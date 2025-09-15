The 14 Best Places To Get A Seattle-Style Hot Dog In The Emerald City
Americans love hot dogs. In fact, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, that is a thing), Americans consume close to 20 billion hot dogs each year. Cities across the country have their own styles of hot dogs piled high with an array of regional toppings. One very notable variety is the Seattle-style hot dog: a hot dog inside a toasted bun topped with cream cheese and grilled onions, though some varieties also come with jalapeños and sriracha.
As a Seattle native, I'm no stranger to the Seattle hot dog and have eaten my fair share of them over the years. My now-husband even worked at a late-night hot dog spot while we were dating to save up for an engagement ring. Even though you can find Seattle dogs throughout the city, not all of them are worth ordering.
The places that are worth stopping at have stood the test of time and have the glowing reviews to prove it. Not only do they boast perfectly crispy buns and dogs and have the right ratio of toppings, but they also deliver in terms of taste and overall service, whether they're sit-down restaurants or small carts. The next time you're in Seattle, make sure to stop at one of these locations.
Nola Dogs
Considering its multitude of favorable reviews, you can't go wrong stopping at this cart for your Seattle-style hot dog. At its Westlake Center location in downtown Seattle, you can choose from an all-beef Seattle hot dog, a Louisiana hot link (a spicy beef hot dog), or a Field Roast veggie dog, all with sautéed onions and cream cheese.
If you really want to take your Seattle hot dog experience to the next level, try the Nola Dog, a double-smoked andouille sausage with sauteed onions and Tillamook cheddar — a PNW favorite. The cheese adds a sharp kick that pairs well with the smoked sausage. Whether you go with an OG Seattle dog or the Nola Dog, know you'll be getting a hot dog made and served with love and care (as evidenced by the many smiling customers featured on its social media).
400 Pine St, Seattle, WA 98101
Al's Gourmet Sausages
Al's Gourmet Sausages, a Seattle institution, has been putting cream cheese on hot dogs for three decades. You can choose between nine different hot dog options, all piled high with grilled onions. Cream cheese, grilled peppers, and mushrooms are optional, but highly encouraged for a classic Seattle-style dog.
If I head to Al's I like to stick with just cream cheese and onions, since I'm not a fan of mushrooms on my hot dogs. While onions are a stand-out feature of any Seattle-style dog, the grilled-to-perfection onions are what really make Al's version stand out from the rest. They're never overdone or stringy, and Al's certainly isn't stingy with them. From more basic choices like beef hot dogs, hot links, or Polish sausages, to more innovative options like the delicious hickory bacon beer brat, rosemary chicken, or jerk chicken dog, there's something everyone will love.
Al's food truck regularly pops up at farmers' markets, festivals, and other events in the Seattle area. It can also be found at the REI flagship store downtown. It also caters weddings, corporate events, family parties, and more.
(206) 551-2399
Deez Dogs
This woman-owned and operated hot dog stand has become a beloved go-to for many for a quality Seattle-style hot dog. Deez Dogs doesn't necessarily have a single set location, but you can often find the stand set up near Lumen Field, T-Mobile Park, and the Climate Pledge Arena.
While the Deez Dogs' Instagram is active, it isn't always clearly posted where the stand will be, so you are probably best off checking the game schedules for the Mariners, Seahawks, and the Seattle Kraken to track it down. If you do come across this stand, you are in for a great hot dog. Cooked on a flat-top grill, your hot dog will be topped with a generous helping of onions and a nice dollop of cream cheese — more than what you might find at other vendors — making Deez Dogs an easy choice to curb your Seattle-dog craving.
(425) 533-0889
Multiple locations
Monster Dogs
What started as a meeting between two people at a Seattle hot dog stand has evolved into one of the most popular hot dog vendors in the city. It has been featured in numerous publications and has garnered quite the following in the Seattle area and beyond. Rather than having a stand in a set location, Monster Dogs is mobile and will cater events and show up at various festivals across the city.
It offers an array of hot dogs, including all-beef Polish sausage, beef hot link, plant-based veggie sausage, and the specialty 100% all-natural bison sausage. Every hot dog is served on a grilled bun and can be loaded up with Seattle-style classics like cream cheese, grilled onions, and jalapeños. You can also add additional spicy toppings or choose from a selection of sauces.
(888) 571-4447
Multiple locations
Seattle Sausage
Located near Gate 9 of Lumen Field on Occidental Avenue, Seattle Sausage serves toasted buns piled high with cream cheese and grilled onions. Extra toppings are available as well, including jalapeños, sauerkraut, and mustard.
It's worth noting that the stand may even be able to accommodate gluten-free eaters. Some Yelp reviewers report being able to request a gluten-free bun. Now that's a win for those who normally wouldn't be able to partake in this game-day classic. And a shout-out to Seattle Sausage for going above and beyond to make sure as many people as possible can enjoy its dogs.
1021 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs
Also located on Occidental Avenue, Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs is another spot to get a Seattle-style dog before a game. A big difference between it and Seattle Sausage, though, is that at Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs, you can top your Seattle-style dog with bacon and green peppers in addition to cream cheese and grilled onions. While you'll have to try both side-by-side to determine a winner for yourself, you can't really go wrong with either one.
Another thing to note about Pioneer Grill Hot Dogs is that the cream cheese is piped on one side of the hot dog instead of being spread directly on the bun, so it doesn't get as melty as it does at other places on this list. In my opinion, the juxtaposition of the cold cream cheese and warm hot dog is the difference between a good and a great Seattle-style dog, and why I prefer it over some of the other stands on this list, like Al's and SoDo's Grill. But the amount of cream cheese and perfectly caramelized onions makes it difficult to complain about, and it's what sets Pioneer Grill apart from many other Seattle-style dogs in the city. Ultimately, to each their own!
904 Occidental Ave S, Seattle, WA 98134
Hawk Dogs
Hawk Dogs, which has been in operation since 2018, offers customers a choice between spicy Louisiana links and hearty Polish hot dogs. It also has vegan and kosher options, meaning almost everyone can enjoy a Seattle-style dog here. Hawk Dogs splits each hot dog before grilling so the inside gets just as charred as the outside, ensuring the perfect crisp texture. You can't find char like it in the city, and instead of getting a pop when you bite, you get a juicy crunch.
But the best part? Its location in the vibrant Capitol Hill neighborhood of Seattle is open until 2:30 a.m. on weekdays and 4:30 a.m. on weekends, so you can curb your craving (and soak up whatever you've been drinking) no matter how late it is. It's just as good at 2 a.m. as it is in the middle of the day — trust me. You can even get Hawk Dogs catered for your party or event.
(206) 307-5070
1500 Broadway, Seattle, WA 98122
Matt's Hot Dogs
Matt's Hot Dogs has been serving the Georgetown neighborhood of Seattle for over 30 years. It uses a 100% beef recipe for the hot dogs, without any fillers or nitrates. The dogs are sold at a ridiculously low price compared to many other vendors in the city, especially ones set up by the stadiums. Matt's Seattle-style hot dog is classic and straight to the point, served with grilled onions and cream cheese. Matt knows what the people want and delivers without any unnecessary frills. Sometimes, simple is better, and in this case, high-quality meat and a solid topping combination keep people coming back for more.
Matt's also offers a handful of other hot dog options, including a Chicago-style hot dog and a New York-style dog (if you're tempted to do a cross-country tasting), as well as burgers, fries, and milkshakes. Just remember, Matt's is only open Monday through Friday, so be sure to visit before the weekend to get your hot dog fix.
(206) 768-0418
6615 E Marginal Way S, Seattle, WA 98108
The Frankfurter
Located right on Seattle's famous waterfront, this iconic hot dog stand has been serving Seattleites since 1975. You can choose from multiple styles of sausages and toppings, but the Seattle dog, served with cream cheese, jalapeños, and grilled onions, is one of its most popular combinations. One thing to note is that every time I've gone to The Frankfurter, my Seattle dog hasn't been served with a toasted bun like some other places do. I prefer mine toasted, but I'll admit that this spot has its perks — like its location — making it a great stop to check multiple items off your Seattle bucket list.
The menu doesn't just stop at hot dogs. Between sides like pasta salad, lentil soup, potato salad, cheese bread (a French roll topped with seasoning salt and melted cheese), freshly baked cookies, and fresh-squeezed lemonade, you won't have to worry about going hungry. In fact, you'll likely have trouble choosing what to get in addition to your Seattle dog!
(206) 622-1748
1023 Alaskan Way, Pier 54, Seattle, WA 98115
Dog in the Park
Home of the "original Seattle dog," Dog in the Park operates two stands — one in downtown and one in Seattle Center (right next to the Space Needle). The current owner claims to be the original creator of the Seattle dog, and his version is made with cream cheese and grilled peppers and onions. While his story can be greatly debated (it's most widely agreed upon that the Seattle-style hot dog was created in 1989 by Hadley Longe, a Pioneer Square food vendor), it's still an iconic spot that has stood the test of time, thanks to its loyal customer base. The peppers may seem controversial, but they really do add an extra punch of flavor that you don't get with just grilled onions and cream cheese alone.
You can select from a range of dogs, including beef, turkey, kosher and halal franks, Polish sausage, Louisiana sausage, and a wide range of plant-based veggie hot dogs. You should have no trouble finding a hot dog to suit your exact preferences. Combine your Seattle dog with an original or fruity lemonade, and you have the perfect meal to fuel your way through the city.
(206) 254-0943
Multiple locations
SoDo Grill
SoDo Grill is one of my personal favorite spots to get a Seattle-style hot dog before or after a Mariners or Seahawks game. Polish sausage is the default hot dog choice — it gives the hot dog a more savory, complex flavor thanks to its smoky and peppery taste. Customers praise its condiment station, especially its extensive selection of mustards.
SoDo Grill's Seattle dogs stand out as a top pick because of the char on both the dog and the bun, which give it the perfect level of crispiness. Plus, SoDo Grill applies the cream cheese straight to the bun with a pastry spreader, allowing the cream cheese to soften from the heat of the bun and the hot dog, so you're met with nice, warm, melted cream cheese instead of a lumpy, cold condiment. The dogs here are also steamed before they're charred, which ensures an even cook and a moist interior.
Secret Sausage
Although many Seattleites rave about how good Secret Sausage's Seattle-style dog is — and how the special homemade spicy sauce on offer is also not to be missed — one of the best things about Secret Sausage is the customer service. Reviewers consistently mention the friendly and patient folks who run the stand. It's one thing to have a good product, but it's an extra perk to have friendly faces serve your food.
There's not much "secret" about Secret Sausage's Seattle dog, though its location moves throughout the city. Though Secret Sausage has an active Instagram account, it seems to locate exactly where this stand will be. However, it has been spotted at local events and on the Microsoft Commons. If you want a clue about its location, just be on the lookout for the Secret Sausage truck, which is yellow and has the Secret Sausage logo printed directly on the side.
Multiple locations
Dandy Dogs
Located northeast of Seattle in the suburb of Bothell, this permanent food truck has covered outdoor seating so you can enjoy your hot dog at your leisure. Especially with Seattle's relentless rain, a soggy hot dog is the last thing you need. Trust me, I've been there too many times myself. You can choose between four different types of grilled sausages as your base for your Seattle dog — an all-beef hot dog, Polish sausage, red hot spicy sausage, or bratwurst — inside a toasted bun. What makes this location even more unique is that Dandy Dogs' version of the Seattle dog can be ordered with bacon, which adds an extra smoky, salty flavor. This might seem controversial, but believe me when I say that it may just be one of the best versions of a Seattle dog I've ever had. Sure, it's not a traditional Seattle dog, but with each bite adorned with these savory bits of goodness, you'll be happy you stepped outside the box.
Dandy Dogs also has a condiment bar that will woo any hot dog lover. With 20 different sauces, seasonings, and pickled vegetables, you can take your Seattle dog to the next level by further customizing it to your liking. Having this many condiments and toppings is something that makes Dandy Dogs unique, as not every place can offer this many choices. And unlike other hot dog stands, Dandy Dogs serves sides like chips, potato salad, baked beans, and coleslaw to round out your meal.
18222 120th Ave NE, Bothell, WA 98011
The Red Hot
On the south side of Seattle lies the Pacific Northwest's other, lesser-talked-about city: Tacoma. And while it might not get the same attention as Seattle, Tacoma is packed with delicious restaurants worth traveling for, including The Red Hot. You'll feel right at home the second you step foot inside this all-day 21+ restaurant that is known in the community of Tacoma for its hot dogs and beer, including its version of the Seattle dog. The 6th Avenue Strut (named for the restaurant's location on 6th Avenue) puts a twist on a classic Seattle dog with the addition of tomatoes alongside the traditional cream cheese and onions.
If you want to take it up a notch creatively, try the jalapeño popper brat: a grilled jalapeño-cheddar bratwurst topped with bacon, cream cheese, nacho cheese, salsa verde, pickled jalapeños, and breadcrumbs. Although a far cry from a traditional Seattle dog, this combination of cream cheese and spice will leave you coming back for more, and it's one of the most distinct yet delicious versions of the Seattle dog. And don't forget to wash down your Seattle-style dog with one of the many cold local beers on tap.
(253) 779-0229
2914 6th Ave, Tacoma, WA 98406
Methodology
Since Seattle-style hot dogs are served at many small hot dog stands, it can be difficult to determine which one has the best without some sort of criteria. That's why, in order to narrow down this list, I made sure to look at places that have held a consistent presence for multiple years, if not decades, and have name recognition — not just "the stand on so-and-so street."
Then, to narrow it down even further to the best of the best, I made sure to choose places that regularly receive good reviews and are consistently recommended on sites like Reddit and Yelp. But ultimately, as a local who has eaten many Seattle dogs in her life, I knew it was essential to consider the factors that can truly separate a good Seattle dog from a so-so Seattle dog. A nice char on the dog and a grilled bun, for example, automatically put some spots a tier above the rest. The quantity and quality of the toppings themselves also matter a lot. Cold cream cheese (melted is always better) and stringy onions are not ideal. I've walked away disappointed from stands after having to scarf down a hot dog with subpar toppings.
Spots with excellent service also made this list, as many Seattleites have their favorite locations simply due to vibe and atmosphere. It doesn't matter if it is a sit-down restaurant or a small food cart that roams the city; great customer service and connection always win.