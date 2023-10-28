You Can Roast Coffee Beans At Home With Your Air Fryer

It's Sunday morning, and you've set your heart out to roast a new bag of green coffee beans. Usually, by default, you would use the oven, wok, or frying pan for roasting the unroasted coffee beans. For whatever reason, the green coffee bean bag is sitting right next to your air fryer, and a sudden moment of curiosity and epiphany sparks a thought.

At its core, an air fryer is essentially a convenient and compact convection oven that circulates hot air with precision, and you've roasted your beans in the oven before. Since your air fryer is so versatile, could you then use it to roast the coffee beans instead of your oven? You've only used to make air-fried popcorn chicken, roasted salmon, and crispy wings. (Wait, and there was that one ube basque cheesecake that one time.)

Delightfully for you, the answer is an astounding yes: You can roast coffee beans at home with your air fryer. Few realize the convenient air fryer's hidden prowess in morphing green coffee beans into aromatic roasted masterpieces. And now you're in all this secret. Soon, you'll have perfectly roasted coffee beans personalized to your tastes. However, roasting coffee beans in the air fryer may not be for everyone, and there are many tips and tricks to the process.