
The coffees they offer range from specialty brewing methods, such as pour-over, for discerning coffee drinkers pursuing elevated coffee notes. They also offer more common drinks like cappuccinos and lattes. You can even order some lunch from one of the top hats, goggles, and suspender-clad staff.
27-21-201-7000
36 Buitenkant St, Cape Town City Centre, Cape Town, 8000, South Africa
Bocetos Café in Antigua, Guatemala
Bocetos Café in the city of Antigua is an Instagram dream, with its entire interior painted black and white to appear two-dimensional. Every architectural detail and item of furniture has been made to look illustrated with sketchy outlines. The building's interior has many design features of the Spanish-colonial era, and each of these is highlighted by what appear to be an artist's brush strokes. Cartoonish frescos cover the walls and ceiling, lending even more character to the space.
This cafe is the perfect place to sample some of the locally-grown coffee. Guatemala is one of the world's premier coffee producers due to its perfect climate and suitable altitude. Naturally, any corner of this cafe is Insta-worthy, and visitors can leave with more than just their latte. If you're not such a coffee lover, you may still enjoy one of the delicious fruit-based drinks. This cafe isn't massive but offers a cool and calming respite from Antigua's bustling cobbled streets.
4 Avenida Norte #1, Antigua Guatemala, Guatemala
The Note Coffee in Hanoi, Vietnam
The Note Coffee in Hanoi is a unique cafe that gives customers more than a beverage but an opportunity to leave their mark. Every inch of this cafe's walls is covered with colorful notes scribbled on and left by previous visitors. Some are love notes penned by couples on a romantic vacation. Others are cheeky jokes left to make the next customer chuckle.
This is a fun and relaxing cafe in which to pass the time, and you can spend hours browsing the walls for insights into other visitor's lives. Of course, leaving your own note is much of the appeal, and any customer is invited to contribute to the collage. What's more, the friendliness of its staff is as legendary as its walls are colorful.
Here, you can see what makes the local coffee so special or even enjoy a smoothie or tea. The location of this cafe is convenient, and prospective customers can find it easily in the tourist district.
84-975-194-466
64 P. Lương Văn Can, Hàng Trống, Hoàn Kiếm, Hà Nội, Vietnam
Lhong Tou Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand
One of Bangkok's most Insta-worthy coffee shops is the Lhong Tou Cafe. There are two of these cafes in the city, and they both share the unique double-decker seating that makes them famous. The first of these locations to emerge was in the area of Yaowarat, in Bangkok's Chinatown.
Lhong Tou serves coffee and local favorite milk tea, although this cafe also specializes in dim sum for hungry visitors. The central attraction of these cafes is the seating, allowing guests to line the walls stacked above and below other tables. On the menu is a delicious Thai milk tea as delicious as the cafe is unique.
66-64-935-6499
538 Yaowarat Rd, Khwaeng Samphanthawong, Samphanthawong, Bangkok 10100, Thailand
Cà phê Du Soleil in Lào Cai, Vietnam
At the peak of Vietnam's Mount Finispan is the artistic Cà phê Du Soleil, which offers guests spectacle both inside its walls and outside its sweeping windows. Sitting above the clouds, guests can soak up the views of the Muong Hoa Valley and the Hoang Lien Son range. Inside the cafe, colorful, traditionally patterned fabric features line the walls.
Visitors enjoy sipping the sweet coffee for which Vietnam is famous or indulging in finely brewed espresso drinks or specialty teas. The unique coffee shop is associated with the cable car and accommodation services on Mount Finispan, making the journey as enjoyable as the destination.
0948-30-9999
8Q3G+F33, San Sả Hồ, Sa Pa, Lào Cai, Vietnam
Unicorn Cafe in Bangkok, Thailand
Another of Bangkok's more visually stimulating coffee shops is the Unicorn Cafe. Every inch of this cafe takes guests over the rainbow and into a glitter-clad fantasy world. Stuffed ponies and unicorns surround customers who can satisfy their sweet tooth with a range of desserts and sugary beverages.
For those seeking a satisfying yet uniquely unicorn-themed savory meal, even the spaghetti comes in rainbow. No visit is complete without collecting Insta-worthy proof of your visit, and there are even rentable unicorn onesies for anyone who didn't bring their own.
66-86-397-9262
44/1 Soi Sathon 8, Silom, Bang Rak, Bangkok 10500, Thailand
Lake Agnes Tea House in Lake Louise, Canada
Hikers exploring Canada's Rockies might enjoy a stop-off at the Lake Agnes Tea House in the increasingly popular Lake Louise area. After a breathtakingly scenic one-to-two-hour hike up to the elevated Lake Agnes, weary hikers enjoy front-row views of the titular lake from the comfort of the tea house.
The tea house serves over 100 different loose-leaf teas and organic coffee, as well as freshly baked sweets for anyone who needs to replenish their energy. Sandwiches and soups make a rewarding lunch break at 7,005 feet. Some preparation is necessary, as the teahouse only accepts cash payment (in USD and CAD), and isn't open in the colder months between Thanksgiving and June.
403-763-7242
Lake Agnes, Lake Louise, AB T0L 1E0, Canada
La Voz Cafetería in San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala
For those visiting Guatemala and wanting to learn more about where their coffee comes from, the cafe at the La Voz cooperative is an unforgettable experience. It is located on a coffee farm on the shores of Lake Atitlán, a renowned coffee production hot spot.
After a guided tour of the coffee plantation and production facility, visitors can sample a fresh cup straight from the source. This cooperative of local coffee farmers aims to promote sustainable and ethical coffee production, processing, and sale in the region. Visiting this cafe allows coffee lovers to witness every stage of the process in the hands of local families.
502-5567-6487
MPW5+MX8, 14, San Juan La Laguna, Guatemala
Dear Deer Coffee Roasting Bar in Aukland, New Zealand
Coffee lovers exploring New Zealand can enjoy a unique bean experience that showcases the best single-origin expressions from around the world. Dear Deer is a small coffee shop in the city of Auckland that lets visitors peruse large bins of green (raw), single-origin coffee beans and choose exactly how they'd like them roasted. This gives coffee aficionados as much control over their brew as roasting beans at home.
After customers select which beans they want, staff roast their order right then and there to exact specifications in a bespoke, small-batch jet roaster. This also means that the beans customers purchase are as fresh as possible.
58 Davis Crescent, Newmarket, Auckland 1060, New Zealand
Brigit's Bakery Afternoon Tea Bus in London, United Kingdom
Visitors to London who've fantasized about riding the iconic red double-decker buses can make this experience even more memorable aboard Brigit's Bakery Afternoon Tea Bus. Customers can sit and watch the London streets pass by while enjoying a high tea or coffee experience. The bus operates as an extension of Brigit's Bakery, a French patisserie in Covent Garden
While spotting sites such as Big Ben, Buckingham Palace, and The Tower of London, customers nibble on a range of sweet and savory treats with coffee or tea of their choosing. The food selection even accommodates dietary restrictions, including gluten-free, halal, vegetarian, and vegan.
Brigit's Bakery Afternoon Tea Bus
44-20-3026-1188
6-7 Chandos Pl, London WC2N 4HU, United Kingdom
Giant Tree House Coffee Shop in Chang Mai, Thailand
The Tree House Coffee Shop at The Giant Chiangmai in Thailand is another (literally) elevated coffee experience high among the branches. Customers enter the tree-top wonderland across a rope bridge, where they can take in the view and a delicious coffee or two. Prices are very affordable, with a hot coffee costing less than two U.S. dollars.
The Giant Chiangmai also offers bed and breakfast-style accommodation, with the treetop cafe as one of its main attractions. This is good news for visitors, as the long journey to this location involves driving high into the mountains of Chiang Mai.
66-86-776-2946
Mae On District, Chiang Mai 50130, Thailand
Komiteti Vlorë in Vlorë, Albania
Komiteti is a coffee shop and bar nestled into the scenic old town of Vlorë, Albania. This artistically decorated spot offers a unique point of difference from the traditional architecture of the small, historical town that surrounds it. The interior offers rustic driftwood-lined walls and a flair of foliage that make customers feel like they're entering a stone and wood fantasy world. Out back is a patio framed by lush greenery, where visitors can sip espresso in the sun.
Komiteti Vlorë later transforms into a bar, offering in-house flavored Raki, a traditional Albanian spirit that finds new life behind the bar. This is just one of the Komiteti sites in Albania, and definitely worth a visit.
355-68-507-6671
Rruga Justin Godar, Vlorë, Albania
The Phallic Café & Bistro in Reykjavík, Iceland
One of Iceland's most titillating attractions is Reykjavik's famous Phallological Museum, and the coffee shop that connects to it is just as memorable. Just like the museum, this coffee shop's food and beverages follow a familiar phallic theme, giving customers a blush in the cheeks to go along with the warmth of caffeine.
Hungry guests can enjoy a range of suggestively shaped waffles, while those in need of a hot drink can enjoy espresso-based coffees, teas, or hot chocolates. Whether or not you explore the museum, this suggestive coffee shop is worth a stop-off in Iceland's capital city.
354-561-6663
Kalkofnsvegur 2, 101 Reykjavík, Iceland
Thanks Nature Cafe in Seoul, South Korea
While cat cafes are fairly common these days, Thanks Nature Cafe in Seoul, South Korea offers a more wooly alternative. This unique coffee shop features two resident sheep named Sugar and Honey, who are as fluffy as the cappuccinos the cafe serves. Customers can feed and gently pet these sheep, and of course, there are many opportunities to snap a pic.
The cafe specializes in sweet waffles, but they also serve more common South Korean desserts, such as bingsu. The cafe itself is modern, and the inside resembles a street exterior while maintaining the theme of sheep in its decorations.
82-2-332-7470
10 Hongik-ro, Mapo-gu, Seoul, South Korea
Poop Café in Toronto, Canada
While some coffee shops simply use social media, the Poop Café in Toronto has taken notable inspiration from it. The smiling poop emoji is a cheery motif across the entire cafe, even inspiring some of the drinks and snacks. This coffee shop's seats resemble toilets, as do some of the cups it uses for its hot beverages and desserts like traditional Korean bingsu.
For hungry customers, Poop Café offers Vietnamese sandwiches and waffles. There's even an entire section of this coffee shop painted to appear two-dimensional, creating even more opportunities for a memorable social media post.
416-535-7667
678 Bloor St W, Toronto, ON M6G 1L4, Canada
Requiem Cafe in Anaheim, California
Lovers of fantasy and sci-fi genres can immerse themselves in the lavishly decorated world of Requiem Cafe in Anaheim, California. Colorful lights and darkly themed decorations create an immersive environment for lovers of popular fandoms to socialize, read comic books, and play games.
A proudly queer-owned establishment, this coffee shop aims to offer more than just a caffeine boost but a memorable experience. That said, quality coffee is still a priority at Requiem, serving a locally hand-roasted blend. Thirsty patrons can choose from a range of refreshing "potions," while those seeking brunch can enjoy sweet or savory waffles.
714-844-2245
280 S Clementine St, Anaheim, CA 92805
HCI Robo House in Osaka, Japan
The future is now, and it's serving coffee at HCI Robo House in Osaka, Japan. HCI implements its AI and robotics technology into a cafe that invites the public to experience and learn. Instead of cafe staff, most customer orders are taken, prepared, and served by the robots and systems that HCI developed.
The menu features food that the cafe's robots can prepare, but also some additional meals that a human can make. Reservations are necessary for those wishing to visit, as this helps the preparation system avoid food waste. Along with a line-up of teas that include nata de coco and royal milk tea, the robots of this unique coffee shop are also adept at making juice and coffee.
81-80-4820-9420
3 Chome-14-10 Higashitoyonakacho, Izumiotsu, Osaka 595-0021, Japan
Strange Brew Coffeehouse
Strange Brew Coffeehouse, or The Brew, is based at the entrance of Mississippi State University and transforms an old gas station into a hip new specialty coffee shop. While you might not find this coffee shop on a list of the most notable drive-thru-only coffee shops, this cafe takes advantage of its gas station layout to offer a drive-thru for its customers.
In-house baked pastries and other treats, such as chocolate croissants and coffee cakes, keep tastebuds satiated, including for customers with gluten-free and vegan preferences. This coffee shop is owned and operated by Shane Reed, a graduate of Mississippi State University. The relationship between the university and the cafe is certainly part of its local charm.
662-765-3844
605 MS-12, Starkville, MS 39759, United States
The Attendant in London, United Kingdom
The Attendant is a popular specialty coffee shop and brunch spot that was once a Victorian public toilet in London. The late 1800s-built men's urinals still retain their bright porcelain aesthetic, although the interior of this unique coffee shop is thankfully refurbished to make for a modern (and clean) attraction.
After 50 years of being shut down, this underground slice of London history offers customers a view into the city's Victorian past. The Attendant brand also encompasses a boutique roastery, and the coffee served in its repurposed London site serves this coffee in a range of specialty methods, including V60 drip or AeroPress.
27A Foley St, London W1W 6DY, United Kingdom
H.R. Giger Museum Bar in Gruyères, Switzerland
Fans of surrealist art are sure to love being immersed in the world of the H.R. Giger Museum Bar in Switzerland. The strange decor of this coffee shop's interior makes every inch a spectacle, especially for aficionados of H.R. Giger's distinctive art style. Famously, Giger designed the titular Alien in Ridley Scott's film of the same name, and that aesthetic characterizes this entire venue.
Open since 2003, visitors to the Gruyères area can enjoy the otherworldly structures, shapes, and tones that make Giger's art so dark yet strangely inviting. Customers can enjoy a coffee or tea or even something a little stronger while they take in the elaborate surroundings.
41-26-921-08-00
Rue du Château 3, 1663 Gruyères, Switzerland