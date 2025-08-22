14 Best Places To Get Teriyaki In Seattle
When it comes to culinary innovation, Seattle leads the way in a number of ways. It's no secret that it was Seattle that became a hot spot of coffee innovation, and more recently, this PNW city became the US-based home of Asian craft beers. It's also the birthplace of what's perhaps most accurately called Seattle-style teriyaki. Before we get into our list of the best places to sample this incredible dish, let's explain.
Initially, "teriyaki" referred to a centuries-old Japanese dish traditionally made with grilled fish and a soy-based sauce. When the dish was carried to the U.S. in the mid-20th century, it was changed, adapted, and overhauled — and then, Seattle made teriyaki famous in the U.S. largely thanks to Toshihiro Kasahara's restaurants. Teriyaki became firmly established as a part of Seattle's food scene, and it still is.
That said, it makes sense that there are a ton of teriyaki places in Seattle, but if you're heading there for a weekend, where should you go? We wanted to put together a list of the best places, and in order to do so, we first headed to Reddit. That's where we learned that there are a ton of opinions on the best places, but some were mentioned a lot. For the places we deemed the best, we looked for the restaurants with a ton of local fans, lots of recommendations, and customers that attested to the consistency of the teriyaki and the deliciousness of the sides. Here's who made the cut.
Nikko Teriyaki
When a restaurant specializes in a dish that's as linked to the city as teriyaki is to Seattle, it can be tough to stand out from the crowd. Still, Nikko Teriyaki consistently gets recognized for serving up some of the best teriyaki in the entire state, so it's no wonder that when customers try it, they're customers for life. Even those who have moved away and returned say that this was the first place they went, and praise doesn't get much higher than that.
Chicken is, of course, a favorite, with the spicy chicken and the teriyaki and katsu menu options winning a ton of fans, too. Portions are large, the salad, dressing, and flavors of the marinade are perfect, and the char is on point. There's an old saying that all good things come to those who wait, but there's no need to wait here. This place is as efficient as it is tasty, with customers loving the fact that they can call in an order and have a delicious meal in front of them in about 15 minutes.
(206) 247-8798
4719 42nd Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98116
Grillbird
Everyone has their ride-or-die favorites when it comes to teriyaki restaurants in Seattle, and Grillbird gets a ton of recommendations coming from locals on Reddit. That said, it's a little less traditional than many other places, and although the chicken teriyaki here gets a lot of love — with some noting that it's perfect the way it comes out of the kitchen, no extra sauce required — plenty of customers also point out that there's also a cucumber salad that just takes the whole meal to the next level.
The sides here are lauded for being the perfect cold complement to the chicken, with the beet salad getting a ton of attention, too. Everything is dressed to perfection, you're definitely going to want to give the mac salad a try, and some customers even go out of their way to say that this is the chicken teriyaki that will leave even the pickiest of eaters going back again.
(206) 402-4388
6501 35th Ave SW, Seattle, WA 98126
Okinawa Teriyaki
Okinawa Teriyaki has much more than just chicken teriyaki on the menu, and if reviews are to be believed, the perfect dish might be a combination of the beloved teriyaki and gyozas. And to be clear, those gyozas aren't the sort of thing that you might be expecting, especially if you've only ever had the frozen kind. There's the perfect level of crispness being served up here, and just so you're warned, some customers say that it's ruined other gyozas for them.
The teriyaki itself is often described as something that's so good, it's almost otherworldly. It's the kind of teriyaki that has customers dancing in their seats as they eat, and it's not just the flavor but also the high-quality chicken that has fans raving. It's the default teriyaki place for many, and that's not surprising. Add in fast and friendly service, and customers say they're more than happy to pay a little extra for an outstanding meal. Pro tip: Plan on a later-than-usual lunch, and you'll miss the rush.
clover.com/online-ordering/okinawa-teriyaki-seattle
(206) 447-2648
1100 Western Ave, Seattle, WA 98101
Rainier Teriyaki
In 2023, Rainier Teriyaki was in the news for a tragic reason: Owner Hansoo Kim was shot and killed in an attempted robbery. His son, Juyoung Kim, told Fox 13, "Not only did I lose a father, but I feel like the community lost one of the best teriyaki makers in Seattle. It wasn't just me that took a loss. We all took a loss together. ... He should've never gone like that. All he did was work."
That same son has since reopened the business, with help from other family members and support from the community — support that he credited as being invaluable. The community has rallied around the beloved restaurant, and recent reviews suggest that it's still putting out the same high-quality, delicious teriyaki that it always has. The chicken might be a fan favorite, but the beef gets a lot of love as well. Some vacationers say that it's so good that they returned multiple times, and in addition to tender meat, flavorful meals, and the kind of experience that defines what teriyaki should be, customers love the fact that when they walk through the doors, they're welcomed like family.
(206) 420-2704
3330 Rainier Ave S, Seattle, WA 98144
Ichi Roll Wok & Teriyaki
If you're the type to have trouble deciding between beef and chicken teriyaki, this is the place for you. Ichi Roll Wok & Teriyaki has a combination platter that proves that the whole is greater than the sum of its parts, and according to fans, those parts are pretty amazing, too. Devoted fans say that you're not going to go wrong with the combo platter, with perfectly tender beef, deliciously juicy chicken, and a sauce that brings the kind of flavors you'll be reminiscing about until your next visit.
Teriyaki is, of course, known for being sweet, but those who have made Ichi Roll into their go-to teriyaki place appreciate that the sauce here is a little different. It's a little less sweet, a little more savory, and if it's spice you're after, the spicy chicken teriyaki gets lauded for having a flavorful heat to it, rather than being the kind of dish that's one-dimensionally hot. It's no wonder that for some, this is on their weekly meal rotation.
(206) 363-5100
306 N 125th St, Seattle, WA 98133
Toshi's Teriyaki Grill
Those who are familiar with the history of Seattle-style teriyaki knew that this name was going to be featured in our list somewhere. Toshihiro "Toshi" Kasahara changed the foodie landscape of Seattle forever when he opened a teriyaki shop in 1976, and half a century later, the city's love of teriyaki has only continued to spread. The father of Seattle teriyaki has opened and sold many shops, but anyone wanting to try the OG teriyaki can still head to the Seattle suburb of Mill Creek.
Sure, there are a lot of other shops that have popped up, but this one remains a favorite of locals who swear that no one does teriyaki quite the same way. The dishes here might look a little more straightforward — you can expect meat, rice, and a cup of sauce — but when you're talking about perfection, you don't need anything more than the basics. Die-hard fans say that the chicken has the perfect texture, the sauce is flavorful without being too salty or too sweet, and the fact that it's such a friendly, welcoming place is just a bonus.
(425) 225-6420
16212 Bothell Everett Hwy, Ste G, Mill Creek, WA 98012
Yasuko's Teriyaki
One of the things that elevates any really good restaurant into the realm of being the best of the best is when it's been around for decades, and has retained loyal customers for all of those years. You'll hear that said about Yasuko's, with Reddit users and Yelp users alike saying that this has been their go-to spot for teriyaki since the 1980s. New customers are still finding this place, too, and when they do, they're inevitably annoyed that it took them so long.
In addition to the rave reviews for chicken (and half chicken), customers say that this is the place to go for perfectly tender, perfectly cooked, and perfectly prepared pork teriyaki. The pork might be slow-cooked for hours, but there's also high praise for the speed of service, and you can expect to be in and out with food in minutes. Others note that you shouldn't sleep on the cabbage slaw, saying that if the standard lettuce is getting boring, this is a definite upgrade.
(206) 283-0116
3200 15th Ave W, Seattle, WA 98119
Fremont Bowl
Many of Seattle's stellar teriyaki restaurants focus just on teriyaki, but there's a lot more than that on the menu at Fremont Bowl. Like the name suggests, you can opt for dishes like salmon poke or unagi donburi, and that makes this place ideal for a party of people who are all looking for something a little different. Since we're talking teriyaki, we'll also say that the tofu teriyaki donburi and the chicken teriyaki donburi have some serious fans. The teriyaki is lauded for having a flavorful combination of ginger and chili oil, and as it's also tender, flavorful, and perfectly cut, it checks all of the boxes.
Fans say that if you're looking for a place for some serious comfort food vibes, this is it. If you're dining in, you might find it a little crowded, but for generous portions of fresh food that warms you from the inside, you're not going to go wrong here.
Multiple locations
Minami Teriyaki
Minami Teriyaki is the kind of place that locals take visitors when they come to town, and it's also the kind of place that inspires some serious loyalty in customers who say they don't feel like customers when they walk in the doors, but family. The chicken and beef teriyaki gets lauded as being simply outstanding, and the beef short rib teriyaki gets some attention, too — although some customers note that you might want to call ahead if you're looking forward to this one.
There's also an impressive variety of teriyaki options on the menu here, including prawn teriyaki, a salmon version, and onion and garlic chicken teriyaki in addition to the standard and spicy versions. Portion sizes are large, and while it might be the teriyaki that gets people in the doors, plenty say that you should definitely not skip the egg drop soup. Is it the perfect side for teriyaki that gets praised for being among the best in the Seattle metro area? Dedicated customers say that it is.
(425) 487-2661
17307 140th Ave NE, Woodinville, WA 98072
Happy at the Bay Teriyaki
Renton's Happy at the Bay Teriyaki might not get a lot of the mentions on Reddit that many of the teriyaki restaurants in Seattle proper get, but it also has scores of happy customers reporting they're partial to the chicken teriyaki here. It's overwhelmingly highly rated, and one of the things that we like is that not only can you choose to make it spicy, but you can add an extra portion of chicken or a serving of short rib, pork, beef, or shrimp. Can't make up your mind? You don't have to.
And if you really, really can't make up your mind? Customers also appreciate the fact that there's a combo plate that includes an egg roll and gyozas, too. Reviews generally say that this place is serving up everything you could possibly want: hot food delivered fast, generous portions, and delicious sauce that makes for promises to order again and again.
(425) 277-3200
203 S 2nd St, Renton, WA 98057
Bento World Sushi & Teriyaki
You know that a place is good when it becomes a family favorite or one person's lunchtime go-to. When an entire office can agree that this is the place they're going to order from at least once a week, that's pretty much an unprecedented review. Both the spicy and the regular chicken teriyaki here are favorites, and when the serving sizes are of the sort that make you feel as if you truly got your money's worth, that's just the icing on the cake, so to speak.
Customers also love the fact that veggies don't get overlooked, and if you're the type that can't get teriyaki without guaranteeing some incredible gyozas to go along with it, this place has you covered. There's also a combo bento box that's popular, which adds California rolls and shrimp tempura to the teriyaki. You might need to add extra ingredients and extra flavor to your homemade chicken teriyaki, but not here!
(206) 441-4474
306 Lenora St, Seattle, WA 98121
Bucks Teriyaki
Bucks Teriyaki is another popular teriyaki spot that has little to no social media presence. And while that may seem strange, the thousands of happy reviews from customers who have discovered this place in person or on sites like DoorDash kind of explain that with this fan base, who needs to muck about with social media? Reviews suggest that this is the kind of place that the locals have been going to for a long time, and we kind of get not wanting to share the love. But there's no such thing as having too many teriyaki places, is there?
The regular and spicy chicken dishes are a clear favorite, and given that this is such a local hotspot, it makes sense that a lot of reviews call Bucks out for its consistency. Portions are hearty, and that's the case for those ordering a combo meal, too. The fried rice is also a regular win, and the gyozas don't disappoint.
clover.com/online-ordering/bucks-teriyaki-kent
(253) 850-4040
10611 SE 240th St, Kent, WA 98031
Nori Presto
Delicious chicken teriyaki? Check. A pleasantly spicy chicken teriyaki? Check. Gyozas? Check. These might be the staple dishes at Nori Presto, but there's also a popular chicken yakisoba if someone in your party is feeling something other than teriyaki, and the bento boxes get high praise, too — along with the combo platters that give you the best of the teriyaki and gyoza world.
This is the kind of place that has made a lot of lifelong customers, and it's worth noting that plenty of customers say that it doesn't matter what you get, you'll be happy with tasty food and generous portion sizes. If you prefer a dish to be lighter on the sauce, this might just be your place, and if you'd like to add a California roll (or a few) on the side, you won't be disappointed.
(206) 367-3440
12354 15th Ave NE, Ste B, Seattle, WA 98125
Teriyaki Bowl
We've been doing a lot of talking about chicken, beef, and pork teriyaki, but we do have to add that when Tasting Table compiled a list of the best U.S. cities for vegan foodies, Seattle was on there. That's where Teriyaki Bowl really shines, and there are a number of reviews confirming that while the standard options are downright delicious, this place is also serving up an outstanding tofu teriyaki.
Cooking tofu correctly can be tough, and mistakes are easy to make. Here, though, the tofu has the perfect texture inside and out, and while it's perhaps not surprising that there aren't as many reviews for the tofu teriyaki as for the other types, maybe there should be. Maybe this is the place you've been looking for to win you over to appreciating tofu. Even if that's not the case, know that the chicken gets a lot of love, customers are thrilled with the generous portions, and are often happy to wait and chat with friendly staff as their orders are made fresh.
(425) 673-2605
22003 66th Ave W, Ste B, Mountlake Terrace, WA 98043
Methodology
Putting together a best-of-the-best list of Seattle teriyaki was tough, mostly because the city has turned this food into an art form and every local seems to have their favorite few places. So, what did we do?
We started by picking the brains of some local friends and family members, and then, we headed to Reddit to see what other places were mentioned a lot when visitors and newcomers were looking for recommendations. Then, we started compiling our list, and there are a few things that earned these places a spot. We looked for places that had been around for decades and that had loyal customers ordering weekly or monthly. We also gave special consideration to places that had varieties of teriyaki that went beyond the popular chicken, gyozas that are made fresh instead of prepared from frozen, and sides that added something to the dish itself, whether that's perfectly prepared rice or wonderfully dressed salads.