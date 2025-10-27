These Are The Comfort Foods West Coasters Swear By

As a Pacific Northwesterner, I'm a big fan of marionberry pie (really, marionberry anything). Native to Oregon, these tart and sweet fruits are the quintessential West Coast berry. Marionberry pie is a summertime staple in the region, making it among the most beloved comfort foods for Left Coasters. I grew up feasting on this treat every year when the berries were ripe, whether that be at home, local bakeries, or at the annual pie-eating contest on the island I grew up on. The sour yet sweet berry is perfect when nestled between buttery pie crust and topped with your choice of whipped cream or ice cream. It's balanced, light, and so bright.

Although marionberries are native to Oregon, this pie is an iconic Washington state food, so I suggest ordering it from a bakery in my neck of the woods, like Whidbey Pies. Open since the 1980s, Whidbey Pies has been doing this for decades now, so it's no wonder that it's home to the best marionberry pie in the world. I love it with my mom's homemade whipped cream and extra berries fresh from the farm, but you do you. But if you are in Oregon, try heading to a U-pick berry farm and making your own version. The state is home to the marionberry, after all, so if you're going to source the berries yourself, you can't beat its homeland.