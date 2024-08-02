Tallow Is The Unexpected Ingredient For A More Flavorful Pot Pie
Deeply savory, a chicken pot pie is a satisfying classic that's rich in protein, super-filling, and topped off with a flaky, buttery crust. A simple way to boost the umami flavor of your next pot pie, whether it be made with beef, chicken, or turkey, is to saute your protein and prep your pastry with tallow. This unexpected ingredient lends this comforting dish a richer taste and inviting meaty aroma.
Made by rendering down the natural fat from sheep or cows, tallow has an inherent umami-rich flavor, making it perfect for elevating the taste of a pot pie without overpowering the main ingredients. Similar in texture to solidified coconut oil, it also has a high smoke point, which is ideal for sauteing the veggies and protein in a pot pie recipe to both soften and imbue them with extra savoriness; simply use it in the same way as cooking oil or butter.
However, tallow can also be incorporated into a pie crust to create a flakier finish by using it as a like-for-like lard or shortening substitute. All you need to do is rub the tallow into your flour before adding iced water and egg to make short crust pastry (just be sure to chill it first before rolling it out to guarantee a tender texture).
There are more benefits than you think to using tallow
Similar to lard (made from rendered pork fat) or schmaltz (made from chicken fat), tallow — or dripping — is made by slowly cooking down the hard white internal fat present in a cut of beef until it melts and eventually hardens when cool. It doesn't have to be refrigerated, as it can stay out on the counter in a clean jar for a few months (however, you can keep it in the fridge for up to a year before it goes rancid). Better yet, beef tallow is zero-carb and a 100% natural product, free from additives and preservatives.
Make your own tallow at home by cutting chunks of beef fat into pieces and cooking them down on low heat until they melt. Any hard burnt bits left in the pan can be strained before decanting the tallow into a clean jar. Then you can go ahead and use the flavorful drippings to make the base of your chicken pot pie straight away, or wait for it to set before incorporating it into your pastry. To make your dish keto-friendly, skip the pastry lid and serve the pot pie mixture with a salad, or combine it with low-carb noodles to make chicken pot pie pasta. Whatever you do, it's worth making a large batch, because beef tallow has so many uses. For example, it's perfect for making crispy fried potatoes, latkes, and deep-fried battered fish.