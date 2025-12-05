The Hands-Down Best French Fries In Every US State
Everyone has a favorite French fry. But we're not talking about different varieties (curly, steak, and shoestring all fit the bill) or an air fryer french fries recipe. Rather, we're more interested in a life-changing plate of fries from that one eatery. When it comes to this universally beloved bar food, restaurants often go above and beyond to turn this ordinary dish into something extraordinary. Whenever you come across a good basket of fries, you take notice.
With that being said, we decided to scour the web to pinpoint where you can buy the best fries in every state. This list maps the perfect road trip for the bar food connoisseur. In fact, sampling any of the fries below may make it difficult to indulge in your favorite frozen fries ever again. Still, trying the best fries in your home state is well worth it, even if it forever alters your mental fry landscape.
We gathered the following picks based on heavy Reddit acclaim (Redditors love their fries and are quite loud about it). We also scanned review platforms for customer praise. Here's where to head when you embark on your newly-ideated fry-venture.
Alabama: Chez Fonfon
The best fries in Alabama can be found at a decidedly classy-casual French restaurant in Birmingham. Chez Fonfon serves up plenty of delicious French fare, but its fries stand out as being one of the best dishes on offer. Those who've tried them rave about the fries, which are crispy on the outside and fluffy on the inside. Plus, the simple accompaniments of ketchup and mayo are the perfect complement to this beloved side.
(205) 939-3221
2007 11th Ave S, Birmingham, AL 35205
Alaska: Bear Tooth Theatrepub + Grill
When in Anchorage, Alaska, you'd be doing yourself a disservice not to head to Bear Tooth Theatrepub + Grill for a plate of its standout fries. In fact, some have been known to go there solely for the restaurant's garlic cilantro fries, which are often mentioned on review forums as a stellar menu item. Order the fries solo or alongside a burger — either way, you'll leave happy.
(907) 276-4200
1230 W 27th Ave, Anchorage, AK 99503
Arizona: Green Corner
A small Mediterranean chain in Arizona appears to play host to the best fries in the state — and looking at the above picture, it's not hard to see why. The Greek fries are topped with feta, parmesan, and lemon sauce, and you can add chicken or beef gyro meat for a small upcharge. Multiple Reddit threads asking for the best fries in Arizona saw tons of commenters mentioning Green Corner, making it a worthy pick in our book.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: David's Burgers
When a spot has won a local contest searching for the best fries in the state, you know its crispy potatoes have to be good. Such is the case for David's Burgers, a small chain with several locations throughout central Arkansas. Customers adore the fries, which are cut to order and, moreover, are bottomless at the restaurant. That's right: You can get your fries refilled until you're practically a French fry yourself.
Multiple locations
California: Wurstküche
I mean, come on — one look at the photo above has us salivating, and online opinion tells us that's a very justified reaction. German restaurant Wurstküche has two locations in Los Angeles, each with fries that will make anyone swoon. A whopping three Reddit forums looking for the best fries in the city saw Wurstküche overwhelmingly recommended, and in such a large city, that's big praise indeed.
Multiple locations
Colorado: The Grateful Gnome
Denver is home to some pretty praise-worthy fries, but the best seem to be housed at The Grateful Gnome. A New York Italian deli-meets-micropub, you can get fries in a few ways at this establishment, but the plate pictured above is its disco fries (which are topped with brown gravy and mozzarella cheese). The fries are praised for having that famed crispy outside and soft interior that all great fries boast, further boosting their best in state credentials.
(720) 598-6863
4369 Stuart St, Denver, CO 80212
Connecticut: Fryborg
Though its name sounds straight out of a futuristic film setting, Fryborg's delicious fries are making a name for themselves in the present day. They've been called the best fries in Connecticut, and it seems locals agree. After all, you likely haven't seen as many iterations of the side as you will at Fryborg, where you can get BLT fries, chili cheese fries, and even fries topped with a fried egg.
(203) 880-9250
10 Broadway, Trumbull, CT 06611
Delaware: Thrasher's
If you've ever been on the boardwalk of Delaware beaches, you've definitely heard of boardwalk fries, which are a mandatory munch as you stroll past shops and amusements. Thrasher's is the OG purveyor of the boardwalk fry, cooked in peanut oil and served sans ketchup. Instead, you'll get a side of malt vinegar, which turns the fries into a tangy, savory, salty treat that makes the perfect beachside accompaniment.
Multiple locations
Florida: Hot Dog Heaven
Interestingly enough, the best fries in Florida can be found at Hot Dog Heaven, and apparently they're so fresh that you need to let them cool off before digging in. Sure, the spot is known for having a lengthy line, but its fries seem worth it (even if some call the actual dogs a little underwhelming). The establishment has plain fries, chili fries, cheese fries, and chili cheese fries to suit whatever mood you may be in.
(407) 282-5746
5355 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32807
Georgia: Hankook Taqueria
A taqueria that's been featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives" not only has amazing Korean street food, but is also serving up the best fries in Georgia. We're talking about Hankook Taqueria, which is one of those spots locals always take out-of-towners who want a good bite. The fries are favored across Reddit's Atlanta forum, with some even claiming they're not just the best in Georgia, but the best in the U.S.
(404) 352-8881
1341 Collier Rd, Atlanta, GA 30318
Hawaii: Seven Brothers Burgers
The fries at Seven Brothers (which has a few locations in Hawaii) may not look like your average fries. And to be quite honest, they aren't — they're exceptional. The eatery is frequently flaunted by patrons who say it has the best fries on the islands. The above-pictured home fries are a treat, but we also found several shout-outs to the spot's paniolo fries, adorned with pineapple, caramelized onions, melted cheese, BBQ sauce, house sauce, and two house-made onion rings.
Multiple locations
Idaho: Westside Drive-In
Another spot featured on "Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives," Westside Drive-In may be most famous for its "finger steaks," but its fries deserve equal acclaim according to those in the know. One Boise native conducted an extensive fry taste test with some friends, and Westside's came out squarely on top. Other patrons echo their verdict, which is certainly high praise in a state known for its potatoes.
Multiple locations
Illinois: John's Food & Wine
An upscale American restaurant in Chicago is serving up Illinois' best fries, an opinion that's been corroborated by more than one local news outlet. But you don't have to take the reporters' word for it. Just ask around, and you'll likely find at least one local recommending the beef fat fries at John's Food & Wine. The eatery uses Kennebec potatoes (ideal for French frying) and serves its fries with a leek aioli sauce. Yum.
(773) 383-7104
2114 N Halsted St, Chicago, IL 60614
Indiana: Twenty Tap
When hankering for French fries in Indianapolis, look no further than Twenty Tap, whose fries have earned their own article in a local paper. The spot also saw no fewer than nine mentions on a Reddit forum inquiring about Indy's best fries as of this writing. But it's also said that Twenty Tap's incredible sauces are wonderful accompaniments for the golden fried potatoes, so it takes the title of best in Indiana.
(317) 602-8840
5408 N College Ave, Indianapolis, IN 46220
Iowa: Django
It's not every day that ordinary citizens are asked for their fry opinions. But when the Des Moines Register polled its readers in 2024, Django ranked as a top spot for its duck fat fries. Of course, there are plenty of Redditors who declare the fries a magical creation, as well. The duck frites are served alongside bearnaise, harissa aioli, and curry ketchup, and if you'd prefer a non-duck-fat version, standard fries are also available.
(515) 288-0268
1420 Locust St, Des Moines, IA 50309
Kansas: Dempsey's Burger Pub
The sweet potato fries at Dempsey's Burger Pub have been called some of the best sweet potato fries in the area, but that's not the only reason this spot is our Kansas pick. Locals herald acclaim for the restaurant's fries in general, and yes, the spot carries more than just sweet potato bites. You can also get duck fat fries, truffle fries, "fire fries" (which have chili oil and pepper flakes), or just a standard basket of fries.
(316) 425-3831
3700 E Douglas Ave, Wichita, KS 67208
Kentucky: Toasty's Tavern
Toasty's Tavern has a somewhat eclectic interior, but don't let that distract you from its French fries. Not only is the tavern the first spot to pop up on Yelp when searching for fries in the area, but it also gets plenty of recognition from Louisville residents. The spot is also said to have the best burgers around, and one person praised the quality of homemade next-day cheese fries that used Toasty's as the base.
(502) 614-7094
1258 S Shelby St, Louisville, KY 40203
Louisiana: The Delachaise
When an eatery wins an award for having the best fries in Louisiana five times over, you have to take notice. Such is the case with The Delachaise, widely regarded for serving fried potatoes that are a delicacy in their own right. Locals swear by the fries, saying they're unquestionably the best around, and we can't blame them — especially after learning they're fried in goose fat.
(504) 895-0858
3442 St Charles Ave, New Orleans, LA 70115
Maine: Duckfat
In case the eatery's name didn't tip you off, Duckfat's fries are fried in — you guessed it — duck fat. They're twice-fried, actually, which definitely plays a role in making these the most beloved fries in Maine. In addition to receiving news outlet shout-outs for its fries, Duckfat also has a special place in the hearts of locals, who enjoy its poutine fries just as much as the standard.
Multiple locations
Maryland: The Local Fry
Does it come as any surprise that a spot with "fry" in its name is serving up the best french fries in Maryland? Not to us. The Local Fry is another top-ranking spot on Yelp that has locals backing up the praise its fries receive. Folks love the regular fries, but we'd be remiss not to mention the eatery's specialty loaded fries, which include the likes of taco fries, chicken bacon ranch fries, and Korean BBQ cheesesteak fries.
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Saus
Aside from winning a 2024 survey polling locals to discover the best fries in greater Boston, Saus's fries get lots of acclaim from fans and former employees on Reddit. In fact, it's so lauded that it's also Yelp's top recommendation for fries in the area. Fans of the fries praise them for being perfectly crisp on the outside with a soft interior, and the sauces are also well-loved.
1 Bow Mkt Wy #12, Somerville, MA 02143
Michigan: Hopcat
Local chain Hopcat was voted as having the best fries in the Detroit Metro area, which comes as no surprise when you discover all the acclaim they've received on Reddit. Apparently, the establishment used to call its fried potatoes "crack fries" due to their cracked pepper seasoning. The beer-battered fries receive tons of love, but you can also get them with Parmesan, red pepper flakes, parsley, and truffle oil.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Matt's Bar
Ask Minneapolis residents where to get the best fries in the area, and you'll likely get a mix of answers — there's plenty of eateries serving up baskets of hot, crispy potato sticks. But you'll definitely hear Matt's Bar among the recommendations. Love McDonald's french fries when they're cooked perfectly? Then you'll love Matt's. Skinny and crispy, they're the gold standard of basic fries, much loved by the community.
(612) 722-7072
3500 Cedar Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55407
Mississippi: Ely's Restaurant & Bar
The fries at Ely's Restaurant get rave reviews, and not just for tasting great — apparently, one order is often enough to serve the whole table. Beyond that, the spot has received local acclaim for having the best fries in Mississippi, and we certainly can't argue with the state's residents. Need more proof? Ely's fries come with gorgonzola cream for dipping, a worthy accompaniment to stellar fries.
(601) 605-6359
115 W Jackson St, Ridgeland, MS 39157
Missouri: Baba's Pantry
We did notice one definite trend in our search for the best fries: Mediterranean restaurants frequently fit the bill. Such is the case with Baba's Pantry in Kansas City, Missouri. Customers particularly adore the seasoning on the fries, but they also get plenty of acclaim for being super-fresh — as in, they'll still taste straight from the fryer even if you get them to-go.
(816) 702-0045
1019 E 63rd St, Kansas City, MO 64110
Montana: #1 Gyros
Craving some loaded fries and just so happen to be in the Missoula area? Look no further than #1 Gyro, which was the sweeping favorite across no fewer than five Reddit threads asking locals for fry recommendations. The praise that its feta fries receive is enough to make our mouths water. Moreover, you'll have four different fry options at the spot: regular fries, Greek fries, feta fries, and "special fries."
(406) 543-6843
520 S 5th St W, Missoula, MT 59801
Nebraska: Hydes Slydes
It's no local secret that the banh mi fries at Hydes Slydes are some of the best in the state. But that's not the only loaded fries option at the spot. You can also get bacon cheeseburger fries, surf 'n' turf fries, and more from a super expansive menu. And if you thought the fries wouldn't hold up against a multitude of toppings, think again. Apparently, they still stay crispy, even after being fully loaded.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Anima
The fries at Anima in Las Vegas are no ordinary fries. The spot's "Bravas Potatoes" are what some may call a gourmet take on the beloved side dish. The ginormous, crispy potato sticks are served with a sumptuous sauce and could practically suffice as a meal all on their own. Those who have been to the eatery can't get enough of its take on the fry.
(702) 202-4291
9205 W Russell Rd #185, Las Vegas, NV 89148
New Hampshire: Wing-Itz
Wing-Itz's fries may be ultra-greasy, but some would say that's what makes them so good. It certainly helps that they're cooked in beef tallow, which is made from rendered beef fat. Wing-Itz's fries are frequently called among the best in the state, and its fries were well-loved even before the company started using beef tallow, so we can hardly imagine how good they are now.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Curley's Fries
When enjoying New Jersey's coastline, head on down to the boardwalk (Morey's Piers, to be specific) and grab some crinkle cuts at Curley's Fries. Plenty of locals name Curley's their favored spot for fries, and we can't blame them based on the crispy, crave-worthy picture above. In fact, they're so well-loved that fans find themselves asking for reputable dupes when they're out of the area.
(609) 729-3700
3501, 2501 Boardwalk, Wildwood, NJ 08260
New Mexico: Holy Burger
Whether you know the spot as Holy Burger or Holy Cow Burger, anyone who's dined here can probably agree that its fries are outstanding. This local Albuquerque gem has some of the best fries in the state, not just because they're always fresh and hand-cut, but also because they come in notable variations, like sweet potato fries and even zucchini sticks that function as a yummy french fry alternative.
(505) 242-2991
700 Central Ave SE, Albuquerque, NM 87102
New York: Pommes Frites
Nailing down the best fries in New York City may seem like a chore, but to our surprise, Pommes Frites was relatively easy to identify as having the best fries in NYC. Pommes Frites gets frequent shout-outs for its fries on social platforms, but notably, Canadian visitors to the Big Apple also say it has some really good poutine. It's been around since the late '90s and, notably, is said to have some great sauces on offer.
(212) 674-1234
128 Macdougal St, New York, NY 10012
North Carolina: Snoopy's Hot Dogs
Whether you're reading Reddit threads from four years ago or four months ago, one spot in North Carolina's Raleigh area is consistently recommended to those in search of stellar fries: Snoopy's Hot Dogs. It's only fitting that a great dog would be accompanied by some outstanding fries, and these crinkle-cut potatoes take the cake. But the hot dogs aren't a necessity — plenty have reported stopping by for the fries alone.
Multiple locations
North Dakota: JL Beers
JL Beers is one of the top-recommended spots on Yelp for those in search of some good fries, and the consensus would seem to agree with that take. Plenty of Reddit users say it's the best local place to chow down on a burger and fries. Not in the mood for regular fries? Get some loaded — you'll have the option of fries with buffalo sauce and blue cheese crumbles, or beer cheese sauce, bacon bits, jalapeños, and jalapeño cheddar seasoning.
Multiple locations
Ohio: Loops Good Food
When a certain spot's fries are universally raved about on Yelp, we have to pay attention. Loops Good Food has duck fat fries worth taking a road trip for. A standard order comes seasoned with herbs and grated cheese, but you can also order the chili cheese fries (with mustard, onion, chili, and shredded cheddar) or the "fetafire" fries (melted with Loops fetafire sauce and topped with tomatoes).
(614) 670-8808
1629 Northwest Blvd, Columbus, OH 43212
Oklahoma: The Mule
Another spot frequently recommended for its poutine is The Mule in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. But you don't have to get poutine to enjoy stellar fries here — the plain fries are also some of the best in the area. The cheese sauce has also been raved about. The bottom line is, no matter what style of fry you're craving, go get them at The Mule.
(405) 471-6853
1800 NW 16th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73106
Oregon: PDX Sliders
The city of Portland, Oregon, has no shortage of incredible eateries, so narrowing down the best fries in the state wasn't exactly an easy task. We ended up naming the fries at PDX Sliders the winner here due to their overwhelming support on local forums. The spot's truffle fries get plenty of acclaim, which is quite the feat in such a foodie city. Plus, those in a "loaded" mood can get four different kinds of topped fries at the eatery.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Monk's Cafe
A quick web search for the best fries in Philly will turn up no shortage of options, but one spot you'll see recommended everywhere is Monk's Cafe. Or, you could try polling locals, but you'll just get the same answer. The fries are freshly cut and double-fried — two practices crucial to obtaining perfect fries — and served with a bourbon mayo dipping sauce.
(215) 545-7005
264 S 16th St, Philadelphia, PA 19102
Rhode Island: Red Stripe
Apparently, Red Stripe in Providence has some of the best truffle fries around, and who are we to argue with the opinion of locals? This is the spot to go if you're craving a solid burger and fries, and even better, they're served with an aioli that's reportedly to die for. Even better, the fries are served in massive portions, perfect for big appetites or those who need a little snack to save for later.
(401) 437-6950
465 Angell St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: The Trappe Door
Don't wander into just anywhere when you're looking for some good french fries in Greenville, South Carolina — go to The Trappe Door. Reviews of the fries are universally outstanding, but special mention goes to the creative sauces you can get alongside your bar food. Regardless of what you dip them into, locals say you'll love these fries, and judging by the above picture, we're inclined to believe them.
(864) 451-7490
23 W Washington St, Greenville, SC 29601
South Dakota: TapHouse 41
Freezing your fingers off in South Dakota? Warm up with some freshly-fried french fries at TapHouse 41 in Sioux Falls, whose fries look straight out of a magazine. It only helps matters that its fries are made with duck fat — which, come to think of it, is probably why the fries receive so much praise from the surrounding community, and are even named in the top three local spots for fries on Yelp.
(605) 274-9944
2101 W 41st St, Sioux Falls, SD 57105
Tennessee: Grillshack
Consensus holds that the best fries in Tennessee can be found at local establishment Grillshack, which has a few locations throughout the state. Before it started also serving up incredible burgers, the spot specialized in hand-cut fries, which certainly helped it hone in on its craft. Fries come with nearly everything on the menu, but if you're just in a bar food mood, you can certainly order them solo.
Multiple locations
Texas: Rodeo Goat
Rodeo Goat is more than just a fun name for a Texas mainstay eatery — it's also a signifier of the state's best french fries. Aside from being in the top three local fry spots recommended by Yelp, Rodeo Goat's fries also get lots of shoutouts on Reddit. You won't go wrong getting the "hand punched" fries (garnished with salt, pepper, and parsley), but you'll certainly thank yourself if you opt for the Cheese Fries Surprise.
Multiple locations
Utah: Bruges Belgian Bistro
The fries at Bruges Belgian Bistro are double-fried, which certainly helps explain their popularity with the Salt Lake City community. The spot is Yelp's top recommendation for fries in the area, and some reviewers go as far as to say they've never had better fries anywhere else. Bruges Belgian Bistro is the overwhelming recommendation on Reddit, and it's been consistently named the best spot for fries in the state for over a decade.
Multiple locations
Vermont: Al's French Frys
Al's French Frys is the shoo-in pick for the best fries in Vermont, and longevity certainly plays a role here — after all, this fry-centric operation has been cooking up the good stuff since the late '40s. Served in signature black, white, and red cups that offer a hefty dose of nostalgia, Al's has consistently been named as having the best fries in the state almost every year since 2014.
(802) 862-9203
1251 Williston Rd, South Burlington, VT 05403
Virginia: B Side
As a born-and-bred northern Virginian, I had a spot in mind for our Virginia pick, and much to my joy, locals still agree that B Side is the best spot to get French fries in the state. This little hole-in-the-wall in Fairfax's Mosaic District serves up beef fat fries topped with whole roasted garlic cloves and rosemary sprigs. They're the perfect comfort food and easily worth a trip to B Side.
(703) 676-3550
8298 Glass Alley Unit 110, Fairfax, VA 22031
Washington: Shultzy's
Head to Shultzy's when you're in the mood for fries in Seattle. Or, you could just order some — apparently they're still perfectly good after a little trip in an UberEats vehicle. Regardless of where you enjoy them, these shoestring fries are sure to satisfy a craving and are amply salty to boot. Bonus points if you order them with a side of curry ketchup, which is apparently delicious.
(206) 548-9461
4114 University Way NE, Seattle, WA 98105
West Virginia: Jim's Drive In
Given that Jim's Drive-In has been featured on Food Network, we'd be foolish not to consider it as West Virginia's contender for best fries. Indeed, it seems local consensus would back up our opinion. The hand-cut fries are praised for not trying to be anything they're not. You won't get the fancy stuff here — just really good, really natural french fries, the way they were always meant to be made.
(304) 645-2590
479 Washington St, Lewisburg, WV 24901
Wisconsin: Parthenon Gyros
Wisconsin sees another Mediterranean eatery serving up the best fries in the area. These crispy, golden potatoes have earned their own Reddit threads full of commenters loudly praising them, and if you were to ask Madison locals for fry recommendations, Parthenon will be the overwhelming response. You can get them plain, or if you're feeling a little extra, order them topped with cheddar cheese sauce or feta crumbles.
(608) 251-6311
316 State St, Madison, WI 53703
Wyoming: Renzios
Your hunt for the best fries in Wyoming is sure to lead you to Frontier Mall. Inside, you'll find Renzios, a little tucked-away Mediterranean eatery serving up the best fries the state has to offer — even better, they're sold at a sub-$5 price point. Battered and crispy, customers also love the fries with the spot's Greek seasoning. One thing's for certain — the above picture has us salivating.
(307) 637-5411
1400 Dell Range Blvd, Cheyenne, WY 82009
Methodology
To identify the best French fries in each state, we relied heavily on local opinion, found through scouring forums like Reddit and review platforms like Yelp and Tripadvisor. We paid special attention to spots that have received regional or national news attention, though this didn't make an eatery a shoo-in for this list; recent reviews also had to agree that the fries were outstanding. We took into account both plain and loaded fries when making this list, though in the case of loaded fries, we had to see acclaim for the fries themselves rather than just the toppings.