The Absolute Best Ice Cream Sundae In Every State

The euphoria one feels when eating an ice cream sundae is unparalleled. It's why so many of us are nostalgic for the hot fudge sundaes we ate as children at the local diner, as well as why we can't wait to get our hands on the crazy sundaes offered each year at the state fair. Indeed, the various textures and temperatures offered in an ice cream sundae make each bite a delight for the senses. To celebrate this iconic dish, we've done our research to find out what many would consider the best ice cream sundae in each state.

Not all ice cream sundaes have a cherry on top. The ones that do are, of course, delicious, but shops are constantly releasing creative combinations of ice cream, nuts, sauces, fruits, and baked goods that surprise us with their melodious flavors. This list therefore includes classics, such as the banana split, as well as sundae permutations you may never have imagined in your wildest dreams, including one with halva floss and one with cornbread. We chose these sundaes based on awards given to the shops, as well as online reviews. Some sundaes may vary by season or location. More information on methodology can be found at the end of this article.