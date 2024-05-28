The Key Tip To Ensure The Most Enjoyable Beer Tasting Experience

One of the best parts about the American craft beer boom of the 21st century has been seeing beer tastings start to get taken seriously in a way historically reserved only for wine tastings. Once dismissively relegated to a massive, all-inclusive category called "beer," now even average consumers understand that there can be a world of difference between a pilsner, an ale, and a bock.

And just like a California merlot can be a very different experience from a French one, variations in ingredients and brewing techniques mean that two beers of the same style can have very different flavor notes depending on the producer. Beers can be hoppy, malty, fruity, bitter, nutty, chocolatey, and so much more. This newfound widespread acknowledgement means that beer tasting has taken off as an activity, both in breweries themselves and in the form of flights. But if you want to give beer the same respect people give wine, there are some beer tasting best practices to follow — and a big one is tasting your samples in the right order.

If you order a beer flight, you'll probably notice that they come arranged from lightest to darkest most of the time. Well, that doesn't just look nice, it's the actual order you should follow in tasting them. While both light and dark beers can cover a wide variety of flavors, dark beers do tend to be more intense. And if you taste them first, you risk overwhelming the lighter beers you sample afterwards.