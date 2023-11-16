Going To A Bar In Italy Can Be A Vastly Different Experience From The US

Visiting restaurants, bars, and coffee spots will give you a sense of what dining in another country is really like. As one might assume, these spots each have their own aesthetic, along with unique menus and atmospheres. Yet, while you might expect a degree of variation from what you're accustomed to at home, you'll likely experience some cultural shock when learning that a bar in Italy isn't what you expect it to be.

Simply put, Italian bars are like cafes. Some can be quite fancy in the case of historic locales. Others are more basic like the bars that dot street corners every few yards. Nevertheless, these establishments are first and foremost coffee shops. They sell espresso and pastries, in addition to sandwiches, snacks, and soft drinks. The beauty of an Italian bar, however, is that it's licensed to sell alcohol. So, don't hesitate to ask for a caffè corretto — they've got the goods, after all.

Despite the fact that bars will serve you Campari soda or wine if you ask, that isn't really their main purpose. Instead, the bar functions as a meeting place. Patrons young and old can stop by and chat with pals, catch the final minutes of the soccer game, or play a round of cards. Passersby can also run a few errands as bars often dual as tabaccherias, selling cigarettes, bus passes, stamps, and lottery tickets. A one-stop shop, an Italian bar provides a space to socialize and then some, dawn 'til dusk.