12 Notable Drive-Thru-Only Coffee Shops In The US

If you like your coffee served quickly and conveniently, you're likely a fan of drive-thru coffee. Introduced in the 1970s by the fast-food industry, the drive-thru concept evolved in the 1990s when coffee shops entered the scene. On-the-go coffee soon became an ordinary, if not necessary, part of life for busy commuters and coffee lovers alike, and just about every major coffee chain in the United States offers drive-thru service today.

For most shops, the drive-thru is complementary to an indoor cafe. However, there are also many that operate solely as drive-thrus. Although coffee in the drive-thru is no longer a novel concept, drive-thru-only coffee shops represent a distinct business model within the wider coffee industry. These drive-thru establishments cater specifically to customers who prefer to acquire their cup of joe from the comfort of their vehicles.

While these drive-thru coffee shops have been around for some time, they have gained popularity in recent years due to the increasing demand for on-the-go and contactless service. Even though they may not offer the typical coffeehouse vibe and refuge for weary laptop workers, the drive-thru shops have their own unique assets and charms. We scoured the internet for customer reviews and recommendations, taking particular note of each shop's service, acclaim, and, of course, quality of coffee. Ultimately, we identified 12 drive-thru-only coffee shops across the country worth visiting.