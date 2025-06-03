Seattle Is The Home Of Unapologetically Asian Craft Beers
Did you know that as of 2024, there are nearly 10,000 breweries across the U.S., but less than 200 of them, or 2%, are Asian-owned? While California is the beer-loving state that has the most breweries in America, I reside in Seattle, and I'm quite proud of the fact that my city is home to at least three Asian-owned breweries: Lucky Envelope Brewing, Ladd and Lass, and Reuben's Brew. Together, these breweries are quietly but powerfully reshaping the trendy craft beer landscape.
Two Chinese Americans, Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan, own Lucky Envelope Brewing, an award-winning brewery known for its culturally inspired craft beers with unapologetically Asian flavors such as ube, gochujang, yuzu, calamansi, and oolong. These distinct ingredients set their craft beers apart. Currently on tap at Lucky Envelope Brewing is an alluring Hazy IPA infused with lychee rose black tea.
On May 3, 2025, Kwan and Chan celebrated their brewery's 10th anniversary, but their journey hasn't been without its challenges. Kwan tells Tasting Table, "The biggest challenges we're facing right now are the uncertainties on how the tariff wars will impact our supply chain ..." Additionally, they've had to contend with local issues like proposed higher beer taxes. Despite these obstacles, Kwan and Chan remain committed to amplifying the voices of the Asian community. Their decade-long commitment to blending cultural heritage with unique craft beer has not only enriched Seattle's brewing scene, but also paved the way for greater diversity and representation in the industry.
Boba, taro, and White Rabbit candies are star flavors in Asian-inspired beers
To the east of Lucky Envelope Brewing is another Asian-owned and award-winning brewery and taproom in the University District of Seattle: Ladd and Lass Brewing. Since 2021, Jessica Quan, also known as "The Lass," runs the business with her husband. While Ladd and Lass does not currently feature Asian-inspired beers, Quan raves about some the brewery has created in the past. "... One of our most memorable Asian-inspired brews has been Boba Buddies, a milk tea-inspired hard seltzer," she says.
Celebrating her Asian heritage is a point of pride for Quan. "We've had the pleasure of brewing some really fun Asian-inspired beers with our friends over at Lucky Envelope, including a White Rabbit Milk Stout (brewed with actual White Rabbit candies) for the Year of the Rabbit, and a taro lager for last year's Mid-Autumn Festival," she says.
For Quan, running her small business is a dream come true. However, it requires her to constantly juggle different roles and "put out unexpected fires." She adds, "... contending with rising costs and an unpredictable political climate has certainly made things a bit more 'exciting,' to say the least. But in spite of the many factors working against running a small business, the incredible community ... reminds us why craft breweries are so vital to creating (and maintaining) a vibrant community and why we, as the owners, are so lucky to be able to pursue this dream of ours."
Asian American brewers infuse culture and community into every pour
To the west of Ladd and Lass is Reuben's Brews' Ballard Taproom, which also opened its doors 10 years ago in 2015. At the helm is co-founder Grace Kim Robbings, a third-culture kid of Korean American descent. Paying homage to Robbings' East Asian heritage, Reuben's Brews had released Bap Rice Lager. "Bap is one of the many Korean words for rice, and we use flaked rice in this beer to create a dry, delicate lager like we have enjoyed with family in Korea," Robbings says.
Recognizing the challenges that Asian Americans face in the beer industry, Robbings has given back to underserved communities. In 2019, Reuben's Brews launched the Reuben's Brews Foundation, which supports a mentoring program that tries to "break down barriers that exist for underrepresented folks in the brewing industry." Similarly, Quan often hosts University of Washington student groups and partners up with the local Asian American, Native Hawaiian, and Pacific Islander community to host pop-ups to fundraise and give back. Likewise, Kwan and Chan have supported Asian fundraisers throughout the past decade, donating portions of proceeds and their beer to nonprofit organizations, such as the AAJA in Seattle. So whether it's the floral lift of lychee rose tea or the subtle sweetness of rice, each of these unique brews tells a story of heritage, innovation, and pride. "Representation matters ... people want to see themselves reflected in the world. The same is true in brewing," Robbings says.