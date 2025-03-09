The Best Frozen French Fries You Can Buy Are Made By A Fast Food Chain

Have you ever decided to take the road less traveled and hand-make a food item instead of buying it at the grocery store? Sometimes, the result is worth it, and other times you realize all the effort and time you put in for a result that's arguably worse than the frozen version. While there are plenty of tips for making the best french fries at home, and sometimes the task can be an entertaining one, we can all agree that it's so, so much easier to buy a bag and pop those little guys in the oven while you work on other parts of the meal.

Our team at Tasting Table courageously set out to rank 11 brands of frozen french fries from best to worst, concluding that Arby's Seasoned Curly Fries are truly the best of the best. We found that Arby's frozen fries were the crispiest out of the bunch, so if you're the kind of fry fan who prefers a crunchy strand as opposed to a doughy one, these are for you. The seasonings on Arby's fries are part of what made it stand out from the group, signaling a powerful, salty taste that leaves you itching for more. It seems Arby's fries are just as good out of the frozen bag as they are hot from the restaurant — a feat not every fast food chain can boast.