The Heartwarming Tradition Of Paying It Forward For Coffee In Naples

Coffee is often associated with people coming together, whether it's friends connecting for a catch up, a business meeting, or a gathering to celebrate a birthday. But nowhere is coffee more of a bonding element than in Naples, Italy. Coffee is believed to have made its way to South Italy sometime in the 1600s, with some schools of thought placing it there closer to the 1450s. Coffee grew to become a time-honored tradition in the country — a ritual even — and Italian coffee-making has had a long-lasting influence on coffeehouses in America.

But it was during World War II that a particularly special coffee tradition started in the regional capital of Campania, Naples: the tradition of caffé sospeso. The history behind this concept is a beautiful one of uniting people, showing social solidarity, and, when one is financially able to do so, helping others who are less fortunate. "Caffé sospeso" can be translated as meaning a "suspended" or "pending" coffee.

In essence, it is paying for two coffees and being served one, leaving the other suspended for someone who may not be able to afford a coffee to enjoy at a later stage. A host of festivals that took place in Italy in 2010 was a huge driver of awareness of the caffé sospeso concept — and was incidentally the year that Caffé Sospeso Day was created, taking place annually on December 10.

