14 Best Places To Get Teriyaki In Seattle

When it comes to culinary innovation, Seattle leads the way in a number of ways. It's no secret that it was Seattle that became a hot spot of coffee innovation, and more recently, this PNW city became the US-based home of Asian craft beers. It's also the birthplace of what's perhaps most accurately called Seattle-style teriyaki. Before we get into our list of the best places to sample this incredible dish, let's explain.

Initially, "teriyaki" referred to a centuries-old Japanese dish traditionally made with grilled fish and a soy-based sauce. When the dish was carried to the U.S. in the mid-20th century, it was changed, adapted, and overhauled — and then, Seattle made teriyaki famous in the U.S. largely thanks to Toshihiro Kasahara's restaurants. Teriyaki became firmly established as a part of Seattle's food scene, and it still is.

That said, it makes sense that there are a ton of teriyaki places in Seattle, but if you're heading there for a weekend, where should you go? We wanted to put together a list of the best places, and in order to do so, we first headed to Reddit. That's where we learned that there are a ton of opinions on the best places, but some were mentioned a lot. For the places we deemed the best, we looked for the restaurants with a ton of local fans, lots of recommendations, and customers that attested to the consistency of the teriyaki and the deliciousness of the sides. Here's who made the cut.