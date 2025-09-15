The 14 Best Places To Get A Seattle-Style Hot Dog In The Emerald City

Americans love hot dogs. In fact, according to the National Hot Dog and Sausage Council (yes, that is a thing), Americans consume close to 20 billion hot dogs each year. Cities across the country have their own styles of hot dogs piled high with an array of regional toppings. One very notable variety is the Seattle-style hot dog: a hot dog inside a toasted bun topped with cream cheese and grilled onions, though some varieties also come with jalapeños and sriracha.

As a Seattle native, I'm no stranger to the Seattle hot dog and have eaten my fair share of them over the years. My now-husband even worked at a late-night hot dog spot while we were dating to save up for an engagement ring. Even though you can find Seattle dogs throughout the city, not all of them are worth ordering.

The places that are worth stopping at have stood the test of time and have the glowing reviews to prove it. Not only do they boast perfectly crispy buns and dogs and have the right ratio of toppings, but they also deliver in terms of taste and overall service, whether they're sit-down restaurants or small carts. The next time you're in Seattle, make sure to stop at one of these locations.