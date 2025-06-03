Seattle Is The Home Of Unapologetically Asian Craft Beers

Did you know that as of 2024, there are nearly 10,000 breweries across the U.S., but less than 200 of them, or 2%, are Asian-owned? While California is the beer-loving state that has the most breweries in America, I reside in Seattle, and I'm quite proud of the fact that my city is home to at least three Asian-owned breweries: Lucky Envelope Brewing, Ladd and Lass, and Reuben's Brew. Together, these breweries are quietly but powerfully reshaping the trendy craft beer landscape.

Two Chinese Americans, Raymond Kwan and Barry Chan, own Lucky Envelope Brewing, an award-winning brewery known for its culturally inspired craft beers with unapologetically Asian flavors such as ube, gochujang, yuzu, calamansi, and oolong. These distinct ingredients set their craft beers apart. Currently on tap at Lucky Envelope Brewing is an alluring Hazy IPA infused with lychee rose black tea.

On May 3, 2025, Kwan and Chan celebrated their brewery's 10th anniversary, but their journey hasn't been without its challenges. Kwan tells Tasting Table, "The biggest challenges we're facing right now are the uncertainties on how the tariff wars will impact our supply chain ..." Additionally, they've had to contend with local issues like proposed higher beer taxes. Despite these obstacles, Kwan and Chan remain committed to amplifying the voices of the Asian community. Their decade-long commitment to blending cultural heritage with unique craft beer has not only enriched Seattle's brewing scene, but also paved the way for greater diversity and representation in the industry.