20 Fascinating Hot Dog Variations From Around The World

Whether you're in a pinch, coming home from a late night out, or at a sports game and just crave a quick, cheap meal, a hot dog always comes to the rescue. In its most basic form, a sausage on a bun with ketchup or mustard always hits the spot. It is delicious in its simplicity.

However, it doesn't end there. A hot dog doesn't need to seal its fate as a one-trick pony. It has the essentials for greatness: bread, sausage, and toppings, all of which are incredibly versatile. Sausages can be made with different meat and spices. There are thousands of toppings to choose from, and bread can appear in a myriad of forms.

Around the globe, combinations of sausage, bread, and toppings have popped up, each shaped by deep-rooted culinary history and multi-cultural influence. From quail eggs in Colombia to cream cheese in Seattle to guacamole in Guatemala, the possibilities are endless, and they are out there for you to experience.