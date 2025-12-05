The Hands-Down Best French Fries In Every US State

Everyone has a favorite French fry. But we're not talking about different varieties (curly, steak, and shoestring all fit the bill) or an air fryer french fries recipe. Rather, we're more interested in a life-changing plate of fries from that one eatery. When it comes to this universally beloved bar food, restaurants often go above and beyond to turn this ordinary dish into something extraordinary. Whenever you come across a good basket of fries, you take notice.

With that being said, we decided to scour the web to pinpoint where you can buy the best fries in every state. This list maps the perfect road trip for the bar food connoisseur. In fact, sampling any of the fries below may make it difficult to indulge in your favorite frozen fries ever again. Still, trying the best fries in your home state is well worth it, even if it forever alters your mental fry landscape.

We gathered the following picks based on heavy Reddit acclaim (Redditors love their fries and are quite loud about it). We also scanned review platforms for customer praise. Here's where to head when you embark on your newly-ideated fry-venture.