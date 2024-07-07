The Etiquette Tip To Consider When Ordering Coffee In Italy

Italians are so obsessed with coffee that they've designed very specific rules of etiquette that should be followed even when serving coffee at home to family and friends. Coffee etiquette also applies to all coffee houses or "bars," as they're called in Italy. One etiquette tip you should heed is how to pay for your coffee. Coffee bars are always crowded, particularly in the morning when Italians need a jolt of caffeine before heading off to work. When you walk inside, you'll have the choice of standing or sitting at a table. There's typically a cover charge at a table, which will significantly increase the cost of your coffee. Consequently, almost everyone will be standing at the counter ("il banco").

Make your way through the crowd to the counter and put in your order. The barista will then hand you a ticket, and in most cases, it's expected that you pay for your coffee at the cashier before your coffee is delivered. Coffee bars generally don't accept credit cards for coffee, which cost about 1 Euro, so it's a good idea to have coinage on you. You may see a bowl or a tray at the cashier, which is where you'll deposit payment. Tipping in Italy isn't expected, but it's okay to leave a few coins on top of your ticket for the barista. Alternatively, some of the smaller and less busy coffee bars will allow you to drink your coffee first and then pay, but this practice isn't as common.