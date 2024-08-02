Tallow Is The Unexpected Ingredient For A More Flavorful Pot Pie

Deeply savory, a chicken pot pie is a satisfying classic that's rich in protein, super-filling, and topped off with a flaky, buttery crust. A simple way to boost the umami flavor of your next pot pie, whether it be made with beef, chicken, or turkey, is to saute your protein and prep your pastry with tallow. This unexpected ingredient lends this comforting dish a richer taste and inviting meaty aroma.

Made by rendering down the natural fat from sheep or cows, tallow has an inherent umami-rich flavor, making it perfect for elevating the taste of a pot pie without overpowering the main ingredients. Similar in texture to solidified coconut oil, it also has a high smoke point, which is ideal for sauteing the veggies and protein in a pot pie recipe to both soften and imbue them with extra savoriness; simply use it in the same way as cooking oil or butter.

However, tallow can also be incorporated into a pie crust to create a flakier finish by using it as a like-for-like lard or shortening substitute. All you need to do is rub the tallow into your flour before adding iced water and egg to make short crust pastry (just be sure to chill it first before rolling it out to guarantee a tender texture).