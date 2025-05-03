The Controversial History Of Cooking With Beef Tallow

Before vegetable and seed oils were the standard for coating a hot pan, chefs would cook dishes using fat extracted from cuts of beef. Beef tallow, aka cow fat, was once found in nearly every recipe from fried potatoes to stew, as well as being a component of candles and soap. Back in the 19th century, savvy households were as sustainable as possible, utilizing every cut of the cow right down to its rendered fat. Thanks to its high smoke point, the rich animal fat is suitable for every cooking method, and was even good enough for McDonald's fries up until 1990.

In the 1990s, low-calorie, no-fat diets were swarming the nation, and all foods high in fat were bashed and shamed in the media, putting beef tallow at the top of the foods-to-avoid list. Medical professionals had been researching the effects of saturated fat on cholesterol levels and heart health for decades at this point, with the general consensus emerging they were linked. One dedicated heart attack survivor, Phil Sokolof, kicked off the tallow slander in 1992 with a National Heart Savers Association campaign against fats including beef tallow, headlined, "The Poisoning Of America!" per Time magazine. Things snowballed from there. The controversy surrounding cooking with beef tallow was all about heart health fears, but with all of the modern advances in healthcare, we know a lot more about our bodies today than we did in the 20th century. The ingredient has done a complete 180 in the past few years, going in and out of fashion like skinny jeans.