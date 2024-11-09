Which Beer-Loving State Has The Most Breweries In America?

People have been brewing beers for millennia, and not once in all that time has it ever gone out of fashion. While enthusiasts have long celebrated European brewers for their traditional craft, many Americans have developed an appetite for brews made right here in the US of A. And the good news is that no matter where you are, you're typically a short online search and a couple of miles drive away from your local brewery. Yet there's one state among 50 that stands as the title-holder to having the most breweries in the country: California.

As of 2023, there were 987 breweries in the entire state, according to World Population Review. To put that in perspective, that's over 400 more than the runner-up of New York's tally of 539 breweries! Unsurprisingly, with so many distillers working around the clock, the Golden State also tops the charts in terms of production, too, which comes up to about 3.2 million barrels a year.

This brewing success story makes perfect sense when you consider California's advantages. With 39 million residents, there's certainly no shortage of enthusiasts looking for a nice beer-tasting experience. The state also offers some of the country's most brewery-friendly laws, particularly regarding self-distribution. People can drive up to their favorite breweries and buy directly from the source, skipping the middleman. So the next time trivia night rolls around and something about "the brewery capital of America" comes up? You know the answer.

