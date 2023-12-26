What Sets Guatemalan Shucos Apart From Other Types Of Hot Dogs

When you find these Guatemalan-style hot dogs, they will traditionally be served how we described, but there are variations out there. Regular beef or pork hot dogs like you're probably used to eating are commonly used, but some variations might use chorizo, salami, or a combination of sausages. Some of these hot dogs might be served with different toppings like jalapeño peppers, pico de gallo, chimichurri, and queso fresco. And you might occasionally find it served on a flour tortilla instead of a hot dog bun.

If you find yourself in Guatemala, try the shucos from a street vendor or at eateries like Shucos Ejecutivos El Chino or Shucos Campo Marte. There's also Puchica Guatemalan Bar & Grill, a popular Guatemalan eatery in Sherman Oaks, California, if you find yourself with a craving for an indulgent hot dog in Los Angeles.

To make these hot dogs at home, it's best to grill the sausages so you get that smoky flavor and caramelized meat. But if you don't have a grill (or a grill pan), you can still cut them in half and pan-fry the hot dogs in a skillet so the inside is caramelized. For the toppings, check out our original recipe for crave-worthy guacamole and use your go-to recipe for a zesty slaw with thinly sliced cabbage and onion.