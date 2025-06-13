Is Beef Tallow The Same As Beef Fat?

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Would you call the cloudy juice from pressed olives extra virgin olive oil? Do you get wine by throwing grapes in a blender? What's the difference between a lump of coal and a big, shiny diamond? You probably see where we're going with this. Yes, beef fat and beef tallow are related. They're also quite different: where one is just a starting point, the other is a refined end product that's reclaiming its place in professional kitchens across the country after being controversially banished in the 1990s.

So, here's what separates the fat from the tallow. The ivory-colored streaks that surround and run through the muscle is beef fat. For example, the gorgeous marbling you see in a ribeye or the rich veins in a porterhouse. Beef tallow, meanwhile, is what you get when you trim off this fat, render it on a low heat, and then refine it to remove any remnants of meat or connective tissue.

Tallow adds the same rich flavors of beef fat to any dish, while significantly cutting down on cooking time. There's also a big push being made to position tallow as an environmentally-friendly fat source. Rather than letting unwanted beef fat and suet — the fat around the kidneys — go to waste, rendering it into tallow transforms what would otherwise be discarded into a valuable cooking ingredient.