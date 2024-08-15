The Best Method To Extract Beef Tallow From Meat

If your knowledge of beef tallow is limited to the oft-circulated story that it once graced the fryers of McDonald's and made the french fries golden, rich, and delicious with a savory note, then you're forgiven. While this is true, beef tallow is not among the better-known or used cooking fats. Olive oil, butter, and vegetable oil are frequently called for in recipes, and, among animal-derived fats, pork lard and even bacon fat get more play. This is a shame, as beef tallow is an excellent fat for applications ranging from deep-frying and using in place of cooking oils to adding an unexpected boost of flavor in pot pies. But how do you extract beef tallow anyway?

While processed beef tallow is available commercially, it is quite simple to produce at home with the right know-how and ingredients on hand. Tasting Table recently spoke with celebrity chef David Burke, who is a featured chef at this year's Flavors of the Open presented by DOBEL before the U.S. Open, about what tallow is exactly and how to make it. "Since beef tallow is beef fat that has been rendered, it's a simple matter of cutting off the excess from primary cuts and then chopping it to prepare for rendering," explains Burke. "Technically, before it's rendered it is suet."