The Absolute Best Ice Cream Sundae In Every State
The euphoria one feels when eating an ice cream sundae is unparalleled. It's why so many of us are nostalgic for the hot fudge sundaes we ate as children at the local diner, as well as why we can't wait to get our hands on the crazy sundaes offered each year at the state fair. Indeed, the various textures and temperatures offered in an ice cream sundae make each bite a delight for the senses. To celebrate this iconic dish, we've done our research to find out what many would consider the best ice cream sundae in each state.
Not all ice cream sundaes have a cherry on top. The ones that do are, of course, delicious, but shops are constantly releasing creative combinations of ice cream, nuts, sauces, fruits, and baked goods that surprise us with their melodious flavors. This list therefore includes classics, such as the banana split, as well as sundae permutations you may never have imagined in your wildest dreams, including one with halva floss and one with cornbread. We chose these sundaes based on awards given to the shops, as well as online reviews. Some sundaes may vary by season or location. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.
Alabama: The Little Spoon at Big Spoon Creamery
Big Spoon Creamery has some of the best ice cream in Alabama. Unique flavors like goat cheese fig and sourdough grace the menu, but perhaps the best way to judge an ice cream shop is by the quality of its vanilla ice cream. That's why you should order The Little Spoon sundae, which features a dark chocolate rum brownie, vanilla bean ice cream, malted fudge, candied hazelnuts, salted caramel, caramel glass, coffee whipped cream, and an amarena cherry. The Big Spoon offers double of everything.
(205) 703-4712
Multiple locations in Alabama
Alaska: Frozen nachos at Wild Scoops
Wild Scoops' frozen nachos are both perfect for sharing and for those who can never decide what flavor to get (it's tough when you have options like rhubarb crumble and caribou confetti ice cream). In this sundae, waffle cone chips rim three kids-sized scoops of varying flavors. Each bowl is topped with whipped cream, and you can add toppings like sprinkles, hot fudge, and birch chipotle nuts.
Multiple locations in Anchorage, AK
Arizona: Campfire s'more sundae at Sweet Republic
One of the most popular orders at Sweet Republic, a shop that has repeatedly been voted for having the best ice cream in Phoenix, is the campfire s'more sundae. It starts with an optional waffle bowl and two scoops of chocolate ice cream, then features a roasted marshmallow, hot fudge, and whipped cream. The varying layers of sweetness in this dish — from the caramelized sugars of the roasted marshmallow to the richness of the hot fudge — make it heavenly.
Multiple locations in Arizona
Arkansas: Cornbread sundae at Loblolly Creamery
Since winning top ranks at the Arkansas Cornbread Festival in 2011 with its caramel polenta cornbread sundae, Loblolly Creamery has sold various types of cornbread sundaes on special occasions. Odds are high that you'll find one each year when the Arkansas Cornbread Festival rolls around. It might come in different garbs, like the cranberry apple cornbread sundae offered in 2016, or the honey butter cornbread sundae offered in 2023, but one thing's for sure: Having been ranked as one of the top 10 ice cream shops by readers of USA Today in June 2025, you can't go wrong with a sundae at Loblolly Creamery.
(501) 503-5164
Multiple locations in Arkansas
California: Halo halo at Mitchell's Ice Cream
It's not every day that you get to savor halo halo, a Filipino dessert that Anthony Bourdain loved, in the United States. Unless, of course, you live near Mitchell's Ice Cream, an award-winning shop. The ingredient list of its fan-favorite halo halo sundae is extensive: This treat includes buko (young coconut), sweet beans and mongo beans, langka (jackfruit), ube (purple yam), pineapple, kaong (palm fruit), evaporated milk, shaved ice, and ube ice cream. This sundae is offered seasonally, between spring and autumn.
(415) 648-2300
688 San Jose Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: Cookies & C.R.E.A.M. sundae at Right Cream
Right Cream is an award-winning ice cream shop in Denver that offers spectacular sundaes. As one of the original and top-selling menu items, the shop's Cookies & C.R.E.A.M. sundae proves that you can never have too many Oreos. Get ready for Oreo ice cream adorned with Oreo toffee, sprinkles, and swirls of salted caramel. Make it a full meal by ordering a burger or, on weekends, a breakfast sandwich.
2423 S Downing St, Denver, CO 80210
Connecticut: Apple cider donut sundae at Rich Farm Ice Cream
It isn't fall in New England until you've had an apple cider donut. So, why not dig into an apple cider donut sundae at Rich Farm Ice Cream, which has been named one of the best ice cream shops in the country? Atop a freshly baked donut, you can ask for your favorite ice cream and sundae topping. Then, in true sundae style, whipped cream and a bright red cherry are added to the towering dessert. Pleasant views of the countryside all around are a bonus.
Multiple locations in Connecticut and California
Delaware: Cow pie sundae at Woodside Farm Creamery
A cow pie is another name for cow dung, and — not to spoil your appetite — brownie sundaes have occasionally been nicknamed cow pie sundaes. This is the case at Woodside Farm Creamery, a rural ice cream shop that won a Best of Delaware Award in June 2025 for its phenomenal scoops. The cow pie sundae includes a brownie from Drip Café that is topped with ice cream, hot fudge, whipped cream, a cherry, and optional nuts. We particularly recommend getting the strawberry ice cream — it topped the field at the National Strawberry Ice Cream Contest in 2019.
(302) 239-9847
1310 Little Baltimore Rd, Hockessin, DE 19707
Florida: Sandcastle sundae at Sloan's Ice Cream
Calling all beach babes and beach bums! The sandcastle sundae at Florida-based Sloan's Ice Cream (which has since expanded to other states) is a memorable dessert, if for no other reason than it is served in a plastic bucket with a shovel attached. On top of a chocolate chip cookie rests five scoops of ice cream, hot fudge, caramel, wet walnuts, whipped cream, cherries, and two dry toppings of your choice. The ice cream is good — and has previously been ranked as the best in West Palm Beach — but it's the novelty of this dessert and the eclectic interior design of the shop that are most outstanding.
Multiple locations
Georgia: Rapture sundae at Lulu's Chocolate Bar
Whether "the Rapture" stirs up fear or excitement within you, it would be tough to turn down the Rapture sundae at Lulu's Chocolate Bar. This dessert is composed of an edible chocolate bowl, three scoops of ice cream, seasonal fruit, sprinkles, cookie straws, sauces, and three shots of liqueur on the side. If you would rather not have the Chambord, Irish cream, and Meletti Cioccolato, though, you can opt for the Virgin Rapture instead.
(912) 480-4564
42 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Savannah, GA 31401
Hawaii: Hot kūlolo sundae at Niu Soft Serve
Kūlolo, a pudding resembling fudge, is a Hawaiian specialty that brings together two beloved tropical ingredients: coconut and taro. At Niu Soft Serve, this delicacy is celebrated in a hot kūlolo sundae, which features roasted macadamia nuts in addition to hot kūlolo sauce. All ice cream at Niu Soft Serve is dairy-free, and many folks opt for ube and/or coconut as the base for this sundae.
(808) 436-3739
2320 S King St, Honolulu, HI 96826
Idaho: Ice cream potato at Westside Drive-In
You can't say you've been to Idaho until you've had one of the state's famous potatoes. And we are of the opinion that no trip to Boise is complete without a stop at Westside Drive-In for the diner's famous ice cream potato. For this sundae, vanilla ice cream is dusted with cocoa powder before being topped with whipped cream, Oreo cookie crumble, chocolate sauce, and peanuts.
Multiple locations in Boise, ID
Illinois: The turtle sundae at Margie's Candies
Typically, turtle sundaes consist of a few simple ingredients, like vanilla ice cream, pecans, hot fudge, and caramel. Margie's Candies goes above and beyond with its turtle sundae, though. For starters, it includes a vanilla cookie wafer and hot fudge on the side so that you can decide how much chocolate you want on your dessert. In addition to the fudge, caramel sauce is drizzled on top alongside whipped cream, pecans, and a cherry. Margie's Candies even offers variations of the turtle sundae, such as The World's Largest Terrapin, a 15-scoop sundae that you'll need help finishing.
Multiple locations in Chicago, IL
Indiana: Reese's Mountain at Sundaes Homemade
For almost three decades, Sundaes Homemade has been serving up ice cream flavors like Key lime pie and Graham Central Station. As you might have inferred from its name, however, a stop in this shop truly calls for a signature sundae. We recommend the Reese's Mountain sundae, which has become one of the shop's most popular items since it debuted in 2014. After all, how could you go wrong with ice cream, peanut butter sauce, chopped Reese's peanut butter cups, whipped cream, and a cherry on top?
(317) 570-0533
9922 E 79th St, Indianapolis, IN 46256
Iowa: Strawberry shortcake sundae at Snookies Malt Shop
With picnic tables and umbrellas out front, Snookies Malt Shop is a fantastic hangout spot for families and friends with a hankering for something sweet. Open from April until September each year, this shop has something for everyone, including, of course, malts.
But if you get a chance to try the strawberry shortcake sundae, you won't be disappointed. The ingredients are simple — vanilla ice cream, shortcake, whipped cream, and strawberries — but together, they are delightfully nostalgic. As a bonus, you can even get a free pup cup if Fido is in tow.
(515) 255-0638
1810 Beaver Ave, Des Moines, IA 50310
Kansas: Shaved ice cream sundae at I Am Frozen Dessert Cafe
In an age where affirmations are needed more than ever, I Am Frozen Dessert Cafe delivers on both an emotional and physical level. In addition to boba and honey toast, this shop specializes in shaved ice cream. As if that weren't unique enough, each sundae goes by an uplifting name. For example, I Am Joyful is Cinnamon Toast Crunch-themed, while I Am Magnificent joins the flavors of berries and cheesecake. It's no wonder why this shop was listed among the best ice cream parlors in the United States by People in 2021.
(913) 766-1057
14357 Metcalf Ave, Overland Park, KS 66223
Kentucky: Bourbon ball sundae at Crank & Boom Craft Ice Cream
If you like to end your meals with a touch of alcohol but you also like to end them with dessert, the bourbon ball sundae at Crank & Boom has your name on it. Crunchy and smooth textures mingle beautifully in this sundae, where bourbon and honey ice cream are joined by chocolate sauce and candied pecans. The shop notes that this sundae goes wonderfully in a house-made waffle bowl.
Multiple locations in Lexington, KY
Louisiana: Tchoupitoulas sundae at The Creole Creamery
Pronouncing the name of the Tchoupitoulas sundae is only half as challenging as finishing it. It consists of eight scoops of ice cream, plus eight toppings, sprinkles, wafers, whipped cream, and cherries. Here's the catch: You have to finish it all on your own if you want to earn a spot in the shop's Hall of Fame.
Luckily, the Creole Creamery has been recognized multiple times for having some of the best ice cream in Louisiana, so you'll at least enjoy the first few scoops immensely (we recommend the white chocolate truffled popcorn flavor when available). Head to the Uptown location if you want to give it a go.
Multiple locations in Louisiana and Mississippi
Maine: Banana split at John's Ice Cream Factory
John's Ice Cream Factory is a favorite among residents and tourists of Midcoast Maine because the ice cream produced there is exceptionally dense and creamy. Made in small batches, this ice cream is spectacular when turned into a banana split. You can opt for either a small or large split with your choice of two or three toppings, as well as whipped cream, peanuts, and cherries.
(207) 589-3700
510 Belfast Augusta Rd, Liberty, ME 04949
Maryland: Peanut butter supreme at Dumser's Dairyland
For those who can often be found in the pantry eating peanut butter by the spoonful, the Peanut Butter Supreme sundae at Dumser's Dairyland is not to be missed. It features peanut butter fudge ice cream, hot fudge, peanut butter topping, Reese's Pieces, whipped cream, and, of course, a cherry. This award-winning shop can trace its roots all the way back to 1939, so you know it's a good one!
Multiple locations in Ocean City, MD
Massachusetts: Seasonal sundaes at Rota Spring Farm Ice Cream
From reversed chocolate chip to pistachio, there are plenty of ice cream flavors at Rota Spring Farm to add to your sundae. In addition to hot fudge brownie sundaes and banana splits, the ice cream stand serves seasonal sundaes that we particularly recommend trying. Depending on the time of year, you might order a blueberry crisp sundae, a strawberry rhubarb crisp sundae, or an apple crisp sundae.
(978) 365-9710
117 Chace Hill Road, Sterling, MA 01564
Michigan: Chocolate-covered strawberry sundae at Furniture City Creamery
If chocolate-covered strawberries are your love language, just wait until you try them in sundae form at Furniture City Creamery. This beloved shop in Grand Rapids produces small-batch ice cream that's big in flavor. You can even customize this sundae to be plant-based; just order it with the vegan vanilla ice cream.
(616) 920-0752
958 Cherry St, Grand Rapids, MI 49506
Minnesota: All of Them sundae at Milkjam Creamery
Why ask for samples when you could get a scoop of every single favor available that day? The All of Them sundae at Minneapolis' Milkjam Creamery typically includes 16 flavors, along with crushed ice cream cones and toppings like marshmallows and nuts. But no pressure to eat this sundae alone: It's perfect for sharing with friends and family members.
(612) 424-4668
2743 Lyndale Avenue S, Minneapolis, MN 55408
Mississippi: Banana split at Spencer's Dairy Kream
When you step foot into Spencer's Dairy Kream and see its vintage Coca-Cola decorations, tempting claw machine, and bright red booths, you'll naturally feel inclined to order a classic ice cream sundae. We recommend the banana split to refresh you after a day in Mississippi's heat and humidity.
(662) 226-9884
279 Sunset Dr, Grenada, MS 38901
Missouri: Signature sundae at Clementine's Ice Cream
Clementine's Ice Cream was founded in the Greater St. Louis Area and has since received national recognition for its unique and creative flavors. The signature sundae includes two scoops of your choice, along with honey whipped cream, hot fudge, and two Amarena cherries on top. Try Gooey Butter Cake, the shop's top-selling flavor.
Multiple locations nationwide.
Montana: Waffle ice cream sandwich at Clydesdale Creamery
Clydesdale Creamery is known for its extravagant milkshakes, but the sundaes also offer plenty of incentive to visit. The waffle ice cream sandwich, for instance, can be made with your favorite available flavor, plus vanilla frosting, whipped cream, rainbow sprinkles, and a drizzle of caramel sauce.
(406) 270-4460
16 Baker Ave Suite #101, Whitefish, MT 59937
Nebraska: Banana split at Graley's Creamery
Graley's Creamery is a Victorian-themed ice cream parlor that uses old-fashioned techniques to produce flavors like Butter Brickle and Orange Dream. But for a classic recipe to match the mood, grab a banana split. To make things more interesting, it's served with marshmallow and pineapple on top, as well as chocolate.
(402) 502-9897
147 N Washington Street, Papillion, NE 68046
Nevada: Belgian waffle sundae at Lucy's Waffles & Ice Cream
It only makes sense to order both waffles and ice cream at Lucy's Waffles & Ice Cream in Las Vegas. You can order an item off the menu or build your own sundae. With toppings like cookie dough and fruity pebbles, there are hundreds of possibilities.
facebook.com/lucyswafflesandicecream
(725) 502-3995
6070 S Rainbow Blvd #6, Las Vegas, NV 89118
New Hampshire: Apple pie sundae at Sundae Drive
If you start to feel melancholic when a chill enters the air and ice cream season starts coming to a close, just remember that apple pie sundaes can usually only be found in the autumn. Sundae Drive's version features peanuts, whipped cream, and a cherry in addition to warm apple pie filling.
(603) 721-5209
346 Route 13, Brookline, NH 03033
New Jersey: Duster Sundae at Holsten's
Holsten's is a classic place to enjoy an old-fashioned ice cream sundae, perhaps alongside a burger or club sandwich. The Duster Sundae is a customer favorite that features two scoops of ice cream, a generous amount of chocolate syrup, and malt powder.
(973) 338-7091
1063 Broad Street, Bloomfield, NJ 07003
New Mexico: Banana pudding sundae at Pink Pony Soft Serve
Pink Pony Soft Serve offers rotating specials in addition to classic menu items, and the banana pudding sundae is one that customers love. It features vanilla soft serve, vanilla pudding, vanilla wafers, banana, and whipped cream. Just one bite, and you'll be singing a certain Chappell Roan song in your head all day long.
(772) 633-7775
2536 Alvarado Drive NE, Albuquerque, NM 87110
New York: The Mic Drop at Shukette
Have you ever eaten at a restaurant just so you could try an item from its dessert menu? From appetizers to main courses, Shukette offers top notch cuisine. But The Mic Drop, which features tahini soft serve and halva floss, will certainly turn heads on Instagram and in real life.
(212) 242-1803
230 9th Ave, New York, NY 10001
North Carolina: Harry Potter-themed sundae at Twin City Sweets
No matter whether you are a Slytherin or a Gryffindor, there's a sundae for you at Twin City Sweets. Though the shop's core menu items are spectacular, the rotating selection of themed sundaes are especially fun to try. For a few weeks each summer, concoctions like the Pie-trificus Totalus and the butterbeer sundae are up for grabs.
(703) 919-4890
2594 W Clemmonsville Road, Winston-Salem, NC 27103
North Dakota: Cookie dough and ice cream sundae at Scoop N Dough Candy Co.
Cookie dough and ice cream are two of the most iconic comfort foods in existence, and you can combine them in a sundae at this shop in Fargo, North Dakota. Choose from cookie dough varieties like funfetti and vegan chocolate chip, and then pair it with ice cream flavors like Mackinac Island fudge and butter pecan.
(701) 639-7152
4600 32nd Ave S, Suite 128, Fargo, ND 58104
Ohio: Tin roof sundae at Tom's Ice Cream Bowl
As part of the Ohio Ice Cream Trail, Tom's Ice Cream Bowl has been making customers' mouths water for over 70 years. The tin roof sundae is one of the shop's signature items, though this dessert technically originated in Nebraska. It pairs homemade vanilla ice cream with peanuts, marshmallow creme, and chocolate syrup for an irresistible sweet treat.
(740) 452-5267
532 McIntire Avenue, Zanesville, OH 43701
Oklahoma: Sundae parfait at Boom Town Creamery
Hoping to indulge in a sundae with a wide variety of textures and flavors? Boom Town Creamery's sundae parfaits are what you have been looking for. Each cup is filled to the brim with rich ice cream and scratch-made toppings. If you have a birthday coming up, try the birthday party sundae. Other sundae parfait combinations, like the Dubai parfait and the banana bread sundae parfait, are offered on a rotating basis.
Multiple locations in OK
Oregon: Seasonal sundaes at Sugarpine Drive-In
Sugarpine Drive-In is quite the happening spot each summer, with seasonal sundaes and chef collaborations that will keep you coming back time and again. Just take the Cherries Jubilee sundae: It was named one of the 26 best dishes of 2024 by the New York Times, and the dessert was so popular that it made a reappearance in 2025.
(503) 665-6558
1208 E Historic Columbia River Hwy, Troutdale, OR 97060
Pennsylvania: Banana split at Wood's Ice Cream
Many people believe that the banana split originated in Pennsylvania, so what better spot to devour one than at Wood's Ice Cream? The company's logo literally features a banana split, after all. If you would like to deviate from the classic combo, try the Fluff 'N' Nutter sundae instead.
Multiple locations in PA
Rhode Island: Hot fudge sundae at Gray's Ice Cream
For a noteworthy hot fudge sundae at a shop that follows time-honored recipes, look no further than Gray's Ice Cream. With over 100 years of experience, you can trust that this shop will give you a memorable dessert. If available, try it with a brownie and coffee ice cream — two customer favorites.
Multiple locations in RI
South Carolina: Chocolate lover sundae at Ice Cream Station
The Ice Cream Station is an award-winning shop that offers a fittingly named Chocolate Lover sundae. It features chocolate in three forms: Hot fudge, dipping chocolate, and dark chocolate chips. Get it with chocolate ice cream, and that makes four. Additionally, this sundae includes sprinkles, whip cream, and a cherry.
(864) 962-9200
125 S Main St, Simpsonville SC 29618
South Dakota: Coffee toffee sauce sundae at Leones' Creamery
Move over, chocolate syrup; coffee toffee sauce is the new kid on the block. At least, it is at Leones' Creamery in South Dakota. Have it spooned over ice cream flavors like maple walnut and New York cheesecake for a one-of-a-kind sundae. Plus, the waffle cones are house-made and gluten-free!
(605) 644-6461
722 ½ Main St, Spearfish, SD 57783
Tennessee: Brownie sundae at Mike's Ice Cream
Mike's Ice Cream is famed for its sundaes, and you can choose from classic toppings like hot fudge, butterscotch, nuts, and whipped cream when crafting your own dessert. You can't miss one of the shop's specialty treats, though — the warm brownie sundae. Have it with any ice cream flavor you'd like, such as black cherry or coffee fudge.
(615) 742-6453
129 2nd Ave N, Nashville, TN 37201
Texas: Death by chocolate stacker at Cow Tipping Creamery
Cow Tipping Creamery's "stackers" are like sundaes, only made with soft serve and featuring many layers of ice cream and toppings. The seasonal specials here are fantastic, but so is the core menu. Try the Death by Chocolate stacker, which features your choice of soft serve, plus cocoa cookie crumb, chocolate chips, triple fudge brownie chunks, and brown sugar hot fudge.
(214) 430-5227
3685 The Star Blvd, Suite 201, Frisco, TX 75034
Utah: Hot fudge sundae at Hatch Family Chocolates
For fans of hot fudge sundaes, a stop at Salt Lake City's Hatch Family Chocolates is in order. Naturally, because this is a chocolate shop, the hot fudge is fantastic. But the buzz-worthy shop also manufactures its own ice cream, so every bite of your sundae will be delicious.
(801) 532-4912
376 E 8th Avenue, Unit A, Salt Lake City, UT 84103
Vermont: Offbeat Creemee
It's not summer in Vermont without a creemee, and though this soft serve ice cream is especially celebrated for its maple flavor, other variations do exist. Check out Offbeat Creemee for its rotating selection of vegan creemee sundaes. In the fall, you might find an apple pie creemee sundae or an apple cider doughnut sundae, while offerings like a chocolate chip cookie sundae or a Samoa cookie sundae may be available at other times of the year.
19 Essex Way, Essex, VT 05452
Virginia: Worms & Dirt sundae at Nathan's Dairy Bar
If dirt cake disappears in a flash when placed in front of you, then you'll love the Worms & Dirt sundae at Nathan's Dairy Bar, an award-winning shop in Manassas. Featuring Oreos, whipped cream, gummy worms, vanilla ice cream, and a cherry, it's a well-balanced sundae that will make you nostalgic for childhood.
(703) 335-9051
8948 Mathis Ave, Manassas, VA 20110
Washington: Matcha deluxe sundae at Baiten Bakery
Baiten Bakery's Japanese soft serve creations will have you rethinking everything you knew about sundaes. The Matcha Deluxe sundae features soft serve and matcha in five forms: jelly, rusk, sauce, custard, and topping. The Kurugoma & Kinako Deluxe sundae is also worth trying.
(206) 979-8800
510 E Pine St, Seattle, WA 98122
West Virginia: Pumpkin pie sundae at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream
An autumnal favorite at Austin's Homemade Ice Cream is the pumpkin pie sundae. It features a waffle bowl as the base for two scoops of pumpkin pie ice cream, pecans, caramel sauce, whipped cream, and a dusting of cinnamon sugar. If that's not available, craft a sundae with award-winning flavors like S'more than a Feeling or classic chocolate.
(304) 453-2071
1103 C St, Ceredo, WV 25507
Wisconsin: Turtle sundae at Purple Door Ice Cream
Purple Door Ice Cream sells some of the best ice cream in Wisconsin, and you can try any flavor of your choice along with caramel sauce, hot fudge, and pecans in the shop's Turtle Sundae. Plus, the sundae is served with a waffle cone bowl that resembles a turtle's shell, making it extra cute.
Multiple locations in WI
Wyoming: Banana split at Big Dipper Ice Cream
Laramie's Big Dipper Ice Cream Shop (not to be confused with the Big Dipper Ice Cream chain in Montana) is renowned for the quality of its homemade ice cream, made with milk containing 14% butterfat. This local joint, with its small town vibes and relaxed atmosphere, is an ideal place to enjoy a banana split. The toppings are generous, leaving nothing to be desired. Gelato, sorbetto, and vegan treats are also up for grabs.
bigdippericecreams.wixsite.com/website
(307) 460-3358
111 E Ivinson Ave, Laramie, WY 82070
Methodology
We curated this list based on awards given for outstanding ice cream and superior sundaes, as well as customer reviews. Classic and innovative sundaes alike are included, with some featuring hard scoops and others featuring soft serve. For the purposes of this article, we defined a sundae as a dish featuring both ice cream and toppings. Occasionally, a base such as cornbread, a brownie, or waffles may be present. Finally, some of the sundaes listed are seasonal specials and not available year-round.