A Drizzle Of Truffle Oil Will Take Your Oven-Baked Fries Up A Notch

Oven-baked fries can turn out just as delicious as ones that are deep fried — no greasy mess required. You might even be more accustomed to baking homemade or frozen fries in the oven, especially if your kitchen isn't equipped with a deep fryer. To get the crispiest and most flavorful baked fries, you might toss them in a drizzle of oil, add cornstarch, or finish them with a sprinkle of seasoning salt. Those are all delicious ways to spruce up baked fries, but a drizzle of truffle oil will elevate the oven-baked fries further, and you won't have to step into a bougie bar or restaurant to order them.

This upgrade works with homemade fries, but you can also use frozen fries because they tend to be better than fresh ones and save you time in the kitchen. If you go with the frozen variety, use your favorite type, from shoestring to waffle fries. In fact, I used this ingredient hack with white truffle oil and frozen sweet potato fries topped with parmesan cheese recently — it was easy, delicious, and cheaper than ordering them out. Do you prefer sweet potato fries too? Try this trick with Tasting Table's oven-baked sweet potato fries recipe.