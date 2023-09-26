Guatemalan Mollete Is The Sweet Stuffed Bread For Día De Los Muertos Celebrations

Halloween traditions in the United States tend toward the macabre. The holiday that launched the iconic "Halloween" movie franchise (are we sure Micheal Myers is finally dead and gone) plays into our collective fascination with all things scary. But that's not the case everywhere. In some parts of the world, annual observances that coincide with Halloween are a celebration of life, a time to happily share memories of loved ones who have died. Such is the case in Guatemala, where Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) brings colorful kite festivals meant to symbolize a living connection with the dead, family gatherings at loved ones' gravesites, and food, glorious food.

Case in point, Guatemala's traditional mollete (pronounced moh-yeh-teh). Not to be confused with torrijas – it is an equally popular but unstuffed cousin — a mollete is a custard-stuffed sweet roll that's coated in an egg-flour bath and fried until it's golden crispy. The finishing touch? The fried molletes are dipped in a blend of sugar syrup and spices. (An adults-only twist adds a few drops of rum). For comparison, some fans describe mollete as being similar to stuffed French toast. As tempting as a mollete is in all its custardy goodness, it's not strictly reserved for the living.