The Vermont Staple All Soft-Serve Lovers Should Know About

If the success of Ben & Jerry's is anything to go by, it would seem that the people of Vermont know what they're doing when it comes to ice cream. And although Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough and Chunky Monkey might be the first things that come to mind when you think of the state's cone culture, it's actually known for another delicious frozen treat: The creemee.

For those who have not yet had the pleasure of enjoying one, a creemee is a style of ice cream in Vermont that's very similar to soft serve. Like soft serve, it's pumped through a machine to incorporate more air into it and typically served in a cone. It's also stored at a warmer temperature than scoopable ice cream and has less milk fat – though some creemee makers use a higher fat content in their recipes.

Both creemees and soft serve also have stabilizing agents to help them keep their shape. The big difference with a creemee is that it's usually made with maple syrup, and seeing as Vermont is the U.S. state that produces the most maple syrup, you can bet that it's probably pretty good quality.